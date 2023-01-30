Read full article on original website
thv11.com
Conway parents plead for missing daughter to return home
It has been two weeks since a Conway teenager walked away from her school— and vanished. Though her parents haven't given up hope and are still looking to find he.
aymag.com
Something to Smile About: Dr. Lee Wyant & Smile Arkansas
Something to Smile About: Dr. Lee Wyant & Smile Arkansas. Main photo features an example of beautiful Invisalign results, courtesy of Dr. Lee Wyant and Smile Arkansas. If ever there were a business summed up well by its name, it would be Smile Arkansas in Little Rock. Dr. Lee Wyant...
Conway family continues search for teenage daughter weeks after she went missing
A Conway family is still searching for their 14-year-old daughter who went missing nearly two weeks ago.
Police still looking for Conway teen after two weeks missing
CONWAY, Arkansas — Tuesday marks two weeks since a Conway teenager walked away from her school and vanished. Tanvi Marupally's parents have been searching frantically to find her. They describe her as being sweet, brilliant, and hard-working— they also explained that she'd help anyone in need. Lately, things...
KATV
Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell discusses changes coming to the 2023 competition
Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell was on Good Afternoon Arkansas kicking off the Road to Miss Arkansas 2023. Every week leading up to the Miss Arkansas Competition, the contestants headed to compete for the title will appear on Good Afternoon Arkansas to talk about who they are, their chosen career fields and the charitable causes they champion.
Ambulance crews get critical support to help handle tough calls
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Television shows make us think we know what saving a life with CPR looks like, but then Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin's heart stopped on the football field and led some of the most fearsome grown men in the world to weep at the sight.
These Arkansas students are bringing books to life with everyday sounds
BRYANT, Ark. — In today's world, technology and education go hand-in-hand in just about any school that you visit. A teacher’s curriculum continues to rapidly adapt and evolve, and one school in Bryant has kids not only seeing reading stories, they can also hear it. Second graders at...
Police searching for missing Sherwood man
SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing person. Matthew Bienvenu was reported missing on January 30 and was last seen at his job 10 days prior on January 20. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact...
KATV
Black History in Arkansas: Scipio Africanus Jones; prominent Little Rock attorney
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Scipio Africanus Jones, commonly known as S. A. Jones was born to an enslaved woman and would later become known as one of the most notable businessmen and attorneys in central Arkansas. Jones was born in 1863 near Tulip in Dallas County to Jemmina Jones,...
KATV
Road conditions on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Traffic along Interstate-630 on Martin Luther King Jr. is moving along smoothy and salt trucks have been out treating the road. There has been one wreck reported on Interstate-530. KATV's Cayla Christian suggests that those traveling through the area check IDrive Arkansas for current road...
Emergency shelter opens in Little Rock due to freezing temps, what those staying there have to say
As temperatures drop below freezing, the City of Little Rock and The Van are making sure everyone has a warm place to rest their head.
whiterivernow.com
Mountain View man charged in shooting death of wife
A Mountain View man has officially been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, according to Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long. Fred Michael Mixon (pictured), 50, of Mountain View, is currently being held at the Stone County Detention Center on a $1 million bond as the investigation continues, according to Long.
What exactly is an AMI day?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A timeless tradition for nearly every kid-- waking up early to see if your school scrolls across the bottom of the screen for a snow day!. However, these days you may notice something else next to your school-- AMI day. But, what exactly does AMI...
Cleburne County Sun-Times
New manager and board member at HSHS
Claudine Schofer has been promoted to Humane Society Thrift Store Manager/Board Member replacing Ruth Gray who had to step down due to family illnesses. Claudine and her husband, Josh, moved to Heber Springs from Simpsonville, South Carolina a little over two years ago with their fur baby, Peppy. They are currently renovating a house they purchased in Heber. They love living and exploring in this charming town and are finding new ways to help the community. They both love helping those that can’t help themselves thus becoming volunteers at the Humane Society Thrift Store.
North Little Rock mother mourns son, hopes $10,000 reward and video of suspect brings answers
A $10,000 reward and a video of a possible suspect, two things one mother hopes will bring some answers after her son’s death.
Cleburne County Sun-Times
Adoptable Pet of the Week
Heber Springs Humane Society is featuring some of our long-term dogs this week. Meet Crystal who is now three-years old. She’s the sweetest boxer/pit mix you will ever meet. She loves people with all her heart, in addition, to lots of tummy rubs. She will need a home without any other animals because she does not like other dogs or cats. She needs a lot of training with a pinch collar to start with, as well as a strong person to handle her until she catches on to what’s acceptable and what’s not. We believe she will eventually accept another canine companion but don’t think she’ll ever like cats. She’s very smart, headstrong and small for her breed. She really needs to get a home of her own and could be trained easily but we would recommend starting with a pinch collar. Her adoption fee is half price and the following dogs are at our shelter with reduced adoption fees either half price or less to the right families. They are: Crystal, Delilah, Gwen, Jesse, Norman, Penny, Rocco, Ringo, Mac & Buster.
North Little Rock fire marshal gives tips on keeping warm safely when the power goes out
All eyes will be on the power lines with another round of winter weather headed for central Arkansas, and if power goes out, local fire departments say they want people to be prepared with ways to stay warm and stay safe.
tourcounsel.com
McCain Mall | Shopping mall in North Little Rock, Arkansas
McCain Mall is shopping mall located in North Little Rock, Arkansas, and is the largest mall in the Little Rock Metro and third largest enclosed mall in Arkansas. The mall is anchored by Dillard's, JCPenney, and Regal Cinemas.
Police’s message to parents after Russellville elementary students eat possible THC candy at school
Three Russellville School District elementary students were taken to the hospital after eating candy that possibly contained THC.
fayettevilleflyer.com
2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame finalists announced
The Department of Arkansas Heritage has announced the finalists for the 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. The program, now in its seventh year, recognizes Arkansas restaurants, proprietors, food-themed events, and influential Arkansas restaurants that have since ceased operations. Public nominations are accepted each fall, while finalists and winners in...
