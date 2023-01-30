ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey 101.5

Shore Conference Girls Basketball Top 10, Jan 30

1 - SJV (1) 20-0 The best team in New Jersey picked up another win against a top 20 team in NJ at the Mecca Showcase in NYC, beating Ewing 58-45. They also picked up two wins in A Central against Holmdel and Freehold Boro. This week they play Raritan and then two out of conference games against Pope John and then Montclair Immaculate at the Coaches Choice Showcase.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: West Essex cruises past Livingston

West Essex rode the performances of Olivia Weiss, Sasha Resnick, and Jordan Cohen to a 41-21 defeat of Livingston, in Livingston. Weiss (13 points), Resnick (12 points), and Cohen (11 points) combined for 36 points as West Essex (12-5) won its third straight game. Resnick also pulled down 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

2023 NJSIAA Team Wrestling Tournament Brackets

The wrestling postseason has arrived. Below are the brackets for the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics team tournament, which features close to 200 teams competing for sectional and, ultimately, group titles. The public sectional quarterfinals and semifinals will be held on Monday, Feb. 6. The No. 1 or No. 2 seed will host...
TAPinto.net

HS WRESTLING: Phillipsburg to host North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 2023 NJSIAA Wrestling Team Tournament

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Top-seeded Phillipsburg High School will host the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 5 wrestling quarterfinals and semifinals on Feb. 6. The Stateliners will take on No. 8 seed Elizabeth in the quarterfinals and then meet the winner of No. 4 Bayonne-No. 5 Newark East Side in the semifinals. Second seeded Bridgewater will host No. 7 Piscataway in the quarters and meet the winner of No. 3 Westfield-No. 6 Columbia in the semifinals. The championship match is scheduled for Feb. 8.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Jefferson over Morris Knolls - Girls basketball recap

Emily Poulas went five of eight from the line in her 13 points as Jefferson won, 53-35, over Morris Knolls in Rockaway. Amanda Nwankwo went six of six from the line in her 12 points for Jefferson (13-5), which set the tone with an 8-4 run in the first quarter.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Colonia over Piscataway - Girls basketball recap

Taylor Derkack delivered a game-high 21 points while Mattison Chiera put in 17 more as Colonia won at home, 47-39, over Piscataway. Colonia (11-9) was up, 20-13, at halftime and maintained that advantage the rest of the way. Alyssa Rice paced Piscataway (3-15) with 17 points while Makayla Williams added...
COLONIA, NJ
NJ.com

Passaic Tech defeats Paterson Kennedy - Girls basketball recap

Janessa Rodriguez scored a game-high 17 points to lead Passaic Tech past Paterson Kennedy 42-27 in Wayne. Passaic Tech (6-13) took a 21-18 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Paterson Kennedy 21-9. Leilani Pena added 12 points. My’shayla Clancy led Paterson Kennedy (9-9) with 12...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

New Milford comes back to win over Bogota - Boys basketball recap

Jaiden Ortiz drained four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to guide New Milford past Bogota, 64-61, in New Milford. Martin Alpar added 13 points and Luis Placido scored 12 more in the win. New Milford (8-9), outscored Bogota 36-26 in the second half including 20-11 in the fourth quarter. Bogota...
BOGOTA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Montville Girls Basketball Earns Much-Awaited Win Over Sparta- Wins Division Title

MONTVILLE, NJ - Over the last few years, Sparta's girls basketball team has been a thorn in the side of just about everyone in the area, but Montville, specifically, does not have fond memories of the Spartans. It all started in 2019-20 when Sparta upset Montville in the North 1, Group 3 semifinals to end Montville's hopes at an undefeated season. That was followed up by four losses to Sparta in the last two seasons, before suffering a 10-point loss on Monday, Jan. 23. Montville was determined to flip the switch in the rematch on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28.  It was able to...
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Indoor Track: Results from the Ocean Breeze Holiday Festival

The Middletown North boys led the way for NJ teams in terms of memorable performances. The SMR team posted a time of 3:37.61, the nation-leading time at that point. Jack Chenoweth led off, posting a 51.6 in the 400 leg. Trade Girgus (22.6) and Christian Sanford (23.1) ran well in the 200 legs, and Aaron Guensch ran the anchor, finishing in 2:00.3.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Ridgewood rallies past Paramus Catholic- Boys Ice Hockey recap

A.J. LoSauro scored two goals to lead Ridgewood to a 4-2 win over Paramus Catholic at the Ice House in Hackensack. Joseph Foglia and Jack Sherman each had a goal and an assist for Ridgewood (13-6-1), which rallied from a 2-0 first period deficit. LoSauro cut it to 2-1 before the end of the first, before Sherman tied it up in the second. LoSauro gave his team the lead in the third.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
