San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

Bear Orphaned Possibly by Winter Storm Undergoes Care in San Diego County

A bed-headed black bear cub that may have been orphaned by recent winter storms was rescued and transported to San Diego County for rehabilitation. The San Diego Humane Society’s (SDHS) Ramona Wildlife Center took in a roughly 10-month-old female cub on Jan. 26. The young bear was found thin and abandoned in Bakersfield last month and was then rescued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW).
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

La Mesa Souplantation Revival Scraps Old Location and Adult Day Care Collaboration

The long-awaited and long-debated La Mesa Souplantation-concept restaurant revival is taking a dramatic turn from previous plans. The woman behind the business idea, Hannah Romita, told NBC 7 that the business will no longer be opening in the building that once housed La Mesa's official Souplantation restaurant — and it will also no longer share space with an adult day care center.
LA MESA, CA
NBC San Diego

Second Juvenile Suspect Arrested in Double-Fatal San Marcos Shooting

A second teenage boy was arrested Wednesday in a shooting that fatally wounded two young men early last month in a neighborhood near Palomar College. The 15-year-old was taken into custody at his Oceanside home shortly after 7 a.m. for allegedly taking part in the slayings of Jesus Garcia, 19, and a friend of Garcia's, 20-year-old Nicholas Tiefer, in the 1300 block of West Borden Road in San Marcos, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
SAN MARCOS, CA
NBC San Diego

Watch: Video Shows Deadly Portion of San Diego Countywide Shooting Spree

A Bay Terraces man's security cameras caught a deadly portion of a shooting spree that police say targeted random victims in three locations in San Diego County. Jaime Gonzalez, a 22-year-old Lemon Grove resident, is accused of triggering the spree that killed a man and injured another in Bay Terraces, injured two 15-year-olds in Encanto and threatened the lives of three more in Encanto and Spring Valley.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Here's How Much Rain and Snow This Storm Dumped on San Diego

Another multi-day storm soaked San Diego County to start this week. Thankfully, this one didn't bring surging tides and destructive winds along with it -- but it did bring snow. That means instead of counting toppled trees and calculating damage to city infrastructure, we can just focus on how much...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Aztecs Fall On The Road At Nevada

San Diego State was in position late to earn a key road win in the Mountain West Conference, but Nevada closed the game on an 18-9 run, pulling away for a 75-66 victory. After beating the 22nd ranked Aztecs, Nevada students stormed the court at the Lawlor Events Center. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA

