ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Chimichangas perfect for the Big Game

By By Linda Gassenheimer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vk94O_0kVjp79i00

Tribune News Service

With thoughts of the Super Bowl this year in Glendale, Arizona. I decided on an Arizona-inspired meal.

Chimichangas are fried burritos and a popular dish in Arizona. They’re usually made with a flour tortilla filled with meat, cheese and spices.

There are many stories as to their origin, which is based on Mexican burritos. One is of a Mexican restaurant owner in Arizona named Woody Johnson who would deep-fry leftover burritos as an experiment. They were so successful that they became a staple on his menu.

Chimichangas can also be pan-fried. For this quick recipe, I used bought, cooked chicken breast and filled the tortillas with chicken, salsa, cheese and spices. It’s a good way to use leftover meats and vegetables. You can use this recipe as a guide to amounts.

Helpful Hints:

You can use any type of cooked meat.

Use mild or hot salsa. The heat is up to you.

A quick way to slice scallions is to snip them with a scissors.

Flour tortillas are soft and do not need to be warmed to roll them into packets.

Countdown:

Prepare all ingredients.

Fill tortillas and saute them.

Shopping List:

To buy: ½ pound cooked chicken breast, 1 bottle salsa, 1 bunch scallions, 2 tomatoes, 1 bunch cilantro, 1 bottle ground cumin, 1 package 10-inch whole wheat tortillas, 1 package shredded Mexican-style cheese (such as colby jack) and 1 carton reduced-fat sour cream.

Staples: olive oil.

CHIMICHANGA

Yield: 2 servings.

½ pound cooked chicken breast

¼ cup salsa

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 scallions, thinly sliced

4, 10-inch whole wheat flour tortillas

½ cup shredded Mexican-style cheese (such as Colby Jack)

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ cup reduced-fat sour cream

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

2 tomatoes, sliced

Coarsely chop chicken breast using a sharp knife or in a food processor. Add the salsa and then add the ground cumin and scallions. Mix well. Place the 4 tortillas on a countertop.

Divide the chicken mixture into 4 parts and add each part in a line down the middle of each tortilla. Sprinkle the cheese over the chicken mixture.

For each tortilla, fold in the two sides that are at the end of the line of food. Then fold the other two sides tightly over the filling. This will make a small packet. Place them seam side down.

Heat a medium-size skillet over medium high heat and add the oil. When the oil is hot, add the packets seam side down. Cook 3 minutes. Carefully, turn them over and cook another 3 minutes. They should be golden brown and crisp. Cook a minute longer if needed.

Remove to two dinner plates. Place a spoonful of sour cream in the center of each chimichanga and sprinkle cilantro over the sour cream. Arrange sliced tomatoes on the side.

Per serving: 678 calories (40% from fat), 29.9 g fat (11.6 g saturated, 8.1 g monounsaturated), 147 mg cholesterol, 51.1 g protein, 57.4 g carbohydrates, 9 g fiber, 801 mg sodium.

(Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.)

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greyson F

Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally Set to Open

Celebrities dipping their toes into the world of restaurants is nothing new. However, while many celebrities put their money into stand-alone restaurants, others have found success investing in casual and fast food locations, which makes it easier to spread around the country and to bring their style of food, and their brand, to the masses. That is exactly what’s taking place in metro Phoenix, as one of the greatest NBA legends of all time is set to finally open his first restaurant in the state.
GILBERT, AZ
Greyson F

Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now Closed

Few things can replace perfectly prepared seafood. Whether you’re a fan of smoked fish, grilled octopus, heaps of shrimp, or battered and fried goodies from under the sea, there really is no replicating that of quality seafood. And yet, metro Phoenix isn’t exactly known for its seafood selection. There are a handful of options, but it doesn’t have the same kind of market share as other segments. While Arizona is still close to the Pacific, as well as the Gulf of California (which puts it about as close to the ocean as a state can get without actually touching water), there are only a handful of excellent seafood restaurants to choose from. And now, there is one fewer.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in Town

Restaurants come and go. It is the life of the industry. What is sad is when you discover your favorite joint, take in family outings and dinners with friends, build memories, and then have the restaurant close-up shop. When such a thing happens there is a more personal feeling of loss associated with it. One particular restaurant in the Valley, a once-popular burger spot, has now joined the growing list of restaurants to close down so far in 2023, taking with it its food as well as the memories and experiences shared by others within its walls.
TEMPE, AZ
Greyson F

Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in Town

Everyone has a favorite sandwich. It doesn’t matter what your taste buds enjoy, whether you’re vegetarian, vegan, or would rather pile up the meat taller than a goal post. Whatever you enjoy, there’s a sandwich out there for you. Sometimes it does take some searching around to find it though. Not every sandwich joint is going to provide you with that exact, perfect, helping of toppings and bread (or gluten-free wrap, if that’s what you’re into). If you’re in metro Phoenix though, a brand new sandwich restaurant, coming from our neighbors to the west in California, has officially opened and is offering a number of hunger-satisfying sandwiches.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
NASDAQ

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Find Out:...
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly Closes

After 20 years, a local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. The 2022 calendar is still freshly tossed in the trash can, but business continues to move, and this includes openings and closings of restaurants around the Valley. Sadly, while there are some new restaurants coming to the greater Phoenix area in the coming weeks and months, the first big move of the year is the closure of a long-time favorite. After serving the public for 20 years, a popular destination has officially closed up shop for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Crockpot Beef Stroganoff

For me, Beef Stroganoff is one of my wintertime favorite meals that is true comfort food! Before I got into crockpot and Instant Pot cooking, I used to make it in a large frying pan. Now, I do everything for this delicious dinner in my Instant Pot on the slow cooker setting.
rdzphotographyblog.com

Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?

Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
SAHUARITA, AZ
Greyson F

2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to Yelp

There are a number of “best of” restaurant lists out there. Most are put together by larger publications and industry-backed restaurant groups that, while giving you a nice picture of the top restaurants in the country (or around the world), there is often a heavy influence from restaurant owners and executives. In fact, most “best of” or “best selling” lists have very specific credentials that can elevate a name brand over an outsider. That is why, for many, the best lists are those put together by average individuals who just know what they like. When it comes to the food and beverage industry, all of this is summed up in the annual Yelp top 100 lists. These lists showcase the best-rated and reviewed restaurants in the country. And with the 2023 edition of the list, two Tucson restaurants came out on top.
TUCSON, AZ
skinnytaste.com

Perfect Air Fryer Shrimp

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. When I want to whip up a quick dinner on busy weeknights, I love making this easy Air Fryer Shrimp that comes out perfectly every time. Perfect Air Fryer Shrimp. Shrimp is one of my go-to’s for a quick weeknight...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ARIZONA STATE
Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Masa for Tamales

This easy to make masa for tamales recipe is the start to yummy homemade tamales! Ready in minutes and only a few ingredients needed to make a light and soft dough. This Masa for Tamales recipe is a keeper! We have used this recipe for generations and generations in my family, and it has never done us wrong. It’s a basic and very easy recipe that’s perfect for making delicious tamales.
Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Mexican Shrimp Soup

Caldo de Camarón is a delicious and flavorful Mexican shrimp soup. It's made of juicy shrimp swimming in a savory chile sauce. So good!. Mexican Shrimp Soup (or Caldo de Camaron) is a hearty soup that's full of flavor. Usually made with yummy, comforting goodness, and incredibly easy to enjoy.
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Amish Breakfast Casserole

I love making breakfast casseroles on the weekend. It's so nice to have something ready to go once everyone is awake and hungry!. The first time I made this Amish Breakfast Casserole, I thought I had everything I needed to make it. It turned out, I didn't. The original recipe called for cottage cheese which I thought was in my refrigerator - it turned out it was ricotta cheese. I did some searching and found out that ricotta cheese could be used as a substitute for cottage cheese. They say ricotta cheese is more creamy than cottage cheese, plus it has a little bit of a sweeter taste. I've made this recipe both ways now, and we all say that we like it better with ricotta cheese. I hope you enjoy Amish Breakfast Casserole!
Real Simple

Skillet Chipotle-Pork Enchiladas

This is a dinner the whole family will love that happens to be simple enough to quickly tackle on a weeknight. Traditionally, enchiladas are made by coating tortillas in a spicy sauce before filling and then individually rolling and baking. But this clever version borrows from another Mexican dish, chilaquiles, and calls for the corn tortillas to be sliced into wedges and mixed into the sauce and filling in one dish. This little hack significantly cuts down on prep time without compromising the deliciousness of the meal. The finishing touches on this skillet dinner are a generous sprinkle of cheese, creamy avocado, sour cream, and a dusting of cilantro for freshness.
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy