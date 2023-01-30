Read full article on original website
sierrawave.net
Bishop High School Ski Team Participated in Alpine Ski Racing at Mammoth Mountain
Twelve students from Bishop High School competed in Alpine Ski Racing with Mammoth and Rim of the World High Schools on January 26th and27th. The students participated in two Giant Slalom (GS) races on the first day and two Slalom races on the second. The stellar race department at Mammoth Mountain facilitated the event for thestudents.
sierrawave.net
Bishop Broncos JV Basketball Team Remains Undefeated With Win Against Desert Scorpions – Jan 31, 2023
The Bishop Bronco JV basketball team traveled to Desert in hopes of remaining undefeated. It took an extra 3 minute overtime but Bishop prevailed 43-39. It was a slow start for both teams as the first half ended with Bishop ahead 12-8. Desert had the lead going into the 4th, and remained ahead going into the final stretch of the game. That’s when Emory Dondero made a couple key shots and dished out a couple nifty assists to Brady Kalk. Bishop came back and tied the game forcing overtime. Emory and Brady kept up the teamwork as Brady scored 6 in overtime via some nice passes from Emory. Richie Talavera added a 3 in overtime to seal the victory. It was a high intensity back and forth second half; a very fun game to watch.
sierrawave.net
Lady Broncos Varsity Soccer Team Gets a Win Over Desert Scorpions – January 31, 2023
On Tuesday, January 31, 2023 the Bishop Lady Varsity Broncos soccer team hosted Desert Scorpions. The Bishop Lady Broncos had a slow start until JuliAnna Jackson scored the first goal from a pass from Ellie Crall. Ellie Crall and Alyssa Buchholz each scored a goal from a Sydney Norcross assist. The first half ended with a score of 3 to 0 in favor of the lady Broncos.
Paradise Post
Sierra Nevada snowpack hits biggest level in nearly 30 years
The statewide Sierra Nevada snowpack — the source of nearly one-third of California’s water supply — is at its highest level since 1995, boosting hopes that an end to the drought is near, but also raising concerns that a few warm spring storms could melt it too early, potentially triggering major flooding.
sierrawave.net
Blake Jones Trout Derby Set for March 11, 2023 – Registration is Now Open
The 2023 Blake Jones Trout Derby is set for Saturday, March 11 th in Bishop, California. Since 1968, the event has been a favorite Eastern Sierra tradition. Last year, nearly 400 registered participants weighed in more than 500 fish. The largest was 5 pounds and most were in the 1-pound range. Lucky winners took home about $10K worth of prizes including float tubes, Yeti coolers, barbecues, rod & reel combos and tons of other great gear provided by the event’s ever-generous co-sponsors.
Snowfall hits 100-percent of the annual average in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains
With more than two months left in the wet season, snowfall in the Central Sierra Nevada mountains has already reached 100% of its yearly average with an additional three inches of snow since Sunday, climatologists from UC Berkeley Central Sierra Laboratory announced Monday.
sierrawave.net
Bishop Mule Days Tickets Go On Sale Wednesday February 1st – Concert Headliner Ned LeDoux
Ticket Sales Launch February 1st, for 53rd Annual Bishop Mule Days Event. Ticket sales kickoff February 1st for the 53rd annual Bishop Mule Days Celebration held this year May 23rd- 28th, 2023 at the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds. Online sales open at midnight via the Mule Days website, www.muledays.org or...
sierrawave.net
Deb Murphy Reports- Details on Bishop Area Ambulance Service
We live in a tangled, complicated world. TV shows like Chicago Fire and Station 19 depict the glamorous side of fire protection and life support services. If they depicted the devil in the details, we probably wouldn’t watch. Those complexities have come to northern Inyo County, focusing not on the will to provide emergency medical service, but on the financial realities of those services.
sierrawave.net
State Route 168 E Closed – Jan 30, 2023 9:00 AM – UPDATE 4:15 PM
BIG PINE – Caltrans has closed State Route 168 E from Death Valley Road, approximately 2.5 miles east of the town of Big Pine, to the junction of State Route 266 in Oasis due to a big rig that got stuck near The Narrows. The closure began late last night. Due to the remote nature of the incident, there is no timeline for when the route will reopen.
