Woman-Owned Bar Ends Historic Filipinotown Lease, Intends to Return as New Concept

Genever — a gin-focused bar by Patricia Perez, Roselma Samala, and Christine Sumiller — shuttered its doors on January 25 due to complications with the space’s landlord.

The crowdfunded bar which opened in 2018 and was located at 3123 Beverly Blvd in LA’s Historic Filipinotown, was nominated as a semifinalist for outstanding bar program by the James Beard Foundation and No. 50 in North America’s 50 Best Bars in 2022.

While Genever’s patrons and owners alike are saddened by the buzzing bar’s closure, Perez, Samala, and Sumiller are insistent that this is not the end.

“The three plan to keep their Type 48 liquor license,” explains the LA Times , “which is one that permits them to sell a full liquor lineup without food.”

“Our goal is to leverage that license as an investment in a woman-of-color-owned business,” says Samala. “We don’t know what that looks like right now, but we feel that’s something we can contribute to the community.”

