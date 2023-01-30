To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. “These Are My Children”, the first official daytime drama (aka soap opera) debuted on NBC in 1949. The show was broadcast live from WNBQ in Chicago, airing 15 minutes a day, five days a week, at 5 p.m. ET…Lucy (Charlene Tilton) visited her newly remarried parents (Ted Shackelford and Joan Van Ark) on recently launched “Dallas” spin-off “Knots Landing” on CBS in 1980…ABC sitcom “The Wonder Years” began its five-and-one-half season run on ABC in 1988. It won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series in that first abbreviated season…NBC crime drama “Homicide: Life on the Street” debuted on NBC following “Super Bowl XXVII” in 1993…Animated Fox mainstay “Family Guy” launched on Fox in 1999. After being prematurely canceled, it was seen on Cartoon Network and developed a following. In May 2004, Fox ordered 35 new episodes of “Family Guy,” marking the first revival of a television show based on DVD sales. It was recently renewed for seasons 23 and 24.

