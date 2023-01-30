ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Sporting News

What channel is the East-West Shrine Bowl 2023 on today? Time, rosters & top NFL Draft prospects to know

The 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl is not lacking for talent as one of the premier college football all-star games. Among the players who will attend and participate in practices at this year's events: UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, TCU defensive back, Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Boston College receiver Zay Flowers and more. How they perform this week in Las Vegas will go a long way in determining — or cementing — their draft positioning.
Sporting News

Who is Joseph Ossai? Stats, contract, college & more to know about Bengals DE after costly penalty vs. Chiefs

The Bengals were just 17 seconds away from forcing yet another one of their games against the Chiefs to overtime when disaster struck on a Patrick Mahomes scramble. Mahomes, who was hobbled by a high-ankle sprain during the AFC championship game, gained five yards on a third-and-4 to keep the Chiefs' potential game-winning drive alive. However, there were just eight seconds left on the clock and Kansas City wasn't yet in field goal range, so it looked — at least momentarily — that Cincinnati would need to just get one or two more stops to force extra time.
Sporting News

Brock Purdy injury update: 49ers QB expected to miss six months with torn UCL, seeking second opinion on surgery

A dominant season for the 49ers ended with a whimper Sunday, when San Francisco dropped the NFC championship game 31-7 to end what was an outstanding season. The loss so one-sided partially because the 49ers lost the ability to throw the ball in the second half, after Brock Purdy was forced to return to the game with an injured arm when Josh Johnson was knocked out.
Sporting News

Why Vikings' Justin Jefferson is third WR to win SN Offensive Player of the Year, joining Jerry Rice, Antonio Brown

It takes a special wide receiver turning in an amazing season to win Sporting News' Offensive Player of the Year. Justin Jefferson did just that for the Vikings in 2022. Based on voting from fellow NFL players, Jefferson beat out NFL MVP-caliber quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts for the prestigious honor. Jefferson becomes the third wide receiver to win Sporting News' Player of the Year in any capacity, joining Jerry Rice (a two-time winner) and Antonio Brown (for the Steelers in 2017).
Sporting News

Myth-busting Eagles vs. Chiefs: The 7 worst narratives for Super Bowl 57

There's plenty of compelling storylines about Super Bowl 57 between the Eagles and Chiefs. First and foremost, it's nice to see the two top seeds and the two best teams from the regular season as the last teams standing at end of the NFL players. That should make for a fun, well-played and well-coached game.
