Wichita, KS

New York Post

Kansas man accidentally shot by dog remembered as ‘lovable goofball’

A man who was shot by his dog in a tragic hunting accident was identified as Kansas plumber Joseph Smith on Tuesday as friends remembered the hunter as a “loving goofball” who made them smile. Smith, 30, was in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck when the pooch stepped on the hunting rifle in the backseat. Smith was struck in the back and killed instantly, according to KSN.com. Smith was a plumber at Browns Plumbing Services in Wichita, the company’s owner Chris Brown said Tuesday. “Joe is absolutely the most unique individual I have had the pleasure of meeting. He was...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Be wary of Super Bowl scams

Family Bible dating back nearly 140 years returned to Sedgwick County leader. This month, his first as an elected leader, Sedgwick County Commissioner Ryan Baty received an unexpected gift. Updated: 5 hours ago. A piece of military history is coming to life with a special project in a small Barton...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Super Bowl parade would be Feb. 15 with rally ending at Union Station: city committee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the Chiefs season approaches its end at the Super Bowl, city leaders have begun preparations for a potential celebration. During a Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee meeting Wednesday morning, city leaders stated that should the Kansas City Chiefs win, the plan is for a parade to take place Wednesday, Feb. 15. The expected number of attendees is at least 500,000.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Travel Maven

7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas

When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Wichita family's missing dog found 8 years later in Idaho

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita family has been reunited with their long lost beagle after a long journey home from Idaho. According to a post in a Facebook group for lost and found pets, one of its members found the older stray dog in Caldwell, Idaho, which is a 1,400-mile drive from Wichita, on January 11 and took him to a shelter to be scanned for a microchip. They were in luck.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Royals narrow down possible locations for new ballpark district

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tuesday night, Kansas City Royals executives provided some new information about their vision for a downtown ballpark district. At their second “listening session” they revealed that they evaluated 14 possible locations and narrowed it down to five. They did not specify which of the 14 initial areas remain in the running.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KWCH.com

RPSB highlights early childhood education

Limited access, 1-way traffic among challenges with Bel Aire road construction. It’s a project aimed to expand a busy stretch of North Woodlawn from north Wichita into Bel Aire. Wichita pastor working to raise funds for 'Table of Hope' weekly food pantry. Updated: 4 hours ago. The food pantry...
WICHITA, KS
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Involuntary assisted living discharge proposal back in spotlight

A proposal bashed by senior living advocates is back in the spotlight in Kansas after a state council proposed that assisted living operators give residents 30 days’ notice of involuntary removal and the right of appeal. A Kansas House committee took up a bill in 2021 creating a right...
KANSAS STATE

