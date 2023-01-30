ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey Globe

Sayreville councilwoman shot and killed

Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman, was shot and killed on Wednesday evening, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. The shooting occurred outside her home and Dwumfour was hit multiple times. At about 7:22 PM, a 911 call reported shots fired in the area of Samuel Circle where the...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man Indicted In Wife's Killing: Prosecutor

A Monmouth County Grand Jury has indicted an Ocean County man in connection with the killing of his wife and leaving her body on the side of the road, authorities said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Judge revokes pre-trial release of Brick women in alleged mass animal cruelty case after visit to shelter

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the pre-trial release of Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58 after the couple embroiled in a mass animal cruelty case showed up at a shelter last week demanding their dogs back. Judge Guy P. Ryan approved the motion filed by the office of Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. According to Billhimer, on December 2, police officers from the Brick Township Police Department were summoned to a residence on Arrowhead Park Drive in reference to an anonymous complaint that the residents at the address were running a puppy The post Judge revokes pre-trial release of Brick women in alleged mass animal cruelty case after visit to shelter appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRICK, NJ
Shore News Network

13-year-old reported missing in Newark, police asking for help locating him

NEWARK, NJ – Newark police are asking the public for assistance in finding a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since last week. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé requests the public’s help with locating Zjamaal Boyd, 13, who was reported missing on January 26. Zjamaal, a habitual runaway, was last seen in the 200 block of South 10th Street. He was wearing a gray and black hoodie, blue jeans and black sneakers. Zjamaal, who frequents the area of 14th Avenue and 14th Street, is 5’3” tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion, the The post 13-year-old reported missing in Newark, police asking for help locating him appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Re-sentencing of former Jersey City police officer postponed

A former Jersey City police officer who was convicted of stealing money while questioning a man will likely face prison time when he is re-sentenced next month. Denzel Suitt was scheduled to be sentenced Friday, but the hearing in front of Hudson County Superior Court Judge John Young was postponed until Feb. 9 because of a scheduling conflict.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Brick Police Department Gets New Chief

Brick Police Chief Riccio retired yesterday after 37 years of service. He was replaced by Dave Forester. Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer made the following statement:. On behalf of all the men and women of the Lakewood Police Department, I’d like to Congratulate Dave Forester on becoming the new Chief of the Brick Police Department. Your dedicated service and loyalty will surely shine in leading the way and provide guidance to the men and women of your department.
BRICK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ ‘lunch break’ killer gets 55 years in slaying of co-worker

PLAINSBORO — A Lindenwold man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the stabbing death of a co-worker authorities say was slain on her lunch break 3 1/2 years ago. Kenneth Saal, 33, pleaded guilty last fall in Middlesex County to first-degree murder and other charges in the June 2019 death of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington in her Plainsboro apartment.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Holmdel, NJ cops in tense, hours-long armed standoff

🚔 Domestic dispute leads to hours-long standoff with a Holmdel man and police. 🚔 Standoff escalates when Holmdel man gets firearm. 🚔 Holmdel man facing charges following arrest stemming from standoff with child in the house. An investigation continues following an hours-long armed standoff that went deep...
HOLMDEL, NJ
New York Post

Manhattan DA abruptly drops case against accused crooked NYPD cop

A high-profile perjury trial against a former NYPD detective was sensationally thrown out Tuesday after the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office failed to share evidence with the defense lawyers.   The case against Joseph Franco, who was accused of framing innocent people by lying about seeing drug deals go down, was abruptly dismissed and sealed by Judge Robert Mandelbaum – just two weeks after the trial got underway. Among the evidence withheld by prosecutors was cellphone records from people who were arrested after Franco – a 20-year NYPD veteran — identified them as drug dealers, the ex-cop’s attorney, Howard Tanner, told The Post. Surveillance footage, police...
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy