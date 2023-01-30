Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Announcements
Rest in Peace, Annie Wersching
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital
coloradoboulevard.net
City of San Gabriel’s Lunar New Year Festival is This Saturday
The City of San Gabriel’s Lunar New Year Festival is happening this Saturday, February 4 from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm at the Mission District. Join the city for an opening lion and dragon dance performance followed by a full day of music, food and craft booths, and a kids’ zone featuring a pony ride station. There will also be free 30-minute guided walking tours from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm to learn about San Gabriel and the Mission District’s historical significance. Two special tours will be held at 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm, with Mayor Tony Ding sharing his personal insights about the eight historic landmarks of the Mission District.
San Gabriel Valley artist honors victims of Monterey Park mass shooting with lifelike portraits
For artist Jonathan Chang, the mass shooting in Monterey Park hit close to home. He's hoping to raise awareness about who the victims were through his art.
Man Killed, Two People Wounded in Shooting Near South Pasadena
NBC Los Angeles
Slain Riverside County Deputy's Family's Restaurant Reopens
For the first time since tragedy befell them, the restaurant owned by the family of a slain Riverside county sheriff’s deputy reopened its doors. Members of the Murrieta community showed up in droves and law enforcement officers drove from all over Southern California for the reopening of Calhoun Family Texas Barbeque, showing their support for the family of Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed last month while in the line of duty.
Hollywood high-rise resident had guns pointed at park, police say
Los Angeles police on Tuesday arrested a man on suspicion of making a range of criminal threats, and during the course of their investigation recovered a large amount of "high-powered" firearms. According to a police press release, officers were dispatched to the scene of possible mental illness call regarding a male individual living on the 18th floor of a high-rise apartment building in Hollywood, located on the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Gordon Street, just west of State Route 101.That man, identified as 24-year-old Los Angeles resident Braxton Johnson, was arrested after officers "determined the elements of Criminal Threats had been...
Monterey Park thanks firefighter-paramedics, apologizes for overlooking their trauma, heroism
The city of Monterey Park is thanking the firefighter-paramedics who helped save lives after the mass shooting - and apologizing for not recognizing the trauma they experienced.
NBC Los Angeles
Puppy Stolen, Punches Thrown in Bell Gardens Attack
Bell Gardens police are looking for a woman who they say assaulted a victim and stole a 1-month-old Maltipoo puppy this week. The attack happened Monday in broad daylight around 12:30 p.m. on the sidewalk of a business on the 6600 hundred block of Eastern Avenue, according to police. A...
signalscv.com
Studio, home builder making plans to demolish Saugus Speedway
It appears the Saugus Speedway, a Santa Clarita Valley fixture since the 1920s, may face its final checkered flag, if a pair of developers get their way. Shadowbox, an international studio with “very ambitious” plans underway for Placerita Canyon, is looking to partner with home builder Integral on an auxiliary project that would use 35 acres of the historic property, which last hosted racing in 1995 and is now home to the twice-weekly Santa Clarita Swap Meet.
After Monterey Park Shooting, Westminster Pushed Past Its Own Turmoil for Triumphant Tet Parade
Standing in the chill of nighttime, and right as mass shooting reports were coming in over the wire, Westminster’s city manager looked on at what would become a half-mile stretch of Lunar New Year street crowds in just a matter of hours. On the other side of Bolsa Avenue...
NBC Los Angeles
Student Stabbed During Fight at Tustin High School
A student was stabbed by another student at Tustin High School during a fight Tuesday afternoon. School staff detained the suspect before officers arrived and took him into police custody. The other student was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital in unknown condition for further treatment, the Tustin Police Department said.
NBC Los Angeles
Police Identify Two Men Killed in Pursuit Crash
There are new details about the two fathers who were best friends and were killed by a driver being pursued by police Tuesday night in the San Fernando Valley. Police have identified the victims killed as 49-year-old Timothy Schultz, a resident of Reseda and 47-year-old Christopher Teagardin, a resident of Granada Hills.
Irwindale hit-and-run: Pedestrian killed on Live Oak, suspect arrested
A Pomona woman suspected of leaving the scene of a traffic fatality in Irwindale Tuesday night was arrested Wednesday morning on hit-and-run charges.Live Oak Avenue was closed in both directions between Arrow Highway and the 605 Freeway in Irwindale early Wednesday due to a fatal crash Tuesday night. Irwindale Police said a hit-and-run driver fled the scene after fatally striking a pedestrian.Los Angeles County Fire Dept. paramedics responded at 9:24 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Live Oak and Speedway Drive. Investigators said the victim was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Live Oak Irwindale police said the male victim had significant traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Patricia Lopez, a 50-year-old Pomona resident, was arrested Wednesday morning. Police said a vehicle was impounded.Lopez was booked at the West Covina City Jail on vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run charges, and she was held on $50,000 bail.Witness information and evidence at the scene led to the arrest, according to the Irwindale Police Dept. .
Hospitals seek help identifying patients found in Los Angeles County
Hospital staff are hoping the public can help identify two unknown patients in Los Angeles County. The first patient is a woman who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in San Fernando on Jan. 23. She is currently at the Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills. Officials say she was […]
2urbangirls.com
Teen shot while walking in LA area
LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
The 13 Best Carne Asada Tacos In L.A.
Where do you find the best carne asada in Los Angeles? Right here. In the smoky, tender, sometimes citrus-marinated-or-sometimes-just-salt, thinly sliced, and simply seasoned grouping of words, you’ll find below. As Mexico’s northernmost state, Los Angeles is fortunate to find itself with more than its fair share of outstanding...
Commerce Casino barricade involving man with knife ends after two hours
A standoff at the Commerce Casino involving a man with a knife ended after about two hours with the man being transported to a hospital.
orangejuiceblog.com
Big Bad Serrano targets more young Santa Ana Ladies.
When Santa Ana Police Union chief Gerry Serrano doesn’t get his way, he morphs into a Chupacabra. “If I don’t get everything I want, I will burn this city down,” he has famously snarled, and then he sets forth on a path of destruction, SANTA ANA BE DAMNED. His eyes turn a blazing blue and fangs sprout from his cavernous maw, as you can clearly see in the illustration above. And lately, he has been getting his way LESS AND LESS.
NBC Los Angeles
Spend a Sweet Santa Ana Sunday at This Global Chocolate Festival
Embarking on a dedicated chocolate tour, one that takes you to several points around South America and Mexico, sounds like a life-changing fantasy, a dream trip that would involve discovering new-to-you baking techniques, intriguing ways to serve the celebrated sweet, the history of chocolate, and how many cultures have connected with the incredible confection over the centuries.
Investigation Underway After Anti-Armenians Flyers Were Posted Around Beverly Hills
An investigation is underway after multiple anti-armenian flyers were posted in Beverly Hills over the weekend. On the morning January 28th, Beverly hills PD were investigating multiple reports of a anti-armenian flyers posted in the area of La Cienega blvd & Wilshire blvd.
WSB Radio
6th mass shooting in 13 days rocks California
LOS ANGELES — At least three people were killed and four injured in the second mass shooting to erupt in Los Angeles County in eight days -- the sixth in California this month, according to police. The latest shooting occurred Saturday in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los...
