WBTV

Crews find missing man after car found in Blue Ridge Parkway

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced that crews found Osha Ray Berry during a search involving multiple agencies on Thursday. Deputies said Berry was found in a remote area near the Frying Pan Fire Tower. According to deputies, Berry was taken out of the...
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
People

Authorities Identify N.C. Family of 5 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Athalia A. Crayton, 46, along with her three children, were shot and killed by her husband, Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr., 45, before he turned the gun on himself The family of five, believed to have been killed in a murder-suicide in High Point, N.C., have been identified by authorities. Robert J. Crayton, Jr., 45, took his own life after fatally shooting his wife, 46-year-old Athalia A. Crayton, and the couple's three children, 18-year-old Kasin Crayton, and two unidentified kids, ages 16 and 10, according to a news release from the High Point...
HIGH POINT, NC
People

Burning Body Found in Fire Pit Following Welfare Check on Missouri Student with Autism, and Woman Is Charged

The unidentified University of Missouri student was last seen getting into an Uber outside of his dorm before he went missing A 20-year-old woman has been charged with murder after police allegedly found a burning body in a fire pit outside her Columbia, Mo., home. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, around 5:30 p.m., campus police responded to the Hudson Hall dormitory when the mother of a University of Missouri student called for a welfare check on her son, who has high-functioning autism. She reportedly hadn't heard from him since...
COLUMBIA, MO
People

Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her

Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Woman, 76, shot dead terminally ill husband at hospital after they made murder-suicide pact, police say

A Florida woman allegedly shot and killed her terminally ill husband in his hospital room after the couple made a murder-suicide pact, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Advent Health Hospital around midday Saturday, the Daytona Beach Police Department said. They arrived to find 76-year-old Ellen Gilland confined in her husband’s room after having shot her husband, 77-year-old Jerry Gilland. A three-hour standoff ensued before negotiators convinced Ms Gilland to come out and surrender, police said. She was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. At her...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
CBS Philly

Police ID woman found dead in alley after going missing

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police have identified a woman found dead in an alley last week, and are looking for more information on her final moments.Police say Rosemary Byrne, 61, was found near Church Lane and Greenwood Avenue just before midnight on Sunday, January 15.Byrne was reported missing to Darby Borough police on Dec. 12, 2022.She most recently lived in Newark, Del."We have been in contact with Ms. Byrne's family, and our thoughts and prayers go out to them during this difficult time," a statement from Upper Darby police said. "We are working diligently to learn the circumstances by which Ms. Bryne passed, and we are asking the public for any and all help they can provide."Anyone with information is asked to contact Upper Darby police at 610-734-7693 or send them a message.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS News

96-year-old woman's body found in freezer in Chicago garage

The body of a 96-year-old woman was found in a freezer in a garage in the Portage Park neighborhood of Chicago Monday night, CBS Chicago's Chris Tye reports.Police took the freezer from the detached rear garage of a two-family home. Police also stood outside to secure the scene and strung up crime scene tape in the alley alongside.No one was in custody late Monday.It wasn't known what led up to the body being placed in the freezer or who did it.The decomposed body was found at 4:33 p.m, CBS Chicago said.Police scanner traffic indicated that the entire freezer was to be taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.Neighbors were rattled and said they didn't know of an elderly woman who lived in the home."Just a family of three, I'm guessing – a mom, dad, and her kid," said neighbor Hector Ramirez.Ramirez was shocked by the discovery."I just want to find out what happened," he said. "It's messed up, honestly – and especially that it's right next to us."
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Manhunt underway after five men escape from jail in stolen car

A manhunt is underway after five men escaped from a Missouri jail in a stolen car. The St Francois County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that on Tuesday 17 January at around 7pm, the five inmates at the St Francois County Detention Center entered a “secured cell”. “From there, the inmates made their way through a secured door by use of force. The inmates then made their way to the roof of the Detention Center and eventually onto the ground,” police said. “The inmates made their way to the Centene Corporation within 15 minutes, entered through the secured...
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO

