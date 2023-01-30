Donnie Druin of All Cardinals answers five questions about new Detroit Lions tight ends coach Steve Heiden. Donnie Druin: I think being versatile probably fits his resume best. He has experience coaching special teams, the offensive line and tight ends during his time in the NFL. He was hand-picked by Kliff Kingsbury to help take over the duties of former run game coordinator Sean Kugler after his dismissal, so that certainly bodes well for his confidence in taking on a larger role within the offense someday. He's also held his job through three different coaching staffs (Bruce Arians-Steve Wilks-Kingsbury), which speaks to the kind of coach he is and the level of job security he had in Arizona.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO