Empire State Building Met With NYC’s Wrath After Changing Color to Honor Eagles

By Matt Young
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Twitter @Empire State

The Twitter account of the Empire State building hit back at its haters on Sunday night after copping heat for going “ green and white in honor of the Eagles’ NFC Championship Victory.” The building was lit in the colors for a number of hours Sunday night, and garnered a healthy dose of backlash for the move. NYC Sanitation called it treacherous, traitorous, and unforgivable – and subsequently announced it was changing its colors to red, white and yellow in honor of the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Championship win. As the uproar grew, it tweeted a response to controversial Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who – already in a clash with the Manhattan icon – tweeted it was an “absolute piece of shit building” and the city “should knock it down.” Empire State s Twitter shot back in a quote-tweet, using a video of Portnoy pretending to cry and saying: “Life is so unfair.” A few hours later, the building’s account confirmed it had changed its colors, tweeting: “That hurt us more than it hurt you.” Hours earlier, the Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7.

New York City, NY
