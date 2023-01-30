Read full article on original website
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: For more than a century, Muth's Candies has made Valentine's Day extra sweet
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Muth's Candies in Louisville has been around for more than 100 years. Nestled on East Market in NuLu, it's known for its hand-dipped chocolates, modjeskas, bourbon balls, turtles, caramels and more. And each year, they catch the rush of Valentine's Day as people come looking for...
WLKY.com
Nearly $5K worth of LEGOs stolen from St. Matthews store; 2 women, 3 juveniles arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five people were arrested Sunday after nearly $5,000 worth of LEGOs were stolen from a Louisville mall. It happened a little before 8 p.m. on Sunday at the LEGO Store in Oxmoor Mall, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD officers were called to the store while...
Wave 3
‘He’ll live with me every day:’ Family, friends remember man killed in Irish Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens of people packed the Fern Creek Funeral Home Monday night to remember a Louisville man who was shot and killed in the Irish Hill neighborhood. The Jefferson County Coroner said Kenneth Maier was killed Thursday near the Commonwealth Theater Center, where he worked. While still...
wdrb.com
Barbershop in Gardiner Lane Shopping Center on Bardstown Road offers free haircuts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A barbershop on Bardstown Road went a cut above by offering free haircuts on Sunday. Arny's Barbershop in the Gardiner Lane Shopping Center gave free haircuts to anyone who is struggling financially. People of all ages hopped into the barber's chair for a fresh cut. Some...
wdrb.com
American Heart Association offering free CPR training in Louisville Feb. 6
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Heart Association in Kentuckiana will offer free CPR training in Louisville next week. Training sessions will be held at the Chef Space at 1812 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. on Monday, Feb. 6. Each session runs a half-hour, and all are free and open to the public.
WLKY.com
UofL Health and downtown restaurant hosting 'Stop the Bleed' training
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville business owners want to help the public prepare for a situation that they hope will never happen. CC's Kitchen is partnering with UofL Hospital's Trauma Center to host a "Stop the Bleed" event. It provides hands-on training on how to respond to life-threatening bleeding and...
WLKY.com
Louisville Civic Orchestra holding performance benefitting healthcare heroes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TheLouisville Civic Orchestra is holding a special event to raise money for healthcare workers this weekend and next week. "Eroica and Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare Heroes" will feature performances of Beethoven's Eroica, which translates literally to "heroic," and Schubert's Unfinished Symphony. A portion of all...
wdrb.com
Louisville nonprofit searching for new funding after Amazon shuts down donation program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national program that supported nonprofits is shutting down, leaving some Louisville-area nonprofits searching for new ways to replace the funding. Amazon launched AmazonSmile in 2013, contributing 0.5% of every purchase made by participating customers to the charity of their choosing. As of 2022, the company said it has donated $449 million to various charities.
WLKY.com
The Toy Tiger: Remembering Louisville's rowdiest, rock-n-roll nightclub
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some thought it was shady, some thought it amazing, and some thought it was both: The Toy Tiger. Even if you never went inside, if you lived in Louisville, you probably recognized the big, bright sign on Bardstown Road. The club was known for its rock-n-roll...
wdrb.com
Missing 74-year-old Louisville man with dementia found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 74-year-old man with dementia. According to a news release, a Golden Alert has been issued for Daryl Gibson. Gibson wandered away from home in the 1000 block of Lynnhurst Avenue, near Peachtree Avenue in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood, sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Wave 3
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - St. Matthews Police arrested multiple people on Sunday night after being accused of stealing more than $4,000 in LEGO sets from the Target on Westport Road. Two adults, 35-year-old Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson, and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow were charged with shoplifting...
Wave 3
Louisville Salt Cave recognizes love has the power to heal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Salt Cave announced its Valentine Event lineup with music from local artists, yoga and more, according to a release. The event starts Friday, Feb. 10 and ends Tuesday, Feb. 14. Event organizers said Friday night kicks off with local artists Brooke Morrison and Fiona Palenski....
WLKY.com
Brrrrrr! 2023 Louisville Polar Plunge raising funds to support Special Olympics of Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's almost time for the 2023 Louisville Polar Plunge. The event, which is the largest fundraiser of the year for Special Olympics of Kentucky, is happening Feb. 25 at Main Event in Middletown. It's 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., and there will be a costume contest...
Huge Kentucky Flea Market Offers Over 350 Inside Booths & It’s Open All Year Round
Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean bargain shoppers go into hibernation. We've found a Kentucky Flea Market open all year round and it's awesome!. If you have always assumed that flea markets take place in warmer months you aren't totally wrong. A lot of them take place when it's nice outside. However, there are some incredible flea markets that go the extra mile and stay open all year long for those of us that just have to have a good bargain no matter the weather.
WLKY.com
'Shoot Balls, Not Guns' basketball clinic aims to keep kids get away from crime in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is doing what he can to keep kids off the streets and away from violence by way of basketball. Will Pitts launched “Shoot Balls, Not Guns” as a way to curb youth violence in the Metro. Kids of all ages met...
Wave 3
Student taken into custody after gun found at Moore High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a gun was found on campus at Moore High School Wednesday morning. Principal Traci Morris-Hunt confirmed the incident in a letter sent home to Moore families. The letter reads:. Dear Marion C. Moore Families,. We always want to let you know...
wdrb.com
Family of 27-year-old who died at LaRue County Detention Center suing jail employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Almost a year after a 27-year-old man was found dead at LaRue County Detention Center, his family is suing the county jail's former jailer and officers. Dalton Milby, who was being housed at LaRue County Detention Center, died at the jail on Feb. 12, 2022. His...
WLKY.com
Wounded veteran gifted custom SUV from southern Indiana dealership
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trampus Miller, a retired Army veteran, leg amputee, former firefighter, and single dad doesn't get many 'thank yous', but that doesn't stop him from serving others. "I always feel like there's other people that deserve it more than me," said Miller. But Jeff Wyler Auto and...
WLKY.com
Bullet found in Moore High School classroom leads to discovery of gun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public School was put on heightened security on Wednesday after a gun was found on campus. According to JCPS officials, the gun was found at Moore High School, which is on Outer Loop. "I'm over here scared, and I didn't know what to...
Beyoncé announces Louisville stop for Rennaisance World Tour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Summer in the Derby City is about to get hotter!. There has been buzz for a while that Beyoncé would be headed out on a massive summer tour. Well, Queen Bey dropped the news on Instagram that her Renaissance World Tour is happening and she making a stop right here in Louisville.
