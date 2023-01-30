Read full article on original website
23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Announces New Partnership with Local Bottler Liberty Coca-Cola BeveragesMarlo DelSordoPoint Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Law Enforcement Investigating Possible Bias Incident
FREEHOLD – The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is working with multiple law enforcement agencies to actively investigate a possible bias-motivated incident that took place this weekend, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Sunday. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, the Asbury Park Police were advised of a...
New Jersey Globe
Sayreville councilwoman shot and killed
Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman, was shot and killed on Wednesday evening, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. The shooting occurred outside her home and Dwumfour was hit multiple times. At about 7:22 PM, a 911 call reported shots fired in the area of Samuel Circle where the...
Jersey Shore Man Indicted In Wife's Killing: Prosecutor
A Monmouth County Grand Jury has indicted an Ocean County man in connection with the killing of his wife and leaving her body on the side of the road, authorities said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
NJ authorities investigate possible bias crime incident at church in Asbury Park
It happened Friday night at Trinity Episcopal Church in Asbury Park during what was described as an anti-racism event.
N.J. man beaten in county jail for refusing to wear strait jacket, lawsuit says
A Hackensack man who was formerly in custody at the Bergen County Jail has filed a lawsuit claiming was severely beaten and suffered a collapsed lung for refusing to wear a strait jacket. Valmir Xhemajli, 34, claims in court papers two sheriff’s officers assaulted him on Oct. 5, 2021, when...
Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted, Left Dead Wife in the Street, Police Say
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A grand jury has returned an indictment against an Ocean County man who's charged with first-degree murder for the death of his wife. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced the formal charges on Tuesday. Shortly after the body of Dawn Cruz, 51, was located at...
Judge revokes pre-trial release of Brick women in alleged mass animal cruelty case after visit to shelter
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the pre-trial release of Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58 after the couple embroiled in a mass animal cruelty case showed up at a shelter last week demanding their dogs back. Judge Guy P. Ryan approved the motion filed by the office of Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. According to Billhimer, on December 2, police officers from the Brick Township Police Department were summoned to a residence on Arrowhead Park Drive in reference to an anonymous complaint that the residents at the address were running a puppy The post Judge revokes pre-trial release of Brick women in alleged mass animal cruelty case after visit to shelter appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at New Jersey temple arrested
A suspect accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a temple in New Jersey last weekend has been arrested.
Ocean County Man Indicted For Murdering Wife
OCEAN TOWNSHIP – A Lacey Township man has been indicted for allegedly killing his wife and leaving her body on the side of a road, officials said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River was charged with First-Degree Murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz.
NJ Native, Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker with roots in New Jersey who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident, according to court papers obtained by Daily Voice.Dale L. Cheney, 46, of New Canaan jumped from Bar 54 at the Hy…
Atlantic City investigation leads to guns, drugs and two arrests
An Atlantic City man with a pending drug case is now jailed on drug and weapons offenses. Paul Dawley, 43, of Atlantic City, was arrested with a 9mm handgun loaded with five rounds, a retractable knife, suspected crystal methamphetamine and $257 in cash, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
13-year-old reported missing in Newark, police asking for help locating him
NEWARK, NJ – Newark police are asking the public for assistance in finding a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since last week. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé requests the public’s help with locating Zjamaal Boyd, 13, who was reported missing on January 26. Zjamaal, a habitual runaway, was last seen in the 200 block of South 10th Street. He was wearing a gray and black hoodie, blue jeans and black sneakers. Zjamaal, who frequents the area of 14th Avenue and 14th Street, is 5’3” tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion, the The post 13-year-old reported missing in Newark, police asking for help locating him appeared first on Shore News Network.
Re-sentencing of former Jersey City police officer postponed
A former Jersey City police officer who was convicted of stealing money while questioning a man will likely face prison time when he is re-sentenced next month. Denzel Suitt was scheduled to be sentenced Friday, but the hearing in front of Hudson County Superior Court Judge John Young was postponed until Feb. 9 because of a scheduling conflict.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Brick Police Department Gets New Chief
Brick Police Chief Riccio retired yesterday after 37 years of service. He was replaced by Dave Forester. Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer made the following statement:. On behalf of all the men and women of the Lakewood Police Department, I’d like to Congratulate Dave Forester on becoming the new Chief of the Brick Police Department. Your dedicated service and loyalty will surely shine in leading the way and provide guidance to the men and women of your department.
NJ ‘lunch break’ killer gets 55 years in slaying of co-worker
PLAINSBORO — A Lindenwold man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the stabbing death of a co-worker authorities say was slain on her lunch break 3 1/2 years ago. Kenneth Saal, 33, pleaded guilty last fall in Middlesex County to first-degree murder and other charges in the June 2019 death of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington in her Plainsboro apartment.
Holmdel, NJ cops in tense, hours-long armed standoff
🚔 Domestic dispute leads to hours-long standoff with a Holmdel man and police. 🚔 Standoff escalates when Holmdel man gets firearm. 🚔 Holmdel man facing charges following arrest stemming from standoff with child in the house. An investigation continues following an hours-long armed standoff that went deep...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Resident’s Summonses from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Stumps Attorneys
Two summons by a Lakewood resident has attorneys bewildered. Several weeks ago, a Lakewood resident opened his mailbox to find a letter stating he failed to appear in court. The letter stated he had two pending tickets. However, these alleged incidents never occurred, but the resident is having a hard...
SWAT Standoff In Holmdel Lands Armed Man In Police Custody: Prosecutor
An hours-long SWAT standoff in Monmouth County landed a 46-year-old man in police custody Sunday, Jan. 29, authorities said. A resident of Pine Valley Court showed up to the Holmdel police station to report a domestic incident involving Brian Piscopo around 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.
N.J. man gets 55 years for killing co-worker at her apartment while she was on lunch break
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, N.J. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old man was sentenced to over 50 years in prison last week for placing surveillance videos in his co-worker’s apartment and later killing her while she went home during a lunch break. The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced a judge handed Kenneth Saal...
Manhattan DA abruptly drops case against accused crooked NYPD cop
A high-profile perjury trial against a former NYPD detective was sensationally thrown out Tuesday after the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office failed to share evidence with the defense lawyers. The case against Joseph Franco, who was accused of framing innocent people by lying about seeing drug deals go down, was abruptly dismissed and sealed by Judge Robert Mandelbaum – just two weeks after the trial got underway. Among the evidence withheld by prosecutors was cellphone records from people who were arrested after Franco – a 20-year NYPD veteran — identified them as drug dealers, the ex-cop’s attorney, Howard Tanner, told The Post. Surveillance footage, police...
