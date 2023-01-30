ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Migrants refuse to leave Hell’s Kitchen hotel for relocation to Brooklyn

By David Propper, Joe Marino, Larry Celona, Bernadette Hogan
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dqWL_0kVju3jR00

Dozens of migrants stood their ground outside the Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen on Sunday night and refused to leave for a new shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal .

Cops had mobilized around the hotel around 10 p.m. as more than 50 migrants were standing outside with activists assisting with food, water and translations.

Single men were supposed to be brought to the new shelter over the weekend that would provide the same services they’ve been receiving, city officials said.

At one point, a city bus arrived and a small number of migrants jumped on, though the vast majority stayed put in front of the hotel on West 57th Street. Activists argued the migrants were being forced out of the hotel.

One Manhattan activist told The Post the men outside were staying at the hotel and were prepared to stay outside overnight. Some were moved to the new shelter earlier this weekend, but opted to return to the Manhattan site , she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0atbVN_0kVju3jR00
Dozens of migrants at the Watson Hotel stand their ground after they were forced to leave to move them to a tent shelter at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook.
William Miller
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3up4BV_0kVju3jR00
Police said the migrants dispersed shortly after. No arrests were made.
William Miller

“They feel that it’s not livable,” said Valerie, who declined to give her last name but said she was part of a mutual aid coalition helping migrants.

“The hotel won’t let them in so they’re planning to sleep here,” Valerie added.

A rep for Mayor Eric Adams said the city began shuttling single adult men from the Watson Hotel to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in order to transition the Watson to house migrant families.

More than 42,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City since last spring and we continue to surpass our moral obligations as we provide asylum seekers with shelter , food, health care, education, and a host of other services,” City Hall spokesperson Fabien Levy said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E26Qh_0kVju3jR00
Hundreds of migrants were forced to leave the Watson hotel at 440 W. 57th St. in Manhattan, which has been used as a shelter for them in the cold weather.
William Miller

“The facilities at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal will provide the same services as every other humanitarian relief center in the city, and the scheduled relocations to Brooklyn Cruise Terminal this weekend took place as planned. We remain in serious need of support from both our state and federal governments.”

More than a dozen cops were originally stationed at the Watson for crowd control, police said, though a scaled-back number of officers were still there around midnight as some migrants were still out front the hotel.

Adams announced last week that the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal would be a new migrant mega-shelter for as many as 1,000 single adult men. It’s the fifth Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center opened in the Big Apple since migrants began coming by the busload last year.

Comments / 562

Jennifer Johnson
3d ago

It's funny how they get here and immediately start protesting and refusing to comply. Yet while they are in their home countries they claim to be such victims. Why not fight for change at home?

Reply(26)
616
Alice
3d ago

Stop housing them. Stop helping them. Don’t hire nor rent to them. Focus on our citizen, tax payers first and our veterans who fought for our freedom! These people want tax payers to give them homes to live for free! We all want a home to live for free! Send them back!

Reply(10)
540
Al Bundy
3d ago

meanwhile, many of our veterans are left to fend for themselves on the street because the esteemed matmyor doesn't give a 💩 about them.

Reply(46)
456
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Four migrants bused to NYC arrested for shoplifting $12K from Macy’s

Four migrants bused into New York City from Texas were busted for snatching thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Nassau County mall, officials said Monday. Wrallan Cabezas Meza, 19, Miguel Angel Rojas, 21, Rafael Rojas, 27, and Jose Garcia Escobar, 30, are accused of driving from the Big Apple to Garden City and stealing $12,489 in goods from Macy’s Roosevelt Field earlier this month, according to county police. Cops caught the crew shortly after the Jan. 9 heist in Hampstead when Meza was pulled over for allegedly failing to use a turn signal in a 2006 BMW with bogus plates,...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
New York Post

This migrant mess is ruining NYC’s Midtown

Why is Mayor Adams destroying Midtown? The pulsing heart of the city, the theater, restaurant and tourism district, has not fully recovered from the COVID lockdown yet is already full of homeless hotels with their associated problems. Now the mayor has announced he’s going to turn yet another ­hotel into a shelter for illegal migrants in the middle of the theater district. The Paramount Hotel, a 600-room Renaissance-style gem opposite the Richard Rodgers Theatre where “Hamilton” has been playing since 2015, is the fifth Midtown hotel converted to an “emergency” shelter in as many months. Earlier this month, tourists were paying $330...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Wild melee erupts at NYC migrant shelter as residents throwing bottles are stabbed

A wild weekend melee broke out at a Manhattan hotel being used as a migrant shelter, with three of its residents throwing bottles and then getting stabbed as payback, cops said Sunday. Brothers Jordy Torres-Cabezas, 33, and Dilan Pachecho-Cabezas, 16, were tossing bottles with another man, Alejandro Pollo, 19, at the Stewart Hotel at West 31st Street and Seventh Avenue around 12:55 a.m. Saturday, police said. It wasn’t clear who they were launching the bottles at — but one of the projectiles ended up striking 23-year-old Andiley Nazaire, police said. Nazaire responded by stabbing the two brothers in the back with shards of the broken glass, cops said. All four men were charged with assault, menacing, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said. The brothers were taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. Torres-Cabezas, Pachecho-Cabezas and Pollo list the hotel as their address, cops said. The 600-bed hotel is one of the city’s four Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers for migrants, as the Big Apple struggles to house an influx from the US border with Mexico.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Migrants turn NYC hotel into violent, drug-infested ‘free-for-all’: employee

A once-trendy Manhattan hotel has become a wild “free-for-all” of sex, drugs and violence after the city began housing migrants there, an employee claimed Tuesday. Row NYC worker Felipe Rodriguez — who told The Post earlier this month that migrants were throwing away “tons” of prepared food at the hotel — said the facility has now descended into anarchy. “Chaos, total chaos,” Rodriguez told “Fox & Friends” when asked to describe conditions at the hotel. “There’s no accountability. “There is no daily supervision to show these people that … ‘You don’t destroy your hotel. You are only there temporarily. This is not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chibuzo Nwachuku

What Is Mayor Lightfoot Doing Sending Immigrants To Low-Cost Neighborhoods? Does Immigration Come First?

Residents of a Chicago neighborhood are upset about the city's decision to use a building that used to be an elementary school to shelter immigrants. The decision was made without the city consulting with the people of the area. People at the Texas border seeking asylum are anticipated to move into the former Wadsworth Elementary School which is located at 64th Street and University Avenue in Woodlawn.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Eric Adams tells Kathy Hochul to take 500 NY migrants — right now

Mayor Eric Adams called Friday for Gov. Kathy Hochul to immediately take 500 migrants off his hands — and warned it won’t be his last request of the escalating crisis. Adams said he submitted an “emergency mutual aid request” to the state for help “beginning this weekend” in housing the flood of migrants who’ve overwhelmed the city’s shelter system. “We are at our breaking point. Based off our projections, we anticipate being unable to continue sheltering arriving asylum seekers on our own,” he said. Adams acknowledged that his move — which came after Hochul failed to even mention the migrant crisis in her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Mexican immigrant blasts NYC migrants who ‘expect’ hotel living: ‘It’s bulls–t’

That’s not how you make it in America. A Mexican immigrant who worked hard to achieve the American dream blasted the group of migrants engaged in an ongoing standoff outside the Manhattan hotel where they were told to relocate to a new shelter in Brooklyn. “It’s bulls–t,” Bonfilio Solis, 43, fumed Wednesday. “These migrants expect benefits from the government and aren’t appreciating what they’re being given. They’re being very disrespectful.” Solis, who lives in Morningside Heights with his wife and four kids, said he wanted to see for himself what was happening outside the three-star Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen. But when he took...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC surgeon ‘savagely’ beat ex-girlfriend and caused her to miscarry, lawsuit alleges

A Manhattan surgeon has been accused of “savagely” beating his dentist ex-girlfriend — who recently filed a lawsuit claiming the more than dozen thrashings left her with broken bones, a concussion and caused her to lose a pregnancy, The Post has learned. Joseph Clayton Finley — an ears, nose and throat doctor affiliated with Northwell Health — faces criminal charges, including strangulation and assault, for at least seven alleged incidents spanning from April 2021 to May 2022, according to Manhattan prosecutors. His ex-girlfriend Negar “Nora” Dolatabadi, 40, claims Finley, 53, would get drunk and rough her up while calling her a...
MANHATTAN, NY
Upworthy

Homeless man breaks down after finding out strangers had raised $15,000 for him to get a house

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 31, 2021. It has since been updated. Homelessness is a serious problem in America with approximately 17 people experiencing homelessness per every 10,000 people in the general population. As per the National Alliance to End Homelessness, the rate of homelessness has been increasing and on any given night, there are an estimated 553,742 without a roof over their heads.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New York Post

I spotted my husband in a new restaurant promo — 9 years after his death

A widow said she spotted a dead ringer for her late husband in a promotional video for an Indian restaurant that the establishment claims was filmed earlier this month. Spice Cottage in West Sussex, England, has had their Facebook page flooded with comments after Lucy Watson commented that she saw her late husband and his son in the video — but he died nine years ago. “How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot, and he died in 2014??” Watson, 59, commented on the video. The restaurant responded to the widow, writing, “Hi Lucy,...
New York Post

Migrants busted for shoplifting in NY won’t be deported — unless they’re convicted

Four migrants who were busted for allegedly shoplifting at a Long Island Macy’s after being bused to the Big Apple from Texas won’t face deportation — unless they’re convicted, sources and legal experts said Tuesday. The men, who are charged with stealing more than $12,000 in merchandise from Macy’s Roosevelt Field earlier this month, are getting a break because they are asylum seekers, not illegal immigrants who crossed the US border. “They are given the benefit of the doubt because they have a pending application with the [US Citizenship and Immigration Services],” Queens-based immigration lawyer Luis Nicho told The Post. “[The...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams, in shift, says NYC’s ‘right to shelter’ policy doesn’t apply to migrants

New York City’s “right to shelter” policy does not apply to the tens of thousands of asylum seekers who have sought sanctuary in the boroughs since last spring, Mayor Eric Adams said this week. The Democrat’s comments on WABC radio’s “Sid & Friends in the Morning” came as officials struggled to accommodate the inundation of migrants in the sanctuary city and implored federal officials to pick up the tab, which Adams has estimated at up to $2 billion. “The court ruled that this is a sanctuary city,” he told host Sid Rosenberg. “We have a moral and legal obligation to fulfill that....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

It’s the land of the freebies for NYC’s ‘entitled’ migrants

Say this for the migrants demanding more free stuff from City Hall: they’re fast learners about the new American ethos of endless entitlement. Schooled and led by far-left activists, they arrive here within days of illegally crossing the southern border and claiming asylum, then start agitating for better accommodations in pricey neighborhoods.  Tents in The Bronx, barracks in Brooklyn or homeless shelters anywhere are not good enough. Only first-class Manhattan hotels, where the city pays upward of $500 a night per room, are acceptable. The welcome wagon comes with free food, free cellphones, free transit passes, free school and free health care. Unfortunately, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kim Joseph

Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks Out

New York City is home to the best pizza, cheesecake, and sports teams and now it is home to thousands of migrants who have crossed the border seeking refuge and a new start. As a result of President Joe Biden's border crisis, more than 36,400 migrants have been bused from border states and have flooded into New York City over the last several months. New York City is one of several locations in the United States temporarily providing free shelter, food, schooling and accommodations for immigrants as well as those seeking asylum. What's the catch? They are being funded on the taxpayers' dime, but it is unclear at this time what the final cost will be.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Anne Spollen

Migrants Rejecting Free New York City Provided Meals

Row Hotel, the Times Square lodging where hundreds of Latin American migrants are being housed, has been the subject of many complaints regarding the meals New York City is serving them. The temporary residents are stating the meatballs are frozen in the middle and the pasta has spoonfuls of grease dripping from it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
177K+
Followers
76K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy