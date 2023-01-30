ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl

Of all the fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl, Donna Kelce might be the most nervous. Donna is the mother of both the Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce and the Eagles’ Jason Kelce. She must now pick a side for the Super Bowl. While brothers, Travis and Jason will now be facing […] The post Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Travis Kelce Has Blunt Warning For Chiefs Fans

Before this year's NFC Championship game, someone placed a 49ers jersey on Philadelphia's iconic "Rocky" statue. This has happened on multiple occasions in the past. And whenever it does, it seems to always play into the Eagles' favor. Ahead of this year's Super Bowl matchup, Kansas City tight end ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom opens up about raising Super Bowl sons: ‘Always a competition’

She is the first mother to have two sons playing against each other in a Super Bowl — Jason Kelce, who hikes the ball to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, versus Travis Kelce, who catches passes from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “It’s gonna be really tough but I’m just gonna cheer my head off when the offense is on the field,” Donna Kelce told The Post. “So I’m gonna be screaming the entire game. I’m gonna root for both of ’em to score. A lot.” She has witnessed each of them winning a Super Bowl, but at the end of the night, it...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy