wiltonbulletin.com
Former Greenwich police Detective David Hughes dies at 84; won prestigious award in daring 1972 arrest
GREENWICH — The Greenwich Police Department is mourning the death of Detective David Hughes, who died in Florida at age 84. Hughes, who died Jan. 30, served in the department for 24 years and earned recognition on numerous occasions. He took part in the capture of two fugitives who...
wiltonbulletin.com
Old Saybrook police chief didn't follow through on promise to seek decertification of troubled officer
Old Saybrook’s police chief never followed through on his pledge to seek decertification of an officer who resigned amid troubling allegations six months ago, reducing the barriers the officer would face if he applies for jobs in other states. “This is just another example of how we can’t continue...
wiltonbulletin.com
Chief: Bethel police not aware of abuse in murder-suicide case until days after guns should have been seized
BETHEL — Local police say they learned about an abusive relationship involving the estranged couple in this week's murder-suicide on Jan. 20 — two days after records show Lester Jones was supposed to surrender his firearms as a requirement of his wife's temporary restraining order. The state Office...
wiltonbulletin.com
Man found dead on Route 7 in Norwalk, state police said
NORWALK — State police are investigating the death of a local man on Route 7 early Saturday as a homicide, the agency said. Around 3:20 a.m., state police out of Troop G in Bridgeport were called to the northbound side of Route 7 near Exit 2 for a single vehicle crash, state police said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
wiltonbulletin.com
Alma Rutgers (opinion): Embattled Greenwich vote for grant should stand as a win for democracy
It’s painful to see such partisan acrimony and misinformation infect the normally nonpartisan Greenwich Representative Town Meeting. The venom with which a segment of the RTM membership continues to attack proposed election-related grant agreements is detrimental to the town. The grants, welcomed by the Republican and Democratic registrars of...
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton schools seek waiver from CT mandated reading program. Why the district wants to keep its own
WILTON — The local public schools plan to request to be excluded from a new state-mandated reading and literacy program, instead preferring to stick with their own newly redeveloped curriculum. Assistant Superintendent Chuck Smith said at a Jan. 12 Board of Education meeting that Wilton will submit a waiver...
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn women's basketball team prepared for deep, talented South Carolina: 'Let's see what happens'
STORRS — It’s been nearly two years since UConn women’s basketball last beat South Carolina. On Sunday, at a sold-out XL Center in Hartford and on national television, the No. 5 Huskies will get the chance to not only end the streak but avenge their 2022 National Championship loss to the No. 1 Gamecocks.
wiltonbulletin.com
Ellington resident wins $3.3 million from scratch-off lottery ticket
A Tolland County resident who paid $10 for a scratch-off lottery ticket is now walking away with $3.3 million. Adam Lobaugh, of Ellington, won the top prize of a "$150,000 A Year For Life" ticket on Thursday, the Connecticut Lottery announced. He purchased the winning ticket at the Fas Mart...
