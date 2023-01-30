ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Bitter cold temps, wind chills overnight

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Bitter cold night for us as temperatures fall into the low teens but the wind will make it feel about 5-10 degrees colder. A few clouds sticking around tonight but generally quiet. Chance for a few flurries overnight, closer to 3 a.m. Little to no accumulation...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Drizzle, mild weather about to turn more wintry

Colder air will filter into Ohio tonight, accompanied by drizzle and patchy fog, as readings dip into the low to mid-30s by daybreak. Some light snow will mix with the rain north and west, with the potential for a few slick spots. A ripple in the flow behind a sagging cold front will bring a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSAZ

Sleet, snow, ice affect driving conditions across Southeastern Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ice, snow and sleet have caused obstacles for drivers throughout the day Tuesday. If you left your car outside overnight, you probably had to pull out the ice scraper to get rid of built-up ice on the windshield. When it comes to traveling on roadways,...
OHIO STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Snowfall closes schools, creates road hazards

PARKERSBURG — Authorities in Ohio and West Virginia coped with an overnight storm that caused poor road conditions around the region. With sub-freezing temperatures and the snow flying, Ashley Rittenhouse, Ohio Department of Transportation public information officer, urged drivers to use caution. “All of our crews are currently out...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

How to see the green comet in Ohio, if the weather cooperates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A green comet is passing by Earth for the first time in 50,000 years and it may become visible to the naked eye. But, clouds may dash your chances of seeing it from central Ohio. Astronomers, using a telescope at the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF)...
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Slick start Tuesday in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

(WOWK) — Rain, freezing rain, sleet and even snow are likely across the region on Tuesday morning. Winter weather advisories are posted from late Monday night through 1 p.m. Tuesday in many parts of the area for the likelihood of slick bridges and overpasses. Road conditions could easily be slick early in the morning. See […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A messy system will move in this evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A system will track into the region later tonight and through the day on Tuesday. Here we go! The pattern has shifted and put parts of Kentucky right in the line of sight for something wintry to make its way through the region. Let’s look at this by key times over the next few days.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Travel advisory for much of southwestern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, much of southwestern Indiana is under a level one yellow travel advisory. The yellow level is the lowest level threat out of the three, meaning routine actives and travel may be restricted because of a hazardous situation. Those traveling during a level yellow […]
INDIANA STATE
countynewsonline.org

Home Energy Assistance Program Helps with Winter Heating Costs

Cold weather turns attention to the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), a federally-funded program managed by the Ohio Department of Development to help income-eligible consumers with winter heating costs. This funding consists of two components: HEAP and the Winter Crisis Program (WCP), also called Emergency HEAP (E-HEAP). To qualify for...
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Extremely Early Soybean Planting Date and Cover Crops

By Dusty Sonnenberg CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off. For the last two years, in two separate locations, a study has been conducted to determine how early soybeans can be planted in Ohio. In the past, studies have looked at early planting at the end of April or early May. Dr. Laura Lindsey, OSU Extension State Small Grains and Soybean Specialist, is looking at an earlier planting date than the past, and also the interaction between very early planting and the presence of cover crops.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Winter months give best viewing chances for bald eagles in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio residents will have the best opportunity to spot a bald eagle this winter season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. ODNR said bald eagles in Ohio start courtship in January, and that, combined with an absence of vegetation, makes this...
OHIO STATE
moderncampground.com

Ohio State Parks Witness Heavy Camping Demand

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohioans have discovered a new appreciation for the great outdoors. Despite the perception of a growing phone addiction, parks and recreation areas in Ohio have seen a significant increase in patrons over the years. As per a report from Springfield...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition

OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio Field Leader Podcast 2-1-23 Episode 28, Ohio Soybean Check-off Funded Research Update

Ohio’s soybean farmers invest everyday in research to improve production and protect the environment. The Ohio Soybean Council, through the Soybean Check-off, funds numerous research projects taking place at The Ohio State University. On this episode, we will get an update from Dr. Kelley Tilmon, Dr. Scott Schearer, and Dr. Laura Lindsey. Dr. Tilmon will update us on the latest stink bug information. Dr. Schearer will provide an update on the use of ag drones to detect and treat for crop stress in soybean fields. Dr. Lindsey will share the results of a two year study looking at early soybean planting dates that the possible interaction with cover crops.
OHIO STATE
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho bracing for wind chills as cold as minus 40 and more snow

Dangerous wind chill and more snow are in the forecast for East Idaho as the winter storm that arrived on Thursday night continues to hammer the region. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect in East Idaho along with newly declared wind chill warnings regarding conditions expected to feel like they're as cold as minus 40 degrees. The weather service said the storm has created hazardous driving...
IDAHO STATE

