Chiefs’ Travis Kelce to Cincy mayor: ‘Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!’

You never know what Travis Kelce will say during a celebration.

The Chiefs blast the Beastie Boys’ “Fight For Your Right To Party” at home games because Kelce screamed it when they won the AFC Championship Game three years ago.

Kelce repeated the lyrics Sunday after their 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, but that’s not all he said.

Kelce had a pointed message for Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval.

“I’ve got some words for the Cincinnati mayor,” Kelce said as CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz held the mic. “Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!”

That’s right: On national TV, No. 87 invoked The Rock.

You see, Pureval, who has been the mayor of Cincinnati since last year, tweeted a proclamation in the days leading up to Sunday’s game in Kansas City. In it, the mayor called Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead Stadium,” and reminded everyone that the Bengals beat the Chiefs in this game last year.

The Burrowhead reference was a nod to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who had defeated the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in the teams’ three previous meetings — including last year’s AFC title game in Kansas City.

Pureval, presumably trying to be funny, also called for a paternity test to see if Burrow is Mahomes’ father.

“The mayor came at me, man,” Mahomes said after Sunday’s game.

The Chiefs didn’t have much to say about the Bengals this past week, but Brittany Mahomes, Patrick’s wife, called the proclamation “weak and embarrassing” in an exchange with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

After the game, Pureval tweeted that he’d heard what Kelce had said.

“Yeah. Deserved that. Congrats to KC on a well-fought win, and good luck in Arizona. Proud of our fans and our Bengals. for the energy all year. Who Dey!”

In a postgame interview with reporters, Kelce — who played at the University of Cincinnati — took another swipe.

“I said enough about the Cincinnati mayor,” Kelce said before pausing to add, “Cincinnati was a better city when Jerry Springer was the mayor.”

As for the Burrowhead comment, Kelce had that one covered, too.

“Burrowhead my a...!” Kelce bellowed with a grin during his televised on-field interview. “This is Mahomes’ house!