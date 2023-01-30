Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
Proposed new limit on local school spending sparks concern during Nebraska legislative hearing
Proposed legislation to place a 3% limit on annual increases in local school district spending attracted strong support Wednesday from Gov. Jim Pillen and agricultural spokesmen while prompting concerns from school representatives who pointed to increased inflationary costs and current teacher shortages. The spending limit could be exceeded with an...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
Nebraska educators and parents clash over proposed 'Parental Bill of Rights'
For years now classrooms and school board meetings have become the front lines of a clash between career educators and conservative parents.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature weighs proposal to limit growth in schools’ property tax revenue
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A bill before the Legislature’s Revenue Committee would limit the money school districts receive from property taxes. Sponsored by Sen. Tom Briese, LB 589 would cap the annual increase in a district’s property tax revenue at 3%. “We continue to have a property...
klkntv.com
Nebraska senators hear opinions on effort to give parents more control in public schools
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new bill would give parents more say over what their kids are learning in school. “It’s about a parent being able to control the direction of their child’s educational well-being, not about government or educational bureaucrats,” said Sen. Dave Murman, who introduced LB 374. “It’s about parents working together with teachers and educators to do what’s best for their own children.”
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature considers paid family and medical leave proposal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There’s a new effort in the Legislature to mandate paid family and medical leave in Nebraska. “Family medical leave is a tool to recruit workers with young families,” said Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, who introduced the bill. Under the Paid Family and...
KETV.com
Health and Human Services Committee holds first hearing on NE abortion bill
LINCOLN, Neb. — The abortion bill in Nebraska takes a major step before it can head to the full legislature for a vote. The Health and Human Services Committee heard testimony Wednesday for hours from people for and against LB 626, which bans abortions after a “fetal heartbeat” is detected.
KETV.com
Amended photo ID bill would require notarized signature for mail-in ballots
LINCOLN, Neb. — You may have to get your signature notarized if you vote by mail in Nebraska under an amended version of a voter ID bill before lawmakers. State Sen. Julie Slama introduced LB 535. It will implement voter ID requirements after Nebraskans voted to adopt a Constitutional...
norfolkneradio.com
Pillen: No quid pro quo with appointment of Senator Ricketts
LINCOLN - Governor Jim Pillen held his first monthly radio call-in show on Monday, and one caller asked if there was any quid pro quo between Pillen and former Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. The caller stated that many in Nebraska feel the reason Ricketts was appointed to the open Nebraska...
kcur.org
Can a state organization charge $44,000 for emails? A lawsuit may answer that
The Flatwater Free Press, a Nebraska-based non-profit news organization, is suing the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy over a public records request related to nitrates in Nebraska’s waterways. While state organizations are allowed to charge for the work of completing a records request, the amount that NDEE is...
News Channel Nebraska
More 'big' government in Omaha?
It’s not what we usually think of when we hear the words “big government” but there is a push underway to make city government in Omaha a little larger. For decades the Omaha City Council has been made up of seven members but one state lawmaker wants to change that.
klkntv.com
Nebraska hospitals say they’re in dire need of more funding
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Rural Nebraska hospitals say they are facing a financial catastrophe. Hospitals receive 60% to 80% of their revenue through Medicare and Medicaid. And they say that money is not enough. At a press conference on Monday, hospital representatives laid out how some programs and services...
Voter registration deadline approaching for Oklahoma recreational marijuana vote
Oklahomans who want to vote on a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in the state have a few more days to register to vote.
iheart.com
Nebraska Unclaimed Property Reminder
This is "National Unclaimed Property Day," and Nebraska Treasurer John Murante encourages Nebraskans to see if they have cash or other valuables waiting for them. He says the search only takes a moment and is free. The Treasurer says nearly 33 million Americans have some sort of unclaimed property, which...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City school prepares for remote learning
NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska City Middle School has posted an update on remote learning online at ncms.nebcityps.org. The post says the school hopes that a boiler situation that led to school closing Monday through Wednesday will be resolved soon. Students will be allowed into the school from 10 a.m....
KETV.com
Omaha nonprofit PACE says organization is not under federal investigation
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha nonprofit Police Athletics for Community Engagement responded to a federal investigation. The organization aims to deter at-risk youth from crime through sports and activities. In 2022, Omaha police suspected PACE of being used for criminal activities. In a statement on its website, PACE said...
knopnews2.com
State treasurer encourages Nebraskans to search website for unclaimed property
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Treasurer John Murante is encouraging Nebraskans to search to see if they have cash or other valuables waiting for them on www.NebraskaLostCash.gov. Murante said the search only takes a moment and is totally free. Nearly 33 million people in the United States – 1 in...
fox42kptm.com
Reynolds, Pillen, Noem sign letter to Biden opposing new clean water regulation from EPA
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds joined 24 other Republican governors in sending a letter to President Biden opposing a proposed clean water regulation from the EPA. Called the "Waters of the United States" rule, the Biden EPA's proposal would open up more waterways to federal regulation under...
Iowa Lawmakers’ Property Tax Calculation Error Could Force City Governments To Redo Budgets
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa’s lawmakers are looking to fix an error in the formula that calculates property tax rates. Due to a miswritten bill in the 2021 session, property owners could pay hundreds of dollars more in property taxes than initially intended. A Senate bill would correct the error for taxpayers but would reduce cities’ and counties’ projected income, most of which created budgets and contracts based on the error.
Michigan Republican goes to bat for Ohio & Indiana after Whitmer’s call out
Republicans did not applaud Governor Gretchen Whitmer when she singled out Indiana and Ohio for being "bigoted."
