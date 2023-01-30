She is the first mother to have two sons playing against each other in a Super Bowl — Jason Kelce, who hikes the ball to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, versus Travis Kelce, who catches passes from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “It’s gonna be really tough but I’m just gonna cheer my head off when the offense is on the field,” Donna Kelce told The Post. “So I’m gonna be screaming the entire game. I’m gonna root for both of ’em to score. A lot.” She has witnessed each of them winning a Super Bowl, but at the end of the night, it...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO