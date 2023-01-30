Joseph Ossai thanks Bengals for 'having his back' after costly penalty vs. Chiefs: 'It's giving me peace right now'

Read full article on original website
John Green
2d ago
that wasnt no act and people like you is whats wrong wiyh this country so enjoy your oscars to bad your opinion want help you win one
Wayne Jaeger
2d ago
It was more than one mistake that cost the game. The biggest was the do over. Have never seen that one before.
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
The Devastating Impacts of the Cincinnati Police Department’s Gun Range on the Communities NearbyChristopher ShanksCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Navy SEAL Who Reportedly Killed Osama Bin Laden Sends Message to Joseph Ossai Following Bengals Loss to Chiefs
Joseph Ossai, we’re hoping you’re somehow keeping up with your positive Twitter mentions. The SEAL who reportedly killed Osama bin... The post Navy SEAL Who Reportedly Killed Osama Bin Laden Sends Message to Joseph Ossai Following Bengals Loss to Chiefs appeared first on Outsider.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Tom Brady's Teammates Turned Him Into The Locker Room Laughingstock During Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Months Before Second Retirement
Tom Brady's teammates gave him no support or sympathy during his emotional divorce from Gisele Bündchen, instead laughing about his crumbling life behind his back, possibly leading to his decision to retire again from the NFL.Sources told RadarOnline.com that the ferocious Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, became a locker room laughingstock as his marriage to the Brazilian beauty, 42, fizzled out in the public eye.When his team should have been in his corner, players were allegedly infuriated that all the talk was on the 7x Super Bowl champ and his divorce.Insiders spilled that some of Brady’s teammates were snickering in...
Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow was unable to fire up one of his famous victory cigars after the Cincinnati Bengals lost Sunday’s AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs, but Patrick Mahomes’ father was happy to carry on the tradition. Mahomes’ father, former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, smoked a cigar while celebrating on the field at Arrowhead... The post Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bengals’ Joseph Ossai Addresses Costly Late Hit on Mahomes
With tears in his eyes, the Cincinnati defensive end addressed what he was thinking on the play.
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Joe Burrow drops truth bomb on AFC Championship Game trash talk with Chiefs
There was a lot of back-and-forth in the media between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the AFC Championship Game, and despite the loss, Joe Burrow does not seem to regret any of it. “I just think that’s what makes football fun,” Burrow said, via PFT’s Michael...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
CBS Sports
NFC Championship: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'wishes he had a helmet' as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson suffer injuries
After Brock Purdy's miracle run from being the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to starting in a conference championship game was derailed on the San Francisco 49ers' opening drive with an injury to his elbow, and fourth-string journeyman Josh Johnson was knocked of the game with a concussion, all Jimmy Garoppolo, could do was shake his head on the sideline and think about what might have been. Garoppolo, the quarterback who helped lead the team to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV, could only watch the season-ending 31-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, with his 49ers falling one game short of the Super Bowl.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Sporting News
Sean Payton hired by Broncos: Why former Saints coach chose to ride with Russell Wilson in Denver
The most anticipated coaching decision of the offseason has been finalized. Former Saints coach Sean Payton is the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, with the two sides agreeing to a deal Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Broncos and Saints had to work out their own compensation since Payton is still...
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni's kids stole the show during his press conference minutes after earning a spot in the Super Bowl
Nick Sirianni has coached the Philadelphia Eagles to a spot in Super Bowl LVII. His kids still aren't impressed.
‘The Rock’ Shouts Out Travis Kelce for Post-Game Quote
The Chiefs tight end called the Cincinnati mayor a ‘jabroni’ after the team’s win.
What’s a jabroni? Chiefs TE Travis Kelce fires back at Cincinnati mayor
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce couldn’t wait to take a jab at Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval after trash talk before the game.
sportszion.com
“Know Your Roll & Shut Your Mouth” Travis Kelce brutally blasts Cincinnati’s ‘jabroni’ Mayor live on TV during Chiefs vs Bengals AFC Trophy Presentation
Open challenging is a great term in sports, especially before the match. Travis Kelce said something very special to Cincinnati’s Mayor publicly. The mayor of Cincinnati, Aftab Pureval, angered some Kansas City Chiefs players by releasing a viral video before the AFC Championship Game between the Bengals and the Chiefs. Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City is referred to as “Burrowhead Stadium” in the video, and Pureval claims that star quarterback Joe Burrow took a paternity test to determine whether or not he is the biological father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
A Bengals fan is being called out for lying about Chiefs fans breaking into his car in KC
A Cincinnati Bengals fan is getting called out by Chiefs fans for lying about their car getting broken into in Kansas City. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs battled in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year. The Bengals were victorious last year to make it to Super Bowl 56, and were looking to make it two trips to the big game in a row. After a week of trash talk from the Bengals and even the mayor of Cincinnati, the Chiefs silenced the noise by picking up the 23-20 win.
Sporting News
Sean Payton trade grades: Broncos hire Russell Wilson's perfect coach, Saints score key draft capital
The Broncos needed to swing for the fences with their next head coach to make the most of having Russell Wilson at quarterback. They hit a grand slam by trading for and hiring Sean Payton. Although Denver gave some significant draft capital to land their 20th coach in franchise history,...
NFL
Bengals LB Germaine Pratt apologizes for reaction to Joseph Ossai's personal foul at end of loss to Chiefs
The pain of defeat overwhelmed Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt, who shouted angrily at his teammate in the immediate moments following Sunday night's AFC Championship Game loss to the Bengals. A day later, Pratt expressed regret for his actions and harsh words for fellow defender Joseph Ossai. "I was emotional. I...
Missouri congressman Mark Alford thanks Bengals LB Joseph Ossai after Chiefs beat 'Bungles'
Missouri congressman Mark Alford attempted to pile on Bengals LB Joseph Ossai, who was penalized at the end of the AFC title game against the Chiefs.
