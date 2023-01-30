Read full article on original website
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
talkbusiness.net
FSPD does not use ‘Scorpion’ units because they can create ‘anger and distrust’
The type of “Scorpion” police unit that existed in Memphis and whose members were part of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, has no place in Fort Smith because they typically “foster anger and distrust,” said Fort Smith Police Department spokesman Aric Mitchell. Five Memphis police...
sfstandard.com
Event Honoring Victims of Police Violence Turns to Shouting Match
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the speaker who was shouted down. It was Phelicia Jones. Dozens gathered on the steps of San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday to honor the life of Tyre Nichols, a recent victim of police violence in Memphis whose body was then being laid to rest.
19-year-old recalls encounter with MPD’s SCORPION Unit months before Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — All eyes are on the Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit after the death of Tyre Nichols. Now, more people who say they were also victims of overly aggressive officers assigned to that unit are coming forward. “I was not trying to be scared, but I was scared,” he said. The 19-year-old […]
MPD requests five fired officers in Tyre Nichols case be decertified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — WREG Investigators have confirmed the Memphis Police Department has requested the five former officers terminated after the beating and death of Tyre Nichols be decertified. The decertification request from MPD was submitted to the Tennessee Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission (P.O.S.T.) a spokesperson with the state confirmed. POST handles certification, […]
News On 6
5 Arrested After Drive-By Shooting In SE OKC
A drive-by shooting happened on the southeast side of Oklahoma City just before 5 p.m. on Monday evening. Police found shell casings near Southeast 22nd and High in the street in front of two homes, but there were no damages or injuries. Officers patrolling the area spotted a car matching...
Tyre Nichols Was NOT In A Relationship With Memphis Cops Ex
In January Tyre was brutally beaten the later died in a hospital at the hands of 5 Ex-Memphis Police ‘Scorpion Squad’ officers. After view the video the biggest question was why would 5 black officers beat another black man that did not seem to be resisting and the traffic stop looked aggressive from jump.
3 Memphis EMT Fired For Their Response To Tyre Nichols
5 Black Memphis police officer were fired and charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols after an alleged traffic stop. The video was made public on Friday evening and as the public became outraged with what they were viewing more are being investigated and losing their jobs. Earlier Monday it...
Man arrested for deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City
Authorities say one man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.
Tyre Nichols’ funeral brings tears, calls for justice in Memphis
Watch a livestream of Tyre Nichols' funeral service here at 1 p.m. CT / 2 p.m. ET.
Armed robbery shakes up Cooper Young neighbors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired and a man robbed in an early-evening robbery on a street in Cooper-Young. According to a police report, the robbery happened on Oliver near Cox around 7 p.m. Monday. A man told police he was walking on the sidewalk when a black, four-door car pulled up next to him. […]
Former employees express frustration as investigation into Shelby County Landbank continues
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — If you want to buy land from Shelby County, you’ll have to wait. The Shelby County Landbank’s Office is under investigation following several EEOC complaints that came to light during the county commission meeting last week. Several employees, as well as the District...
Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. Hemphill, hired in 2018, is the sixth officer implicated in the fatal beating of Nichols. Five other officers were fired and have been charged with second-degree murder. According to MPD, Hemphill […]
News On 6
1 Injured In West OKC Hit-And-Run
Oklahoma City Police are responding to a hit-and-run near West Reno Avenue and South MacArthur Boulevard. Officers said they have no suspect information or a description of the car at this time. This is a developing story.
3 MFD firefighters fired in connection to Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Memphis Fire Department personnel were fired Monday in connection to the death of Tyre Nichols. MFD identified the employees as EMTs Robert Long and JaMichaeal Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker. MFD was dispatched about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 7 to “a person pepper sprayed” at the...
MPD searching for suspects who fired shots into a southeast Memphis home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are trying to find the gunmen caught on camera opening fire on a home in southeast Memphis not far from Wooddale Middle School. MPD officers were called to the home in the 3500 block of Marconi Cv. about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2023. The victim told investigators he and his family were inside their home asleep when someone shot into the home. MPD did not say if anyone was injured, but said bullets did penetrate the home.
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officer
Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old black man who was stopped for a traffic violation on January 7 and later beaten to death, was the subject of the traffic stop, and the Memphis Police Department announced on Monday that seven of its officers had been dismissed from their duties.
Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
Tyre Nichols’ stepfather addresses rumors at prayer vigil
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The father of Tyre Nichols, Rodney Wells, took time on Monday to address what he is calling rumors. “My son was not messing around with one of the officer’s wives. That’s just a rumor,” said Wells. Wells addressed a crowd of protestors at...
A 6th police officer is relieved of duty in the Tyre Nichols death investigation
Nichols, 29, was pulled over on Jan. 7 for what police said was reckless driving. After trying to flee on foot, Nichols was severely beaten by police. He died in a hospital days later.
News On 6
Authorities Responding To Semi Rollover In Downtown OKC
First responders are on the scene of a semi rollover crash Wednesday afternoon in downtown OKC. The accident happened on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 heading toward Ft. Smith Junction. The semi was carrying large pipes and several rolled off. Each pipe weighed about 5000 pounds. The driver was...
