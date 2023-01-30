Read full article on original website
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Bitter cold temps, wind chills overnight
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Bitter cold night for us as temperatures fall into the low teens but the wind will make it feel about 5-10 degrees colder. A few clouds sticking around tonight but generally quiet. Chance for a few flurries overnight, closer to 3 a.m. Little to no accumulation...
Slick again Wednesday morning in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — For the second consecutive night, Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for slick driving thanks to freezing rain, and snow. A weather system is moving in again from the southwest with a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow, mainly after midnight but exiting rapidly before 7 a.m. Road conditions will be at […]
Drizzle, mild weather about to turn more wintry
Colder air will filter into Ohio tonight, accompanied by drizzle and patchy fog, as readings dip into the low to mid-30s by daybreak. Some light snow will mix with the rain north and west, with the potential for a few slick spots. A ripple in the flow behind a sagging cold front will bring a […]
WSAZ
Sleet, snow, ice affect driving conditions across Southeastern Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ice, snow and sleet have caused obstacles for drivers throughout the day Tuesday. If you left your car outside overnight, you probably had to pull out the ice scraper to get rid of built-up ice on the windshield. When it comes to traveling on roadways,...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Ohio history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Ohio using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Snowfall closes schools, creates road hazards
PARKERSBURG — Authorities in Ohio and West Virginia coped with an overnight storm that caused poor road conditions around the region. With sub-freezing temperatures and the snow flying, Ashley Rittenhouse, Ohio Department of Transportation public information officer, urged drivers to use caution. “All of our crews are currently out...
WSYX ABC6
How to see the green comet in Ohio, if the weather cooperates
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A green comet is passing by Earth for the first time in 50,000 years and it may become visible to the naked eye. But, clouds may dash your chances of seeing it from central Ohio. Astronomers, using a telescope at the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF)...
Slick start Tuesday in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — Rain, freezing rain, sleet and even snow are likely across the region on Tuesday morning. Winter weather advisories are posted from late Monday night through 1 p.m. Tuesday in many parts of the area for the likelihood of slick bridges and overpasses. Road conditions could easily be slick early in the morning. See […]
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A messy system will move in this evening
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A system will track into the region later tonight and through the day on Tuesday. Here we go! The pattern has shifted and put parts of Kentucky right in the line of sight for something wintry to make its way through the region. Let’s look at this by key times over the next few days.
Travel advisory for much of southwestern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, much of southwestern Indiana is under a level one yellow travel advisory. The yellow level is the lowest level threat out of the three, meaning routine actives and travel may be restricted because of a hazardous situation. Those traveling during a level yellow […]
School closings and delays on Feb. 1, 2023, for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
Floyd (KY) Public School Back to top W WV-WYOMING Wyoming (WV) Public School Delayed 3 hours Back to top Wyoming (WV) Public School Back to top
countynewsonline.org
Home Energy Assistance Program Helps with Winter Heating Costs
Cold weather turns attention to the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), a federally-funded program managed by the Ohio Department of Development to help income-eligible consumers with winter heating costs. This funding consists of two components: HEAP and the Winter Crisis Program (WCP), also called Emergency HEAP (E-HEAP). To qualify for...
ocj.com
Extremely Early Soybean Planting Date and Cover Crops
By Dusty Sonnenberg CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off. For the last two years, in two separate locations, a study has been conducted to determine how early soybeans can be planted in Ohio. In the past, studies have looked at early planting at the end of April or early May. Dr. Laura Lindsey, OSU Extension State Small Grains and Soybean Specialist, is looking at an earlier planting date than the past, and also the interaction between very early planting and the presence of cover crops.
WLWT 5
Winter months give best viewing chances for bald eagles in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio residents will have the best opportunity to spot a bald eagle this winter season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. ODNR said bald eagles in Ohio start courtship in January, and that, combined with an absence of vegetation, makes this...
WATCH: Vehicle crushes into Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser due to slick road
The Ohio State Highway Patrol released a video on Tuesday warning of the dangers of driving on a slick roadway. In the video, an Ohio State Trooper gets out of his cruiser to check on a pickup truck that has veered of the road. As the trooper approaches the truck, another truck comes from the […]
moderncampground.com
Ohio State Parks Witness Heavy Camping Demand
As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohioans have discovered a new appreciation for the great outdoors. Despite the perception of a growing phone addiction, parks and recreation areas in Ohio have seen a significant increase in patrons over the years. As per a report from Springfield...
sciotopost.com
Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition
OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
ocj.com
Ohio Field Leader Podcast 2-1-23 Episode 28, Ohio Soybean Check-off Funded Research Update
Ohio’s soybean farmers invest everyday in research to improve production and protect the environment. The Ohio Soybean Council, through the Soybean Check-off, funds numerous research projects taking place at The Ohio State University. On this episode, we will get an update from Dr. Kelley Tilmon, Dr. Scott Schearer, and Dr. Laura Lindsey. Dr. Tilmon will update us on the latest stink bug information. Dr. Schearer will provide an update on the use of ag drones to detect and treat for crop stress in soybean fields. Dr. Lindsey will share the results of a two year study looking at early soybean planting dates that the possible interaction with cover crops.
East Idaho bracing for wind chills as cold as minus 40 and more snow
Dangerous wind chill and more snow are in the forecast for East Idaho as the winter storm that arrived on Thursday night continues to hammer the region. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect in East Idaho along with newly declared wind chill warnings regarding conditions expected to feel like they're as cold as minus 40 degrees. The weather service said the storm has created hazardous driving...
