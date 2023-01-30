ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Man found dead on Route 7 in Norwalk, state police said

NORWALK — State police are investigating the death of a local man on Route 7 early Saturday as a homicide, the agency said. Around 3:20 a.m., state police out of Troop G in Bridgeport were called to the northbound side of Route 7 near Exit 2 for a single vehicle crash, state police said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
NORWALK, CT
Alma Rutgers (opinion): Embattled Greenwich vote for grant should stand as a win for democracy

It’s painful to see such partisan acrimony and misinformation infect the normally nonpartisan Greenwich Representative Town Meeting. The venom with which a segment of the RTM membership continues to attack proposed election-related grant agreements is detrimental to the town. The grants, welcomed by the Republican and Democratic registrars of...
GREENWICH, CT
Ellington resident wins $3.3 million from scratch-off lottery ticket

A Tolland County resident who paid $10 for a scratch-off lottery ticket is now walking away with $3.3 million. Adam Lobaugh, of Ellington, won the top prize of a "$150,000 A Year For Life" ticket on Thursday, the Connecticut Lottery announced. He purchased the winning ticket at the Fas Mart...
ELLINGTON, CT

