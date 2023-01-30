Read full article on original website
Related
Four men found dead at Upstate home identified and cause of death revealed
The four people found dead at an Upstate home Sunday night after deputies responded to a reported cardiac arrest. They have now been identified and their cause of death has been revealed.
Human Bones Found Behind Dunkin' Donuts Identified As Man Missing Since 2019
An autopsy is being carried out to determine how Matthew Turner died, said a county coroner in Georgia.
WBTV
Crews find missing man after car found in Blue Ridge Parkway
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced that crews found Osha Ray Berry during a search involving multiple agencies on Thursday. Deputies said Berry was found in a remote area near the Frying Pan Fire Tower. According to deputies, Berry was taken out of the...
Authorities Identify N.C. Family of 5 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Athalia A. Crayton, 46, along with her three children, were shot and killed by her husband, Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr., 45, before he turned the gun on himself The family of five, believed to have been killed in a murder-suicide in High Point, N.C., have been identified by authorities. Robert J. Crayton, Jr., 45, took his own life after fatally shooting his wife, 46-year-old Athalia A. Crayton, and the couple's three children, 18-year-old Kasin Crayton, and two unidentified kids, ages 16 and 10, according to a news release from the High Point...
Decomposing body found in clothing donation bin identified as missing S.C. mom
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- Officials have positively identified the woman whose decomposing body was discovered in a clothing donation bin on New Year’s Eve. On Dec. 31, deputies from the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office were called to a metal bin at 850 Highway 1 between Lugoff Toyota and Camden West Inn after a citizen reportedly noticed a foul smell.
Burning Body Found in Fire Pit Following Welfare Check on Missouri Student with Autism, and Woman Is Charged
The unidentified University of Missouri student was last seen getting into an Uber outside of his dorm before he went missing A 20-year-old woman has been charged with murder after police allegedly found a burning body in a fire pit outside her Columbia, Mo., home. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, around 5:30 p.m., campus police responded to the Hudson Hall dormitory when the mother of a University of Missouri student called for a welfare check on her son, who has high-functioning autism. She reportedly hadn't heard from him since...
Boys found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body is found in Alabama home, cops say
“My heart is absolutely shattered.”
Woman's body found in South Carolina donation bin identified, investigation continues
Authorities in South Carolina have identified the body found in a donation bin that was said to likely have been dead for months. The woman's daughter spoke with a local news station.
Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her
Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
Missing brothers found dead in water with fishing poles, Pennsylvania police say
They were missing for about a week, officials said.
Woman, 76, shot dead terminally ill husband at hospital after they made murder-suicide pact, police say
A Florida woman allegedly shot and killed her terminally ill husband in his hospital room after the couple made a murder-suicide pact, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Advent Health Hospital around midday Saturday, the Daytona Beach Police Department said. They arrived to find 76-year-old Ellen Gilland confined in her husband’s room after having shot her husband, 77-year-old Jerry Gilland. A three-hour standoff ensued before negotiators convinced Ms Gilland to come out and surrender, police said. She was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. At her...
Mother of 2 shot in the head by possible road rage driver on I-85, deputies say
A woman is recovering after being shot in the head during a possible road rage incident on Interstate 85. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina, a woman was shot at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday as she, her husband, and two children were traveling on I-85 southbound near the Georgia state line.
Police ID woman found dead in alley after going missing
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police have identified a woman found dead in an alley last week, and are looking for more information on her final moments.Police say Rosemary Byrne, 61, was found near Church Lane and Greenwood Avenue just before midnight on Sunday, January 15.Byrne was reported missing to Darby Borough police on Dec. 12, 2022.She most recently lived in Newark, Del."We have been in contact with Ms. Byrne's family, and our thoughts and prayers go out to them during this difficult time," a statement from Upper Darby police said. "We are working diligently to learn the circumstances by which Ms. Bryne passed, and we are asking the public for any and all help they can provide."Anyone with information is asked to contact Upper Darby police at 610-734-7693 or send them a message.
Disturbing details emerge after 5 found dead in ‘murder-suicide’ including 3 minors as chilling screams alerted cops
FIVE people, including three minors, have been killed in a murder-suicide, police say. Police rushed to a home in High Point, North Carolina after two people screamed for help. When they arrived at around 7.05am on Saturday, a man and a woman told them they needed assistance. Cops then forced...
7-Year-Old Boy Who Was Burned, Beaten At Home Dies After One Week In Coma
The boy's father has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Investigation ongoing after two found dead inside Greenville County home
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead Monday morning at an Upstate home. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says Homicide Investigators are on the scene at the home on Bergen Lane in Simpsonville.
96-year-old woman's body found in freezer in Chicago garage
The body of a 96-year-old woman was found in a freezer in a garage in the Portage Park neighborhood of Chicago Monday night, CBS Chicago's Chris Tye reports.Police took the freezer from the detached rear garage of a two-family home. Police also stood outside to secure the scene and strung up crime scene tape in the alley alongside.No one was in custody late Monday.It wasn't known what led up to the body being placed in the freezer or who did it.The decomposed body was found at 4:33 p.m, CBS Chicago said.Police scanner traffic indicated that the entire freezer was to be taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.Neighbors were rattled and said they didn't know of an elderly woman who lived in the home."Just a family of three, I'm guessing – a mom, dad, and her kid," said neighbor Hector Ramirez.Ramirez was shocked by the discovery."I just want to find out what happened," he said. "It's messed up, honestly – and especially that it's right next to us."
Manhunt underway after five men escape from jail in stolen car
A manhunt is underway after five men escaped from a Missouri jail in a stolen car. The St Francois County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that on Tuesday 17 January at around 7pm, the five inmates at the St Francois County Detention Center entered a “secured cell”. “From there, the inmates made their way through a secured door by use of force. The inmates then made their way to the roof of the Detention Center and eventually onto the ground,” police said. “The inmates made their way to the Centene Corporation within 15 minutes, entered through the secured...
Man arrested for stealing 1,500-year-old church relics in Arkansas, monks say
An Oklahoma man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly damaged the altar of a church in Arkansas to steal two boxes that contained relics from three saints that are more than 1,500 years old.
Heartbreaking pic shows missing Madalina Cojocari, 11, in remote area that mom visited again after mystery disappearance
THE DISAPPEARANCE of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari remains an unsolved mystery 70 days after she vanished from her home in Cornelius, North Carolina. The search for the young girl has shifted from her home to the remote and rugged Madison County, a densely forested area in the Appalachian Mountains. The police,...
Comments / 0