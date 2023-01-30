ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

doniphanherald.com

Proposed new limit on local school spending sparks concern during Nebraska legislative hearing

Proposed legislation to place a 3% limit on annual increases in local school district spending attracted strong support Wednesday from Gov. Jim Pillen and agricultural spokesmen while prompting concerns from school representatives who pointed to increased inflationary costs and current teacher shortages. The spending limit could be exceeded with an...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska senators hear opinions on effort to give parents more control in public schools

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new bill would give parents more say over what their kids are learning in school. “It’s about a parent being able to control the direction of their child’s educational well-being, not about government or educational bureaucrats,” said Sen. Dave Murman, who introduced LB 374. “It’s about parents working together with teachers and educators to do what’s best for their own children.”
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Amended photo ID bill would require notarized signature for mail-in ballots

LINCOLN, Neb. — You may have to get your signature notarized if you vote by mail in Nebraska under an amended version of a voter ID bill before lawmakers. State Sen. Julie Slama introduced LB 535. It will implement voter ID requirements after Nebraskans voted to adopt a Constitutional...
norfolkneradio.com

Pillen: No quid pro quo with appointment of Senator Ricketts

LINCOLN - Governor Jim Pillen held his first monthly radio call-in show on Monday, and one caller asked if there was any quid pro quo between Pillen and former Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. The caller stated that many in Nebraska feel the reason Ricketts was appointed to the open Nebraska...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

More 'big' government in Omaha?

It’s not what we usually think of when we hear the words “big government” but there is a push underway to make city government in Omaha a little larger. For decades the Omaha City Council has been made up of seven members but one state lawmaker wants to change that.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska hospitals say they’re in dire need of more funding

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Rural Nebraska hospitals say they are facing a financial catastrophe. Hospitals receive 60% to 80% of their revenue through Medicare and Medicaid. And they say that money is not enough. At a press conference on Monday, hospital representatives laid out how some programs and services...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska Unclaimed Property Reminder

This is "National Unclaimed Property Day," and Nebraska Treasurer John Murante encourages Nebraskans to see if they have cash or other valuables waiting for them. He says the search only takes a moment and is free. The Treasurer says nearly 33 million Americans have some sort of unclaimed property, which...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City school prepares for remote learning

NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska City Middle School has posted an update on remote learning online at ncms.nebcityps.org. The post says the school hopes that a boiler situation that led to school closing Monday through Wednesday will be resolved soon. Students will be allowed into the school from 10 a.m....
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KETV.com

Omaha nonprofit PACE says organization is not under federal investigation

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha nonprofit Police Athletics for Community Engagement responded to a federal investigation. The organization aims to deter at-risk youth from crime through sports and activities. In 2022, Omaha police suspected PACE of being used for criminal activities. In a statement on its website, PACE said...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Lawmakers’ Property Tax Calculation Error Could Force City Governments To Redo Budgets

(Des Moines, IA) Iowa’s lawmakers are looking to fix an error in the formula that calculates property tax rates. Due to a miswritten bill in the 2021 session, property owners could pay hundreds of dollars more in property taxes than initially intended. A Senate bill would correct the error for taxpayers but would reduce cities’ and counties’ projected income, most of which created budgets and contracts based on the error.
IOWA STATE

