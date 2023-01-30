The Milwaukee Bucks entered the 2022-23 NBA season with the oldest roster in the association. Whether fans have liked it or not, the front office has gone all out to add seasoned veterans who complement the Big 3 of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday. While some youth would not hurt, the thought process behind Milwaukee’s decision makes sense. The Bucks are in win-now mode, and adding veterans with hard-earned playoff experience who can impact winning at the highest level is a reasonable strategy. For example, look no further than what the duo of Wesley Matthews and Joe Ingles have done for Milwaukee in the month of January.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO