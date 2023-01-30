Read full article on original website
As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bed Bath & Beyond in Rib Mountain is closing and as of right now, there is no replacement business to take over the soon-to-be vacant lot. That means new businesses will soon come to Rib Mountain. A ‘Crumbl Cookie’ is already set to arrive in the spring and there are hints that a Chick-fil-A is still a possibility. Even though ground has not been broken on the Rib Mountain Community Development, Director Jared Grande is hopeful.
Wausau Tennis Center gears up to host pickleball for Badger State Games
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - “I usually describe it as if tennis and ping pong had a baby, it would be pickleball.”. Andrea Ingvalson is the USA Pickleball District Ambassador for Wisconsin. And her description of pickleball-- which continues to grow in popularity, is spot on. Ingvalson said the Wausau...
Miss America Grace Stanke to make special appearances in Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Miss Wisconsin Organization is welcoming Wausau native Grace Stanke, Miss America 2023, home to Wisconsin. Official celebrations for Stanke’s win will take place across the state Feb. 16-20. There are both open and private events where Stanke will be appearing at throughout the state. Celebrations and events will feature a number of state and local titleholders including current Miss Wisconsin, Kylene Spanbauer, Miss America’s Teen, Morgan Greco, and Miss America, Grace Stanke.
Amherst Marine moves to Waupaca
Amherst Marine is building a new complex just off State Highway 10 near the County Trunk Highway Q intersection. Work is already underway at the 10-acre site and the plan is to be open by midsummer if the construction process stays on track. The empty lot is mix of meadow and stands of pine trees.
The Story of Adamski Sugar Bush
Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers Association (WMSPA) Awards. On January 14, 2023 at the WMSPA Winter Institute and Maple Vendor Trade Show in Marshfield, WI; Gary and Vicki Adamski of Adamski Sugar Bush, Antigo, WI were awarded the 2023 Lifetime member award. The Gary and Vicky Adamski’s maple experience started when they were very young, just out of high school. Tapping trees on the family farm with relatives and boiling the syrup on a small flat pan out in the yard. The sugaring at that time was done every couple of years whenever the family farm needed maple syrup.
Kwik Trip eyes Marathon for newest location
MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - Kwip Trip is proposing the construction of a convenience store and gas station in the village of Marathon. The new project will be located on an empty lot in the Northeast corner of the intersection of Hwy 29 and Hwy 107 off of exit 156. Plans...
Community Partners Campus in Wausau officially opens to the public
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Community Partners Campus is officially ready to help the central Wisconsin community. The campus highlighted its grand opening Wednesday with a flag dedication and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The CPC open house ended at 5:30 p.m. and it was an opportunity to let the community in...
Wausau School District believes they’ve turned a corner on bussing issues
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For some Wausau families, bus service has been anything but reliable. It’s an issue seemingly stalled on the side of the road since the start of the school year. One mother of three in the Wausua School District said it got even worse as the year went on.
Biery Cheese Company to close Plover plant in spring
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Biery Cheese Company will close its Plover plant at some point between April 2 and May 30 this spring, meaning over 100 workers will be without a job. Director of Human Resources Natalie Seesan said in a WARN Notice to the Department of Workforce Development...
Marathon County snow plows get green light to upgrade vehicles
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s only February, which means plenty of time for more snow to fall and snow plow drivers will be back on the roads clearing it. The next time we see a snowstorm though, the plow trucks will look a little different. Last year the state...
First Alert Weather Day: Arctic cold air returns Friday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for a portion of Friday, from midnight until noon. Expect a period of dangerously low wind chills between -25° to -35° Friday morning. A blast of cold air arrives Thursday afternoon as a strong arctic front...
Bras for a cause
CENTRAL WISCONSIN – A central Wisconsin woman is working to collect 2,500 new and lightly-used bras for women in need, to be delivered to women’s shelters in the area in time for Valentine’s Day. Jacquelyn Tolksdorf has been running bra drives since 2020, when she noticed that...
United Way providing warmer options to area homeless
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the area faces some of its coldest days this winter, overall health is a risk if people stay out in the cold for too long. The United Way knows this and wants homeless people in the area to know they have options for staying warm. Warming shelters are opening for those in need. These shelters are essential for survival this winter season.
Wausau Fire Department prepares for frigid temperatures
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Before heading out on calls, the Wausau Fire Department takes strong measures to prepare for the cold elements. “A lot of us have wool socks, extra layers, and stuff that we have readily available to put on prior to a structure fire,” said Cody Volm, firefighter/paramedic, Wausau Fire Department.
Advice to make sure your water flows right through these icy temps
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you turn on your sink and no water comes out, it’s likely a sign of frozen pipes. Additionally, if you hear water running when it shouldn’t, it’s a sign your pipes have busted, and acting fast can help save you from costly repairs.
Wausau among Bed Bath & Beyond closures reported this week
Wausau’s Bed Bath & Beyond appeared Monday on a list of planned store closures for the financially-troubled retailer, weeks after the company suggested potentially filing for bankruptcy protection. The company announced 87 closings Monday, a list that includes the Rib Mountain location. In September, the company announced closures of...
Two more deaths in the Northwoods bring Wisconsin's snowmobile toll to seven for the season
Two more snowmobile deaths in the Northwoods brought Wisconsin’s toll for the season to seven. An Illinois man died in a snowmobile crash Friday night in Oneida County. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 41 year old Matthew Finstrom of Plainfield, Illinois died in the crash in the Town of Nokomis.
King veterans home seeks Valentine’s Day cards for Veterans
KING, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs has asked for people to help send Valentine’s Day cards to veterans living at the skilled care home in King. “While it may seem like a small gesture, these small acts of kindness can really make a huge difference to those living in our Veterans Homes,” said Diane Lynch, Administrator of the Division of Homes at WDVA. “This is a wonderful opportunity to thank our veterans and their loved ones in our care.”
Home badly damaged in Athens fire
A home in Athens was badly damaged by fire Tuesday, while crews were forced to battle the blaze in bitterly cold temperatures. The first call was transmitted at about 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 31, summoning firefighters to the 900 block of Plisch Street. Witnesses reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the manufactured home and windows were heard breaking as the fire spread.
First Alert Weather: A brief warming trend starts on Wednesday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine will again be common on Tuesday, along with a few clouds. Afternoon readings are forecast to rebound to around 10°. Be sure to limit the time pets spend outside, check on family and friends to make sure they are enduring the bitterly cold conditions, and stay up to date with the First Alert Weather App.
