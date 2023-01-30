Read full article on original website
Related
Australia superstar takes a cruel dig at Team India
Talismanic Australia batter Steve Smith has taken a cruel dig at Team India ahead of next month’s Test series between the two sides. “We normally have two tour games over in England. This time we don’t have a tour game in India,” Steve Smith told reporters at the Sydney airport before the Pat Cummins-led side’s departure for India. “The last time we went [to India], I’m pretty sure we got served up a green top [in the tour game], and it was sort of irrelevant.”
Fans make fun of Sachin Tendulkar after Shubman Gill’s historic ton
India batter Shubman Gill’s maiden T20I against New Zealand in Ahmedabad led to Sachin Tendulkar’s mockery on social media on Wednesday. The fans poked fun at Sachin Tendulkar after the legendary batsman made his way to the Narendra Modi Stadium and watched Shubman Gill unleash mayhem on the New Zealand bowlers during his history-scripting knock […] The post Fans make fun of Sachin Tendulkar after Shubman Gill’s historic ton appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Team India star who slept with teammate’s wife retires from cricket
Team India opener Murali Vijay announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Monday. “Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of International cricket. My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was was an honour representing India at the […] The post Team India star who slept with teammate’s wife retires from cricket appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-Team India superstar hits out at ‘unacceptable’ Arshdeep Singh
Former India opening batter Gautam Gambhir has slammed Arshdeep Singh for his recent no-ball struggles in international cricket. “I think. these numbers are fine, It can go south and it can go north. But the most important thing is you can’t afford to bowl those no-balls. That is absolutely unacceptable, especially at this level, and […] The post Ex-Team India superstar hits out at ‘unacceptable’ Arshdeep Singh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
134K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0