Heber Springs Humane Society is featuring some of our long-term dogs this week. Meet Crystal who is now three-years old. She’s the sweetest boxer/pit mix you will ever meet. She loves people with all her heart, in addition, to lots of tummy rubs. She will need a home without any other animals because she does not like other dogs or cats. She needs a lot of training with a pinch collar to start with, as well as a strong person to handle her until she catches on to what’s acceptable and what’s not. We believe she will eventually accept another canine companion but don’t think she’ll ever like cats. She’s very smart, headstrong and small for her breed. She really needs to get a home of her own and could be trained easily but we would recommend starting with a pinch collar. Her adoption fee is half price and the following dogs are at our shelter with reduced adoption fees either half price or less to the right families. They are: Crystal, Delilah, Gwen, Jesse, Norman, Penny, Rocco, Ringo, Mac & Buster.

HEBER SPRINGS, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO