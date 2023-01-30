Read full article on original website
Vols Guard Zakai Zeigler on Top of His Game After Benching Earlier This Season
After Tennessee’s loss to Colorado in November, head coach Rick Barnes benched guard Zachai Zeigler. No soup for you. You’re not starting. Now coach Barnes can’t stop raving about his point guard, who is the reigning SEC player of the week. How good has Zakai Zeigler been...
Mocs Football Adds Four More Recruits on Traditional Signing Day
(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA—The 2023 Chattanooga Mocs signing class reach 23 members Wednesday with the addition of four high school student-athletes on National Signing Day. The 3-pronged approach to the group included 16 in the December early period followed by three new mid-year transfer prior to the start of school in early January.
Boyd Buchanan Has Six Athletes Sign on National Signing Day
National Signing Day was a big affair at Boyd Buchanan on Wednesday as six student athletes signed college scholarships. Jacob Hutcheson will play football at Kentucky Wesleyan. Abigal Aman is going to Southern Weslyan to play soccer. Cali Sandhoff is going to play volleyball at Covenant and Molly Burnett will...
Baylor Has Seven Athletes Sign on National Signing Day
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Balyor had a big signing party as well as seven kids inked scholarships….mostly football. Dalton Restelli is staying close to home going to Chattanooga. Evan Haynie is going to a top ivy league school in Princeton. Marceo Collins signed with Austin Peay. Tony Boggs is going to Duke...
Chattanooga PD to Crack Down on Speeding
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga PD announced they would be cracking down on speeding around the Northshore area. Glenn Scruggs, Assistant Chief of Neighborhood Policing, said there would be a larger police presence there due to an increase of speeding complaints and racing in the area. “Since the first...
What’s Right with Our Schools: Lana’s Love Foundation at Boyd Buchanan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Lana’s Love Foundation is a on mission to help families fighting cancer, one cup of lemonade at a time. Lana was a student at Boyd Buchanan, now her schoolmates are honoring her life through an inspiring example of what’s right with our schools.
Wamps Unveil Trash Pickup Program
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and District Attorney Coty Wamp came together to announce a new initiative to help clean up Hamilton County roads. The Wamps along with County Commissioner Jeff Eversole held a press conference this afternoon to announce that they plan to double...
Officer involved shooting today near Sweetwater
SWEETWATER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TBI will look into an officer-involved shooting this morning in Sweetwater. They say that US Marshals and Monroe County deputies were serving a warrant at a home on Hiwassee Road. The officers say they encountered the man they were looking forward and negotiating his...
Brainerd High Principal put on leave
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School system has placed a high school principal on leave pending an investigation. Brainerd High’s Dr. Crystal Sorrells was put on leave effective on Monday. She has been under fire since an incident at the school earlier this month. A parent...
More To The Story With Staley: What is Tinnitus?
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Millions of Americans have it. Between 15 to 20 percent of us. Tinnitus. Most of us call it —ti-NIGHT-us—but the official pronunciation is —TIN-it-us——. It’s a ringing in the ear. Or a hissing. A buzzing. A roaring. Some sort of sound in the ear.
Visit the Hunter Museum for free with Chattanooga Library card
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hunter Museum of Art teamed up with the Chattanooga Public Library to offer free museum passes. The Chattanooga Public Library stated in a press release that museum passes may be checked out with a library card. It is free of charge. Their mission is...
Ooltewah shooting suspect in custody
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF) — The suspect involved in a shooting Monday in Ooltewah has been arrested. Police say the individual is in custody. The incident is an ongoing investigation, according to HCSO. They say more details will be released later. The shooting happened on the 6400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown...
Fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard. It happened just after 1 PM at 4310 6th Avenue. Officers found a 35 year old man had already died from a gunshot wound. Witnesses say a man in dark clothing fled the scene before they...
Ooltewah shooting results in carjacking and high-speed chase
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The shooting suspect on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road was arrested Monday by Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Police arrested the man on I-24 after a high-speed chase. Ooltewah Shooting. The shooting suspect was Brian Stone, who had an accomplice with him, according to Hamilton County police. Richard...
Driving Our Economy Forward: Hamilton Co. Business Development Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — If you’re looking to start a business, the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce has you covered. The Chamber offers a special service for these new business owners to help get them up and running. Let’s look at how the INCubator is driving our economy forward....
Johnny Chastain wins Special Election runoff in North Georgia
ELLIJAY, Georgia (WDEF) – There was an upset in the Special Election to replace David Ralson in the Georgia House on Tuesday. North Georgia banker Johnny Chastain defeated Sheree Ralston for the seat but just a few hundred votes. Ralson led the field of five candidates in the general...
Chattanooga woman’s death being investigated as homicide
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was found dead inside a home last Thursday, according to police. They are currently ruling the death as a homicide. The Chattanooga Police Department said they received a call that a woman was unconscious at 605 Merriam St. near Northshore. Police found Angela...
Fentanyl Overdoses in Catoosa and Walker Counties
LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – Investigators are dealing with two potentially deadly overdose incidents in northwest Georgia. The worst happened Monday morning in a rural location in Kensington, Georgia. The Walker County Sheriff says officers found three people dead from what appeared to be fentanyl overdoses. He tells us the...
Chattanooga to host Town Hall Meeting discussing police reform
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — In light of Tyre Nichols’ shocking death, one of Chattanooga’s leading public officials is ready to sit down and talk about what transpired with the community. The Chattanooga Police Department posted on social media Tuesday that Police Chief Celeste Murphy will be the guest...
Ooltewah shooting leaves two in critical condition
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF) — Two women are in critical condition after being shot in Ooltewah on Monday, according to police. Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett said the suspect is not in custody at this time. Police are still searching for the suspect. The shooting occurred at 6405 Ooltewah-Georgetown Road....
