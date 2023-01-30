ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Woman-Owned Bar Ends Historic Filipinotown Lease, Intends to Return as New Concept

By Amanda Peukert
What Now Los Angeles
What Now Los Angeles
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGSai_0kVjpKXu00

Genever — a gin-focused bar by Patricia Perez, Roselma Samala, and Christine Sumiller — shuttered its doors on January 25 due to complications with the space’s landlord.

The crowdfunded bar which opened in 2018 and was located at 3123 Beverly Blvd in LA’s Historic Filipinotown, was nominated as a semifinalist for outstanding bar program by the James Beard Foundation and No. 50 in North America’s 50 Best Bars in 2022.

While Genever’s patrons and owners alike are saddened by the buzzing bar’s closure, Perez, Samala, and Sumiller are insistent that this is not the end.

“The three plan to keep their Type 48 liquor license,” explains the LA Times , “which is one that permits them to sell a full liquor lineup without food.”

“Our goal is to leverage that license as an investment in a woman-of-color-owned business,” says Samala. “We don’t know what that looks like right now, but we feel that’s something we can contribute to the community.”



Keep up with What Now Los Angeles’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Advocate

New Lesbian Bar, Ruby Fruit, to Open in L.A.

In a bad news–good news development, a popular bar and restaurant in Los Angeles is closing, but a new lesbian bar will occupy its space, giving L.A. its first ongoing lesbian establishment since 2017. Eszett, located in the Silver Lake neighborhood and specializing in natural wines and unusual cuisine,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

The 13 Best Carne Asada Tacos In L.A.

Where do you find the best carne asada in Los Angeles? Right here. In the smoky, tender, sometimes citrus-marinated-or-sometimes-just-salt, thinly sliced, and simply seasoned grouping of words, you’ll find below. As Mexico’s northernmost state, Los Angeles is fortunate to find itself with more than its fair share of outstanding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tourcounsel.com

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza | Shopping mall in California

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (alternately BHCP) is a shopping mall located in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. This was one of the first regional shopping centers in the United States built specifically for the automobile. Two anchor buildings, completed in 1947, retain their original Streamline Moderne style....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Wolfgang Puck to Close Upscale Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air After More Than a Decade

Chef Wolfgang Puck, one of America’s most recognizable culinary figures, is moving on from Hotel Bel-Air at the end of March, ending an 11-year run overseeing a high-end restaurant at the LA hospitality landmark. The Dorchester Collection-owned property has mutually agreed to part ways with Puck as of March 31, with no new tenant listed for the property as of yet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Mayor Bass' Inside Safe program targets 2 LA intersection encampments

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is moving forward with the push to house the homeless and clear street encampments with the Inside Safe program targeting two major Los Angeles intersections.Inside Safe, the brainchild of the new Mayor's Office, is a housing based outreach program where people are offered immediate housing and a commitment of services and permanent housing.The first two Inside Safe sites were launched in Hollywood at encampments near Cahuenga and the 101 freeway and in Venice; housing more than 100 people. The latest areas of encampment focus include the intersection of West 87th Street and Western Avenue and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

FOX 11 celebrates the legacy of Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing

LOS ANGELES - What is there left to say about a legend that hasn’t been said already?. For those who know and watch Tony McEwing, there is a struggle to even find the words to thank him for his contributions as an anchor, colleague, and philanthropist. On Friday, Feb....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

A Hip New Natural Wine and Noodle Hangout Hits Pasadena Very Soon

Historic Filipinotown restaurant Woon is on the move, adding another location along the Pasadena/Altadena border soon. The second Woon will land at 1392 E. Washington Boulevard, just west of Hill Avenue and across the street from Millie’s Cafe and Lavender & Honey Espresso Bar. Word is out already about the coming second space, in part because of a recently-filed Alcoholic Beverage Control license filed in the name of Woon owner Keegan Fong.
PASADENA, CA
laguestlist.com

Cult Gaia Throws Epic Party to Celebrate the Opening of their First LA Flagship Store

LA native brand, Cult Gaia has opened their first LA flagship on Melrose Ave. On January 26th, Founder and Creative Director of Cult Gaia, Jasmin Larian Hekmat hosted Olivia Perez, Sami Miro, Shanina Shaik, Sara Sampaio, and more to celebrate the opening of “THE TEMPLE” on 8440 Melrose Avenue. Cult Gaia shut down the block to throw a party like no other to celebrate this pivotal moment for the brand. Throughout the night guests walked through the store where cocktails by Whispering Angel were being served and music from Mills and Relo kept the celebration vibes high. Guests danced the night away and walked away with a gift bag full of goodies. THE TEMPLE is an experiential retail space that is made to be a Cult Gaia sanctuary in the heart of the brand’s hometown with a clean, neutral palette allowing the product to stand out like artwork.
LOS ANGELES, CA
What Now Los Angeles

What Now Los Angeles

Los Angeles County, CA
979
Followers
424
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowlosangeles.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy