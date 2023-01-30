ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Two men charged with burglary after Kenwood high-rise fire

By Chris Tye
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There have now been arrests days after a deadly high high-rise fire in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood . Two Chicago men are charged with burglary from one of the apartments of the very building that caught fire this week.

Anger Jose Uzcategui Pacheco, 20, and Jose Gamboa, 26, each face one count of burglary. Their bail was set at $5,000 during their first court appearance on Sunday.

According to police reports, the men were temporary employees of Emergency Services and Restoration, and entered a tenant's unit without her permission and "possibly took items from the unit" on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. Their supervisor was a witness against them, and the building manager signed a complaint against them. The tenant was out of town at the time.

Both men are due back in court on Feb. 6.

More than 100 families were displaced and 133 units were impacted by the fire.

CBS 2's Chris Tye spoke with one resident who wonders if she was robbed, too, since she has not been allowed back inside.

The fire started by careless smoking. It claimed one life. Friends say it was a woman in her 80s who lived on the 15th floor.

