WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bed Bath & Beyond in Rib Mountain is closing and as of right now, there is no replacement business to take over the soon-to-be vacant lot. That means new businesses will soon come to Rib Mountain. A ‘Crumbl Cookie’ is already set to arrive in the spring and there are hints that a Chick-fil-A is still a possibility. Even though ground has not been broken on the Rib Mountain Community Development, Director Jared Grande is hopeful.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO