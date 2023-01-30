Read full article on original website
Metro News
Kanawha jury awards former ALJ $2.2 million in retaliation case; Governor’s office says case will be appealed
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County jury has awarded a former chief administrative law judge $2.2 million in connection with her retaliation case she filed against the West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner. The six-member jury reached its decision in the Rebecca Roush case this week after a...
erienewsnow.com
Governor Shapiro Orders U.S. & Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Erie County EMT
Governor Josh Shapiro ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie & Mercer counties to fly at half-staff. The flags will fly at half-staff in honor of EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington, who died in the line of duty. The flags will be...
Metro News
Last abortion clinic in West Virginia files federal suit over state’s new law
Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, which had been the state’s last abortion clinic, has filed a federal lawsuit over the ban passed last fall. The plaintiffs are asking the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia to issue an injunction to block the entire ban while the full case is considered by the court. They contend West Virginia’s law is irrational and unconstitutional.
Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video
Sheriff Fred Clark of Halifax County, Virginia, President of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association issued the following statement on Tyre Nichols video: On behalf of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA), I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. The images we all witnessed are shocking and unacceptable and tarnish the image of the law enforcement professionals that serve the public with dignity and respect. The former officers must be held accountable, and justice must be fully served to begin the process of restoring the confidence in their community law enforcement efforts. The VSA prays for peace and comfort for those most affected as the story of this tragedy continues to unfold. The VSA denounces this horrific behavior in the strongest terms. The post Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video appeared first on The Virginian Review.
Rate of attempted rape in WV higher than in New York
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia’s Joint Committee on Health says the rate of sexual assault in the state is disturbingly high. The prevalence of rape exceeds that of several states, including Pennsylvania, Texas and New York. The state legislature says one in six West Virginia women will experience attempted or completed rape. But those […]
Governor Jim Justice, WorkForce West Virginia announce alternative to layoffs
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Justice and WorkForce West Virginia have announced an alternative to layoffs for businesses experiencing economic stress. Governor Jim Justice announced today that employers facing a reduction in business activity can now apply for the Short-Time Compensation (STC) Program through WorkForce West Virginia. This new program provides an alternative to layoffs for employers experiencing a […]
lootpress.com
WV Judge Goldston declares retirement amid ongoing impeachment proceedings
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Family Court Judge Louise E. Goldston submitted a letter officially declaring her intention to retire on Monday. The news comes in the wake of the introduction of a resolution to the WV House of Delegates investigating misconduct involving violation of constitution rights. The retirement announcement – said to be effective as of Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the close of business – was made in an official capacity one week to the day following the resolution’s official introduction.
Gov. Justice’s tax cut plan hits a roadblock: The West Virginia Senate
Good evening, it’s Wednesday. The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would require state officials to study homeless demographics, specifically to find out whether the state’s resources and support systems are attracting out-of-state residents. But first, the governor’s tax cut plan has run into a roadblock in the form of the West Virginia […] Gov. Justice’s tax cut plan hits a roadblock: The West Virginia Senate appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
West Virginia passes a bill in the house that would give information on how to discipline children in school
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State lawmakers in the West Virginia House passed a bill Tuesday that would provide a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive in the classroom. The bill, favored by House Republicans, was advanced to the Senate despite Democrat-raised concerns about provisions requiring a child […]
West Virginia looks to conduct census of people without homes
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is about to embark on a census to see just how many people are homeless in the Mountain State. This is one of the most visible and talked about problems, especially in the state’s urban areas. Lawmakers are asking the state’s Bureau of Behavioral Health to essentially conduct a […]
wchsnetwork.com
UC event shines light on human trafficking in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Federal law enforcement officials met with stakeholders Tuesday at the University of Charleston to discuss ways to combat human trafficking in West Virginia. The event was hosted by U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald said...
Governor Justice explains his “Welcome Home” program to bring veterans to West Virginia
(WTRF) – The question of how to make West Virginia more attractive for people to move to the state keeps circulating around the legislature. There have been several solutions for bring veterans here in particular. Governor Justice announced $5,000 for veterans to move to the Mountain State during his State of the State Address. West […]
West Virginia lawmakers advance ban on gender-affirming care
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers in the House Judiciary Committee voted Monday to add a ban on hormone therapy to a bill prohibiting gender-affirming surgery for minors before advancing the legislation to the full House of Delegates. The bill was greenlit after considerable conversation during which the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
W.Va. House passes student discipline bill
CHARLESTON — A bill passed by the West Virginia House of Delegates Tuesday that would spell out specific requirements for student discipline raised concerns with both Democratic and Republican lawmakers. House Bill 2890, modifying student discipline in the classroom, passed the House Tuesday in a 79-16 vote, sending the...
Metro News
Save Lives: Overturn the Opioid Treatment Program Moratorium
In January, the West Virginia legislature gaveled in for another 60 day session. Per usual, there will be a number of topics debated and voted on over the next two months. This year, it’s critical that the West Virginia legislature finish what it started in 2022 and overturn the opioid treatment program (OTP) moratorium.
Metro News
House bill would exempt some from paying city user fees
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill to exempt certain employees from municipal user fees advanced out of a House of Delegates committee Wednesday morning, but with concerns that it’s too vague and needs work before it hits its next committee desk. HB 2576 says that “a municipality shall not...
Metro News
How Justice and Senate Republicans Get to Yes
Governor Jim Justice wants to negotiate. The West Virginia Governor said on Talkline Wednesday that he is ready and willing to try to get a deal with Senate Republicans on a tax cut plan, and that willingness includes giving ground. “We’d absolutely compromise,” Justice said. Justice wants to...
wchsnetwork.com
Commission seeks lawmakers help on utility hikes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission is calling on state lawmakers to intervene and put the brakes on rampant increases in West Virginia Utility bills. The Commission this week penned a letter to members of the Kanawha County Delegation for some kind of legislation which would hold the line on those constant hikes in bills for water, gas, and electricity.
WSAZ
W.Va. Senate creates guardians for school safety
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two special ops veterans from Putnam County could play a critical role in a guardian program to protect your child’s school. The West Virginia Senate passed legislation Monday that would allow local school systems to hire honorably discharged military veterans and retired state troopers or deputy sheriffs to serve as guardians -- an armed presence to protect life and property.
