Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Rob Gronkowski makes Super Bowl LVII pick
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rob Gronkowski lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII when he was with the New England Patriots, but he appears to be bleeding green based off his comments on a late-night show Monday night. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gronkowski made his Super Bowl LVII pick between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.Gronk, who was at Lincoln Financial Field for Philadelphia's win in the NFC championship over the San Francisco 49ers, picked the Birds to win the big game over Kansas City and former head coach Andy Reid. Here's what he had to say: "Oh man, well...
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ new coach has ties to one of the biggest names in franchise history
The 2023 Dallas Cowboys will have some Tom Landry DNA on their coaching staff. Well, not exactly. But the team is adding an offensive line coach that worked with Landry in 1987 and 1988 as assistant OL coach and special teams coach. At 68 years old, Mike Solari will join...
3 bold predictions for Russell Wilson in 2023 after Broncos hire Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos made a huge splash in the NFL coaching carousel on Tuesday by landing Sean Payton. Denver had to trade a first-and second-round pick to New Orleans, but with a coach of Payton’s pedigree, it may be worth it. After hiring a first-time head coach in Nathaniel Hackett went poorly, the Broncos went in the exact opposite direction this time in order to turn things around with Russell Wilson under center.
KOMO News
How NFL updates to salary cap, franchise tag impact Seahawks
News came out today of the NFL salary cap increasing roughly $8 million dollars to $224.8 million and new franchise tag price tags for positions. So, naturally, one of the first questions that comes to mind is what do those mean for the Seahawks?. For starters, the increased salary cap...
Yardbarker
Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson & Sean Payton: 5 High Picks and 'Pressure'
Russell Wilson has a new boss with the Denver Broncos, and one vowing to making it work with the former Seattle Seahawks QB - while admitting that there are demands to do so. “Russell is a hard worker and has played at a high level and won a lot of games in this league,” said the just-hired Payton, per nola.com. “The pressure is on us to put a good run game together and reduce the degree of difficulty on his position. I’m excited about him.”
Huskies Get 4-Star WR Taeshaun Lyons Signed; Await QB Decision
The Bay Area receiver brings a confident approach.
ESPN ranks Seahawks QB Geno Smith among top-five 2023 free agents
The Seattle Seahawks have never been big spenders in free agency. Last year’s signing of outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu to a two-year, $20 million deal is the most expensive contract head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider have agreed to for an outside player. This year Seattle...
Seahawks have 2 iDL in PFF's top 32 grades for 2022 season
Most folks expect the Seahawks to use their first pick in the 2023 NFL draft on an interior defensive lineman. The main reason was Seattle’s issues defending the run during the 2022 season. While it was a team failure, the interior rotation got a lot of the flak for their issues against the run.
FOX Sports
Jason McIntyre follows through on bet, gets Seahawks logo shaved into hair
Jason McIntyre is a man of his word. The co-host of The Herd made an impromptu vow during the show's Aug. 22 episode that he would get a Seattle Seahawks logo shaved into his hair if Seattle finished with a winning record during the then-upcoming NFL season. "I think you're...
Saints part ways with co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard
Richard, who was also responsible for coaching the secondary in 2022, split DC duties with Ryan Nielsen, who ended up leaving New Orleans to become the Falcons’ new defensive coordinator. This means Allen, who previously served as the Saints DC, will now be on the look out for a new coach to guide the defense.
