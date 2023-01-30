Chiefs players sound off after beating Bengals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- The Cincinnati Bengals talked a lot of trash in the week leading up to the AFC Championship. The Chiefs waited until after the game to return the favor.

“I got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor,” Travis Kelce said in a postgame interview with CBS. “Know your role and shut your mouth.”

Frank Clark had more choice words in an interview with NFL Network’s James Palmer.

“I don’t know who the hell they think they was, calling this ‘Burrowhead,'” Clark said. “I don’t know who the hell they think they was talking about they was going to finish us off… They [better] take they bum [expletive] back to Cincinnati.”

Rookie Joshua Williams was fired up after the game, too. Williams got a heavy dose of playing time after starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was injured. The rookie defensive back, Williams, grabbed a massive interception in the fourth quarter.

“He went out, he told me to step up,” Williams said. “So I did.”

The players on this team know the job is not finished.

“This just start the start of it you could say,” offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. said. “We still got 60 more minutes.”

The Chiefs will play the Eagles in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

