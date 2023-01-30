The body of a 96-year-old woman was found in a freezer in a garage in the Portage Park neighborhood of Chicago Monday night, CBS Chicago's Chris Tye reports.Police took the freezer from the detached rear garage of a two-family home. Police also stood outside to secure the scene and strung up crime scene tape in the alley alongside.No one was in custody late Monday.It wasn't known what led up to the body being placed in the freezer or who did it.The decomposed body was found at 4:33 p.m, CBS Chicago said.Police scanner traffic indicated that the entire freezer was to be taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.Neighbors were rattled and said they didn't know of an elderly woman who lived in the home."Just a family of three, I'm guessing – a mom, dad, and her kid," said neighbor Hector Ramirez.Ramirez was shocked by the discovery."I just want to find out what happened," he said. "It's messed up, honestly – and especially that it's right next to us."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO