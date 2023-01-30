ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

04-08-09-27-33

(four, eight, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

