Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game
Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Centre Daily
Colts Involved in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Whether they'd like to admit it or not, the Indianapolis Colts appear closer to rebuilding than they are in postseason contention. As a result, arguably no player is untouchable when it comes to being dealt for valuable assets, such as high draft picks. With that being the case, Pro Football...
Centre Daily
Bieniemy to Ravens? Would Coach Leave Super Bowl Chiefs?
Eric Bieniemy is on an incredible run as the Kansas Chiefs offensive coordinator, a right-hand man of head coach Andy Reid over the course of a five-year period during which the Chiefs have posted a league-best regular season record of 64-18 and are about to visit the Super Bowl for the third time.
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
Centre Daily
Joe Burrow Posts on Social Media For First Time Bengals’ Loss to Chiefs in AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow posted on social media for the first time since Cincinnati's 23-20 loss to Kansas City in the AFC Title Game. "The journey continues," he wrote alongside two photos from the weekend. Burrow led the Bengals to a 14-5 record, which including a second-straight...
Centre Daily
Can Cowboys Simply Cut or Trade Dak Prescott?
FRISCO - Simple question: "Can the Dallas Cowboys just trade or cut quarterback Dak Prescott?''. Complicated answer: As a practical matter ... a resounding "no.''. Forget for a moment the Cowboys’ disappointing playoff loss at the 49ers and the NFL-worst interception total. Forget Jerry Jones' pledge of loyalty to his QB, the owner telling us after the game, “Give me that setup, with Dak Prescott, I feel very strongly that we will win,” “My (commitment to Dak) is just as strong as ever. … I take (my chances with him) again and again and again.” Forget whether you "like'' or "dislike'' Prescott as a quarterback.
Centre Daily
Bucs Share Statements Reflecting on Tom Brady’s Retirement
Tom Brady’s retirement announcement started an outpouring of praise and congratulations from the NFL world on Wednesday and the Buccaneers organization joined in to give the former quarterback his flowers. Coach Todd Bowles will surely miss having Brady under center next year, but he enjoyed the one year he...
Centre Daily
Watch: Joe Burrow Gives Midfield Message To Patrick Mahomes Following AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow had a microphone pick up their conversation at midfield following the Chiefs AFC Championship win over Cincinnati. Check out Burrow's message for the victor as he gets ready to play in his third Super Bowl. For more on the Bengals, watch the...
Centre Daily
Patriots Shrine Bowl Day 4: Bill Belichick Talking to Which NFL GM?
LAS VEGAS — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick described the Las Vegas Raiders practice facility as the “Taj Mahal” of all such venues across the NFL. But on Tuesday, it was the place of another day of work for Belichick and the rest of the Patriots staff as they finished up the fourth and final day of practice ahead of Thursday’s East-West Shrine Bowl.
Centre Daily
As the GOAT announces his retirement, we look back on Tom Brady’s best moments on the golf course
And no, not the greatest quarterback of all time. Not the greatest football player of all time. The greatest athlete of all time. Yes, this is coming from a Patriots fan so is there a little bias? Sure. But you can’t argue with seven Super Bowl titles, three separate hall-of-fame careers in his 20s, 30s and 40s, and a plethora of record statistics that may take up this entire page if listed out one by one.
Centre Daily
Ravens Salary Cap: How NFL Increase to $224.8M Helps
As football fans prepare for Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12, the Baltimore Ravens and 29 other teams are preparing for the offseason. For Baltimore, it will be an offseason to evaluate players, even as coach John Harbaugh’s own review of his...
Centre Daily
2023 Franchise Tag Figures: How Expensive Would Tagging Germaine Pratt Be?
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a few decisions to make about in-house free agents. They used the franchise tag on Jessie Bates III last year and that's an option for a guy like Germaine Pratt. Check out the salary breakdown for every franchise tag (average of top-five cap hits...
Centre Daily
Raiders to be One of League’s Biggest Beneficiaries of New Salary Cap
This NFL off-season just got quite a bit more promising for the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL.com announced on Monday that the league will be raising its salary cap to $224.8 million per team, a mark that had originally been set at $208.2 million. NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero...
Centre Daily
Commanders talk to 49ers’ Lynn for offensive coordinator job
The Washington Commanders are interviewing Anthony Lynn for their offensive coordinator vacancy. The team confirmed the interview Wednesday. Lynn, the San Francisco 49ers assistant head coach/running backs coach, is the sixth candidate the Commanders have spoken to about the job. Coach Ron Rivera interviewed Lynn in person in California days...
Centre Daily
Taylor Lewan Apologizes for Spitting in T.J. Watt’s Face
The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't said anything about their plans for left tackle next season, but Tennessee Titans Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan has made it known he's interested. Lewan has said twice now that he's not opposed to signing with the Steelers if he's cut by the Titans this offseason. However, there could be a bump in the road with his morale coming into the locker room.
Centre Daily
Cowboys BREAKING: Fired Coach Kellen Moore Gets New Job
After eight seasons with the organization, the Dallas Cowboys couldn't take any Moore. In one of the more blatant news dumps in recent football history, America's Team quietly parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore,. But almost as quickly - Sunday night to Monday morning - another news flash: as...
Centre Daily
What Are Lions Getting in New Tight Ends Coach?
Donnie Druin of All Cardinals answers five questions about new Detroit Lions tight ends coach Steve Heiden. Donnie Druin: I think being versatile probably fits his resume best. He has experience coaching special teams, the offensive line and tight ends during his time in the NFL. He was hand-picked by Kliff Kingsbury to help take over the duties of former run game coordinator Sean Kugler after his dismissal, so that certainly bodes well for his confidence in taking on a larger role within the offense someday. He's also held his job through three different coaching staffs (Bruce Arians-Steve Wilks-Kingsbury), which speaks to the kind of coach he is and the level of job security he had in Arizona.
Centre Daily
Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams Added to Jordan Rising Stars Roster
Oklahoma City’s youthful core will be in active in Salt Lake City, Utah, during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has all but secured an All-Stat spot with MVP-caliber play and will have a chance to put on another show in the game. SGA won’t be the only one taking part in the festivities, though.
Comments / 0