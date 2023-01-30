MONTVILLE, NJ - Over the last few years, Sparta's girls basketball team has been a thorn in the side of just about everyone in the area, but Montville, specifically, does not have fond memories of the Spartans. It all started in 2019-20 when Sparta upset Montville in the North 1, Group 3 semifinals to end Montville's hopes at an undefeated season. That was followed up by four losses to Sparta in the last two seasons, before suffering a 10-point loss on Monday, Jan. 23. Montville was determined to flip the switch in the rematch on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28. It was able to...

