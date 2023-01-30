ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

School safety, lunches, and staff pay all topics introduced in legislative bills

By Gabriel Chavez
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dUBwy_0kVjuOBR00

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s going to be another busy Monday at the Roundhouse. Two major bills going in front of the Senate Education Committee.

The country and New Mexico have an ongoing issue: teachers and students feel unsafe in their classrooms or on campus.

West Mesa High School teachers spoke at a recent School Board meeting about the recent rise of guns appearing on campus and the low number of security guards the school.

Story continues below:

One bipartisan bill aims to tackle this issue. Senate Bill 95 , introduced by Democratic Senator George Muñoz and Republican Representative Ryan Lane, is asking for $25 million for school safety statewide.

The money would allow schools to invest in things like metal detectors, cameras, and even gunshot detection technologies. The Senate Education Committee will see Senate Bill 4 on Monday as well.

Democratic senators Michael Padilla and Leo Jaramillo are introducing the bill that would allocate $30 million to give all New Mexico students free and healthy school lunches . Free school lunches are also something the governor said she will push for this legislative session.

Also happening Monday, the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee will discuss House Bill 127, which aims to increase the salaries for educational assistants from $12,000 to $25,000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Roundhouse Roundup: Education freedom accounts, mandatory 30-minute recess

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Debates on education continue Wednesday, February 1 at the Roundhouse. Today, legislators will debate bills including mandatory recess and spending accounts for ‘educational freedom.’ Fighting for recess Think back to your school days. Are you one of the many whose favorite memories started on the playground? There’s no shortage of research showing […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico ranks low in education, legislators are split on how to fix that

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s near unanimous agreement that New Mexico’s children need better education. Statewide, math, science, and reading proficiency rates are low. To address the issue, Republican Senator Craig Brandt (R-Rio Rancho) is proposing a plan: Educational freedom accounts. The idea boils down to using state funds to allow New Mexico kids to go […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico may extend school year with help of 3 proposals

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With New Mexico ranking at the bottom of the barrel in education for yet another year, state leaders are looking for solutions. One idea – adding time to the school year. The idea is getting mixed responses. The Public Education Department said more time learning could be part of the answer to […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico lawmakers propose police reform bill

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lawmakers in New Mexico are pushing a bill that would change how officers use physical force. Senate Bill 252 is being called the Law Enforcement Officer Procedures Act. It’s aimed at holding officers and departments accountable and building safe standards of interaction. The bill would create a standard for law enforcement in New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bill would end GRT for childcare centers receiving grants

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill looking to end the gross receipt tax on for-profit pre-k and childcare providers who receive state grants will be heard soon. House Bill 137 would end the GRT tax on those grants received by for-profit providers. Advocates for the bill argue that they are held to the same standard […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Physical force reform, Lowering voting age, Wintry mix south, Shortages improving, Shark Tank deal

Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] Police physical force reform – New Mexico lawmakers are pushing a bill that would change how officers use physical force. Senate Bill 252 is being called the law enforcement officer procedures act, aimed at holding officers and departments accountable and building a saft standard. The goal is to […]
ARIZONA STATE
publicnewsservice.org

NM Legislation Would Boost Protections for LGBTQ Students, Others

Legislation to close a loophole that potentially allows discrimination against LGBTQ New Mexicans will be debated by the State Legislature this session. House Bill 207 would prohibit public entities and contractors from discriminating on the basis of sex, sexual orientation or gender identity when providing services. Marshall Martinez, executive director...
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Proposed New Mexico gun control bill raises minimum age

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new bill is working its way through New Mexico committees that would raise the minimum age to buy and own certain firearms. Senate Bill 116 passed it’s first committee hearing. The bill would only allow the purchase of an automatic, semi-automatic or large-capacity guns to people over the age of 21. The […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico representatives assigned to congressional committee assignments

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three of New Mexico’s representatives are now receiving congressional committee assignments. Representative Melanie Stansbury was assigned to the House Committee on oversight and accountability, which is considered to be one of the most influential committees in the house. Stansbury and Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez were both nominated again to the House Committee on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Center Square

New Mexico Governor announces $200-million proposal to boost rural health care

(The Center Square) - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the introduction of bipartisan legislation that proponents hope will improve healthcare access in rural parts of the state. Senate Bill 7 would create the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund. The fund would subsidize newly-constructed healthcare providers and facilities with new or expanded healthcare services in counties with fewer than 100,000 residents by, “defraying operating losses or up to five years,” according to a press release from Lujan Grisham’s office. ...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Bill passes funding NMDOT driver education program

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The House Transportation and Public works Committee passed House Bill 70, designed to educate the public on driving safety. It asks for $300,000 from the general fund. That money would be used by the Department of Transportation and the Public Education Department to develop and implement the ‘Brake on Yellow, Stop on […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Governor pushes for legislation to stop retail crime

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Organized retail crime has been a hot topic in New Mexico. For months, law enforcement officials have been trying new ways to stop repeat thieves. Now, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is weighing in on the topic. “There’s no question that organized retail crime is having a detrimental impact on the bottom line […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy