Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Community Counseling Center to host luncheon fundraiser in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The event will raise funds for the Children’s Services Division. The annual Superheroes Have a Heart for Kids Luncheon, hosted by the Community Counseling Center Foundation, will take place at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on February 15. According to...
KFVS12
Clothing swap event held in Carbondale
It’s not just the roads the ice is impacting, it continues to create dangerous conditions for both driving and walking. February is Earthquake Awareness Month. What you need to know to stay prepared. Stream anytime at kfvs12.com/livestream. Cold complicates ice removal Cape Girardeau. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Crews...
KFVS12
2 Johnston City school co-workers share a medical experience that brought them together
JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two women in southern Ill. share a special bond. They are co-workers at Johnston City schools, but a shared medical experience is what really brought them together. Third grade teacher Melanie Emery said she was really in shock whenever they said that she was having...
KFVS12
Bakery holds cooking workshop in Cape Girardeau
It’s not just the roads the ice is impacting, it continues to create dangerous conditions for both driving and walking. February is Earthquake Awareness Month. What you need to know to stay prepared. Stream anytime at kfvs12.com/livestream. Cold complicates ice removal Cape Girardeau. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Crews...
KFVS12
Hamburger Express closing in February
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hamburger Express will close in early February. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, it will close its doors Saturday, Feb. 4 after 35 years. They said they will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, up until they close. Hamburger Express...
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/31
Search underway for armed bank robbery suspect in Zeigler, Ill. Zeigler Police describe the suspect as a balding white male with grey hair wearing a tan coat over a grey hoodie and a red shirt. Crashes, icy conditions on I-55 Updated: 54 minutes ago. |. Highway patrol reports I-55 is...
KFVS12
Drone12: William St. at Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
It’s not just the roads the ice is impacting, it continues to create dangerous conditions for both driving and walking. February is Earthquake Awareness Month. What you need to know to stay prepared. Stream anytime at kfvs12.com/livestream. Cold complicates ice removal Cape Girardeau. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Crews...
KFVS12
Cold complicates ice removal Cape Girardeau
It’s not just the roads the ice is impacting, it continues to create dangerous conditions for both driving and walking. February is Earthquake Awareness Month. What you need to know to stay prepared. Stream anytime at kfvs12.com/livestream. Clothing swap event held in Carbondale. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A...
KFVS12
Winter weather around Cape Girardeau
Both sides of Interstate 155 are closed at the Mississippi River bridge due to multiple vehicle crashes. SoutheastHEALTH announced Monday, January 30 it signed a letter of intent to join with St. Louis-based Mercy as a full member. IDOT treating roads during winter storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. IDOT...
KFVS12
Paducah teenager dies in house fire
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A teenager is dead after a house fire on Wednesday morning. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 400 block of Pugh Road, on the south side of Paducah, around 9:51 a.m. on February 1 for a house fire.
KFVS12
SoutheastHEALTH signs letter of intent to join with Mercy
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH announced Monday, January 30 it signed a letter of intent to join with St. Louis-based Mercy as a full member. According to a release from the healthcare system, the decision comes after a search process involving a selection committee, the hospital board of directors and the system board of directors.
KFVS12
Winter weather in Cape
Both sides of Interstate 155 are closed at the Mississippi River bridge due to multiple vehicle crashes. Southeast Health signs letter of intent with Mercy Hospital. SoutheastHEALTH announced Monday, January 30 it signed a letter of intent to join with St. Louis-based Mercy as a full member. IDOT treating roads...
KFVS12
Driving conditions in Cape Girardeau
Search underway for armed bank robbery suspect in Zeigler, Ill. Zeigler Police describe the suspect as a balding white male with grey hair wearing a tan coat over a grey hoodie and a red shirt. I-155 reopened in Pemiscot Co. at Mississippi River bridge after multiple crashes. Updated: 8 hours...
KFVS12
Three Cape police officers recognized for heroism
Both sides of Interstate 155 are closed at the Mississippi River bridge due to multiple vehicle crashes. Southeast Health signs letter of intent with Mercy Hospital. SoutheastHEALTH announced Monday, January 30 it signed a letter of intent to join with St. Louis-based Mercy as a full member. IDOT treating roads...
KFVS12
Crews respond to several ice-related crashes on I-55 in southeast Mo.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders and transportation officials are urging drives to stay off of roadways in the Heartland, but if travel is necessary, to take it slow. Most roads remain slick from sleet, snow and freezing rain Monday evening into Tuesday morning, January 31. Interstate 55...
KFVS12
Carbondale police find missing child
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A missing child has been found safe in Carbondale, Ill. on January 30. The child went missing around 5:23 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue.
KFVS12
East Park St. in Carbondale to S. Lewis Ln. reopened after crash
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - East Park Street to South Lewis Lane is now open after a crash. According to Carbondale police, they were on the scene of a crash in the 600 block of East Park Street. Fire departments were also on the scene. Motorists no longer have to take...
KFVS12
IDOT treating roads during winter storm
Both sides of Interstate 155 are closed at the Mississippi River bridge due to multiple vehicle crashes. Southeast Health signs letter of intent with Mercy Hospital. SoutheastHEALTH announced Monday, January 30 it signed a letter of intent to join with St. Louis-based Mercy as a full member. Three Cape police...
KFVS12
Bernie Police Dept. offers advice to prevent theft after recent missing bike cases
BERNIE, Mo. (KFVS) - After an increase of bicycle thefts in Bernie, Mo., the local police shared a list of precautions to take to prevent future thefts. According to the Bernie Police Department Facebook page, a mountain bike was stolen on January 17, and another bike was stolen ten days later on Jan. 27.
KFVS12
Black ice causing issues for drivers around Miner, Mo.
The suspect Earl M. Morlan, 60, was taken to Franklin County Jail for charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and armed robbery. Two women in southern Ill. share a special bond after experiencing heart attacks in 2022. Winter weather and wear on your car. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. With...
Comments / 0