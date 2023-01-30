ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier, AR

aymag.com

Something to Smile About: Dr. Lee Wyant & Smile Arkansas

Something to Smile About: Dr. Lee Wyant & Smile Arkansas. Main photo features an example of beautiful Invisalign results, courtesy of Dr. Lee Wyant and Smile Arkansas. If ever there were a business summed up well by its name, it would be Smile Arkansas in Little Rock. Dr. Lee Wyant...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police still looking for Conway teen after two weeks missing

CONWAY, Arkansas — Tuesday marks two weeks since a Conway teenager walked away from her school and vanished. Tanvi Marupally's parents have been searching frantically to find her. They describe her as being sweet, brilliant, and hard-working— they also explained that she'd help anyone in need. Lately, things...
CONWAY, AR
KATV

Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell discusses changes coming to the 2023 competition

Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell was on Good Afternoon Arkansas kicking off the Road to Miss Arkansas 2023. Every week leading up to the Miss Arkansas Competition, the contestants headed to compete for the title will appear on Good Afternoon Arkansas to talk about who they are, their chosen career fields and the charitable causes they champion.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police searching for missing Sherwood man

SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing person. Matthew Bienvenu was reported missing on January 30 and was last seen at his job 10 days prior on January 20. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact...
SHERWOOD, AR
KATV

Road conditions on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Traffic along Interstate-630 on Martin Luther King Jr. is moving along smoothy and salt trucks have been out treating the road. There has been one wreck reported on Interstate-530. KATV's Cayla Christian suggests that those traveling through the area check IDrive Arkansas for current road...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
whiterivernow.com

Mountain View man charged in shooting death of wife

A Mountain View man has officially been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, according to Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long. Fred Michael Mixon (pictured), 50, of Mountain View, is currently being held at the Stone County Detention Center on a $1 million bond as the investigation continues, according to Long.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
THV11

What exactly is an AMI day?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A timeless tradition for nearly every kid-- waking up early to see if your school scrolls across the bottom of the screen for a snow day!. However, these days you may notice something else next to your school-- AMI day. But, what exactly does AMI...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Cleburne County Sun-Times

New manager and board member at HSHS

Claudine Schofer has been promoted to Humane Society Thrift Store Manager/Board Member replacing Ruth Gray who had to step down due to family illnesses. Claudine and her husband, Josh, moved to Heber Springs from Simpsonville, South Carolina a little over two years ago with their fur baby, Peppy. They are currently renovating a house they purchased in Heber. They love living and exploring in this charming town and are finding new ways to help the community. They both love helping those that can’t help themselves thus becoming volunteers at the Humane Society Thrift Store.
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
Cleburne County Sun-Times

Adoptable Pet of the Week

Heber Springs Humane Society is featuring some of our long-term dogs this week. Meet Crystal who is now three-years old. She’s the sweetest boxer/pit mix you will ever meet. She loves people with all her heart, in addition, to lots of tummy rubs. She will need a home without any other animals because she does not like other dogs or cats. She needs a lot of training with a pinch collar to start with, as well as a strong person to handle her until she catches on to what’s acceptable and what’s not. We believe she will eventually accept another canine companion but don’t think she’ll ever like cats. She’s very smart, headstrong and small for her breed. She really needs to get a home of her own and could be trained easily but we would recommend starting with a pinch collar. Her adoption fee is half price and the following dogs are at our shelter with reduced adoption fees either half price or less to the right families. They are: Crystal, Delilah, Gwen, Jesse, Norman, Penny, Rocco, Ringo, Mac & Buster.
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame finalists announced

The Department of Arkansas Heritage has announced the finalists for the 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. The program, now in its seventh year, recognizes Arkansas restaurants, proprietors, food-themed events, and influential Arkansas restaurants that have since ceased operations. Public nominations are accepted each fall, while finalists and winners in...
ARKANSAS STATE
