NEWARK, NJ – Newark police are asking the public for assistance in finding a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since last week. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé requests the public's help with locating Zjamaal Boyd, 13, who was reported missing on January 26. Zjamaal, a habitual runaway, was last seen in the 200 block of South 10th Street. He was wearing a gray and black hoodie, blue jeans and black sneakers. Zjamaal, who frequents the area of 14th Avenue and 14th Street, is 5'3" tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion,

NEWARK, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO