Miami could set new temperature record later this weekUSA DiarioMiami, FL
On This Day In 1999, The Marlins Made Their Greatest Trade EverIBWAAMiami, FL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 millionUSA DiarioFlorida State
Pregnant dispatcher reunites with couple after helping deliver their baby girlLive Action NewsCoral Springs, FL
NBC Miami
Discover Black Heritage: The Revitalization of Sistrunk Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale
If you're searching for history in Fort Lauderdale, go no further than the Sistrunk Boulevard corridor. But don't drive too fast - if you blink, you may miss it. Sistrunk Boulevard is named after Dr. James Sistrunk, who helped establish Provident Hospital - the first hospital in Broward County for the Black community. Community leaders say at one point, this was once a thriving Black business and professional district during the early 20th century.
bocaratontribune.com
“Famous T.V. and Motion Picture Actor Lorenzo Lamas Visits Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton as the Guest Speaker of the Week
Shares stories of his famous parents, Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and Esther Williams. Boca Raton, FL —You could hear a pin drop as Lorenzo Lamas, guest speaker at the Friday lunch meeting for the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton recently shared heartwarming and entertaining stories about growing up as the son of famous MGM Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and stepmom Esther Williams.
WSVN-TV
Sunrise beauty salon customer flees without paying for pricey dye job
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a beauty salon in Sunrise said a customer dashed off without paying after she had her hair dyed. A sign on a wall at Sunky’s Salon along North University Drive reads, ‘What happens on the salon stays at the salon,’ but business owner Sunky Ferreira broke this policy when, she said, a customer took off without paying her bill last week.
Indicators point to another strong year for South Florida real estate
FORT LAUDERDALE - While housing costs have cratered in other parts of the country, the South Florida real estate market remains strong and there are indications 2023 will be another good year. Take Jim Matz. He sold his oceanfront condo and now wants to buy a house in Broward county. He's been looking a few months but since the start of 2023 he's seen a change "there's a lot more on the market, and prices have gone down" he says. On Wednesday, Matz was looking at a Fort Lauderdale home in Coral Ridge, a suburb north of downtown.SEE ALSO: Want to buy...
northstarmeetingsgroup.com
Make a Splash in Greater Fort Lauderdale
From beachside venues catering to groups to a reimagined Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center, Greater Fort Lauderdale is ready to give your attendees an experience they’ll be raving about for years. Impressive savings, too: $10 million giveaway in meeting space at the convention center for qualifying events. Don’t...
Living Room Theater At FAU To Permanently Close
Business Rebound After COVID Never Materialized… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The popular “Living Room” Theater on the Florida Atlantic University campus in Boca Raton is set to close on February 9th. The closure is permanent. The four-screen theater never experienced a […]
Ferrari falls down elevator shaft at West Palm Beach dealership
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.– A Ferrari hung in an elevator shaft after a car elevator malfunctioned in Palm Beach County. According to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, this happened at a high-end car dealership. Crews had to fix a fuel leak before they were able to remove the...
Miami Preservationists Wanted To Save This 1930s Art Deco Condo—So They Are Moving It
Sometimes when a city is developed, beloved historic landmarks are unintentionally shielded from plain sight. That’s exactly what happened with an incredible 1930s building in Florida. Now, thanks to JMH Development, the structure in Miami Beach’s Faena District will be physically picked up and relocated. After it was obstructed from public view for 60 years, Miami residents will be able to appreciate the building in its Art Deco glory. An emblem of historical preservation in the city, it will be a part of a new development, called Twenty-Nine Indian Creek, and on the same site, there will be a newly constructed,...
communitynewspapers.com
Downtown Dadeland Welcomes Six New Restaurants and Concepts to the Neighborhood
Kendall: Downtown Dadeland is excited to welcome six new concepts to the neighborhood. Crema Gourmet, Eleventh Street Pizza, Mensch, Osso Steakhouse, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, and Epic Laser are all open or soon to be opening at Downtown Dadeland. “We are excited to welcome new concepts like cafes, restaurants,...
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close four Palm Beach County stores as company faces bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will close four more stores in Palm Beach County and a Harmon's store, which is the company's beauty store brand. The closures will be among 87 nationwide as the embattled home goods chain teeters on the brink of bankruptcy. In addition, the company said...
Best waterfront restaurants in southern Palm Beach County for dining and drinking
Yes, everything really does taste better by the water and if you live in Florida you'll want to know where to find the best waterfront restaurants. We have a lot of waterfront in Palm Beach County, so we'll be delivering this wisdom in geographic bites. If you live in southern...
tourcounsel.com
Bal Harbour Shops | Shopping mall in Miami Beach, Florida
Bal Harbour Shops is an open-air shopping mall in Bal Harbour, a suburb of Miami Beach, Florida. With sales of $3,400 per square foot in 2022, it is one of the highest grossing shopping centers in the world. Notable retailers and restaurants include Salvatore Ferragamo, Alexander McQueen, Audemars Piguet, Balenciaga,...
Fast Casual
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go opening in West Palm Beach, Delray Beach
South Florida is about to get a big taste of Italy, thanks to the expansion of DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go. Locations are opening in West Palm Beach and Delray Beach, joining the chain's St. Petersburg, Tampa and Sarasota stores. DalMoros will add a 1,436-square-foot to-go restaurant this quarter at 400 Clematis St., in West Palm Beach. A 400-square-foot, to-go restaurant will open later this year at 439 E. Atlantic Ave., in Delray Beach. It will offer delivery and take-out only with some outdoor seating.
WSVN-TV
‘From Embarrassment to Pride’ art exhibit held in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An art exhibit in South Florida that deals with the history of natural hair opened Friday. The exhibit called “From Embarrassment to Pride” was hosted in the City of Miramar and is a collaboration with Guadeloupean artist Guylaine Conquet. Guests who attended “From Embarrassment...
Parkland Farmers’ Market Includes a Pet Expo With over 100 Vendors
Get ready for the return of the Parkland Farmers’ Market on Sunday, February 5. This popular event is an excellent opportunity for residents to connect and support local vendors, and it’s returning with a special focus on our furry friends with the Pet Exo. Located at the Parkland...
Miami New Times
January 2023 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
The first month of the New Year saw the return of a beloved Fort Lauderdale restaurant, a retro martini lounge, and a distillery producing tropical liqueurs. Runway 84 reopened with an Italian supper club vibe, and the National Hotel opened its retro Martini Bar. In addition, Tropical Distillers opened in Allapattah. The distillery makes liqueurs and spirits with local, tropical flavors.
Two Florida Cities Ranked Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter pinpointed the country's trashiest cities right after the holiday season.
Watch the full video of 1994 Florida triple murder captured on VHS tape and featured on TV show ‘See No Evil’
A 1994 triple murder in Miramar, Florida, that was captured by a home security camera and recorded on a VHS tape is featured in a new episode of Investigation Discovery’s “See No Evil” that airs Feb. 1. The remarkable, 22-minute video captures every second of the brutal crime from the moment two home invaders burst through the back door of Casimir Sucharski’s home in the early morning hours of ...
Click10.com
Roach issues now found in several rooms in ALF where kitchen was ordered shut
SUNRISE, Fla. – Pacifica Senior Living Sunrise received an “Unsatisfactory” inspection last Friday after roaches were found in several residents’ rooms. Local 10 News has learned inspectors were back at the facility based on a complaint and found the issues. According to the inspection, roaches were...
Contract awarded for $6 million Ultimate Sports Park; skate park no longer in plans
Pompano Beach – The city commission has set a maximum price of $6,166,555 for DiPompeo Construction Corporation to build the Ultimate Sports Park. The park will be located east of Apollo Park, near the Northwest Branch Library and funded with G.O. Bond money. At last week’s meeting, the commission...
