Read full article on original website
Related
Easton (PA) stays unbeaten by rolling past Phillipsburg - Girls basketball
The Phillipsburg girls basketball team tried to stick around in the first quarter against undefeated Easton in the rivalry matchup on Wednesday night. But the Red Rovers showed off their strength in the second quarter, scoring the first 11 points of the frame and holding the visiting Stateliners to just two points in the eight minutes.
Shore Conference Girls Basketball Top 10, Jan 30
1 - SJV (1) 20-0 The best team in New Jersey picked up another win against a top 20 team in NJ at the Mecca Showcase in NYC, beating Ewing 58-45. They also picked up two wins in A Central against Holmdel and Freehold Boro. This week they play Raritan and then two out of conference games against Pope John and then Montclair Immaculate at the Coaches Choice Showcase.
Girls Basketball: West Essex cruises past Livingston
West Essex rode the performances of Olivia Weiss, Sasha Resnick, and Jordan Cohen to a 41-21 defeat of Livingston, in Livingston. Weiss (13 points), Resnick (12 points), and Cohen (11 points) combined for 36 points as West Essex (12-5) won its third straight game. Resnick also pulled down 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
Jersey Mike’s Shore Conference Wrestling Scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 1
Middletown South at Freehold, 5:30 p.m. Manalapan at Howell, 6 p.m. Middletown North at Freehold Township, 6 p.m. Rumson-Fair Haven at Raritan, 6 p.m. Southern at Toms River North, 5 p.m. Class B North. Long Branch at Colts Neck, 5:30 p.m. Neptune at Ocean, 6 p.m. Class B South. Donovan...
2023 NJSIAA Team Wrestling Tournament Brackets
The wrestling postseason has arrived. Below are the brackets for the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics team tournament, which features close to 200 teams competing for sectional and, ultimately, group titles. The public sectional quarterfinals and semifinals will be held on Monday, Feb. 6. The No. 1 or No. 2 seed will host...
HS WRESTLING: Phillipsburg to host North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 2023 NJSIAA Wrestling Team Tournament
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Top-seeded Phillipsburg High School will host the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 5 wrestling quarterfinals and semifinals on Feb. 6. The Stateliners will take on No. 8 seed Elizabeth in the quarterfinals and then meet the winner of No. 4 Bayonne-No. 5 Newark East Side in the semifinals. Second seeded Bridgewater will host No. 7 Piscataway in the quarters and meet the winner of No. 3 Westfield-No. 6 Columbia in the semifinals. The championship match is scheduled for Feb. 8.
Jefferson over Morris Knolls - Girls basketball recap
Emily Poulas went five of eight from the line in her 13 points as Jefferson won, 53-35, over Morris Knolls in Rockaway. Amanda Nwankwo went six of six from the line in her 12 points for Jefferson (13-5), which set the tone with an 8-4 run in the first quarter.
Colonia over Piscataway - Girls basketball recap
Taylor Derkack delivered a game-high 21 points while Mattison Chiera put in 17 more as Colonia won at home, 47-39, over Piscataway. Colonia (11-9) was up, 20-13, at halftime and maintained that advantage the rest of the way. Alyssa Rice paced Piscataway (3-15) with 17 points while Makayla Williams added...
Red Bank Regional beats TR North, snaps 11-game losing skid - Boys ice hockey recap
Anthony Pinto scored a goal and assisted on another to lead Red Bank Regional to a 4-2 victory over Toms River North at Winding River Park in Toms River. The victory snaps an 11-game losing streak for Red Bank Regional (2-16), with its prior victory being a 9-2 victory over J.P. Stevens.
Passaic Tech defeats Paterson Kennedy - Girls basketball recap
Janessa Rodriguez scored a game-high 17 points to lead Passaic Tech past Paterson Kennedy 42-27 in Wayne. Passaic Tech (6-13) took a 21-18 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Paterson Kennedy 21-9. Leilani Pena added 12 points. My’shayla Clancy led Paterson Kennedy (9-9) with 12...
Manchester Township defeats Pinelands - Boys basketball recap
Aidan Lunn recorded 12 points, nine rebounds, and six assists to lead Manchester Township past Pinelands 58-29 in Manchester. Jaymire Watts added 10 points and six rebounds for Manchester Township (6-11) while Evan Weiner had nine points and eight rebounds. Pinelands dropped to 2-18. Nominate your game changer now in...
New Milford comes back to win over Bogota - Boys basketball recap
Jaiden Ortiz drained four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to guide New Milford past Bogota, 64-61, in New Milford. Martin Alpar added 13 points and Luis Placido scored 12 more in the win. New Milford (8-9), outscored Bogota 36-26 in the second half including 20-11 in the fourth quarter. Bogota...
Montville Girls Basketball Earns Much-Awaited Win Over Sparta- Wins Division Title
MONTVILLE, NJ - Over the last few years, Sparta's girls basketball team has been a thorn in the side of just about everyone in the area, but Montville, specifically, does not have fond memories of the Spartans. It all started in 2019-20 when Sparta upset Montville in the North 1, Group 3 semifinals to end Montville's hopes at an undefeated season. That was followed up by four losses to Sparta in the last two seasons, before suffering a 10-point loss on Monday, Jan. 23. Montville was determined to flip the switch in the rematch on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28. It was able to...
Indoor Track: Results from the Ocean Breeze Holiday Festival
The Middletown North boys led the way for NJ teams in terms of memorable performances. The SMR team posted a time of 3:37.61, the nation-leading time at that point. Jack Chenoweth led off, posting a 51.6 in the 400 leg. Trade Girgus (22.6) and Christian Sanford (23.1) ran well in the 200 legs, and Aaron Guensch ran the anchor, finishing in 2:00.3.
Eastern Christian defeats Pompton Lakes - Boys basketball recap
Lucas Genuario led Eastern Christian with 22 points and 14 rebounds past Pompton Lakes 54-46 in Pompton Lakes. Eastern Christian (8-8) took a 21-18 lead into halftime before pushing it to a four-point lead at the end of the third quarter. Eastern Christian pulled away in the fourth outscoring Pompton Lakes 17-13.
Tyler Tejada leads No. 11 Teaneck over Pascack Valley - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Tejada brought 18 points and nine rebounds in leading four players in double figures as Teaneck, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 65-60, over Pascack Valley in Hillsdale. Keith Mcknight posted 15 points and six boards while Ty Carnegie added 13 points and five assists, and Mickell...
Buda helps Southern outlast Central Regional- Boys Ice Hockey recap
Andrew Buda had two goals and three assists to lead Southern to a 7-5 win over Central Regional at Winding River Rink in Toms River. Thomas Giaccio had two goals and an assist for Southern (6-8). Siek Callie and Ben Gautier each had a goal and an assist, while Aidan Ruiz dished out two assists in the win.
Ridgewood rallies past Paramus Catholic- Boys Ice Hockey recap
A.J. LoSauro scored two goals to lead Ridgewood to a 4-2 win over Paramus Catholic at the Ice House in Hackensack. Joseph Foglia and Jack Sherman each had a goal and an assist for Ridgewood (13-6-1), which rallied from a 2-0 first period deficit. LoSauro cut it to 2-1 before the end of the first, before Sherman tied it up in the second. LoSauro gave his team the lead in the third.
Shore Sports Network
Toms River, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT
Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0