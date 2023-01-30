Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Not a Fan of ‘Stupid' NFL Pro Bowl Games
Josh Jacobs not a fan of 'stupid' NFL Pro Bowl Games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. At least one NFL star isn't a fan of the Pro Bowl Games. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs didn't mince words when giving his opinion of this year's new Pro Bowl format.
NBC Los Angeles
What Is the Super Bowl LVII Spread? Eagles Remain Slight Favorites Over Chiefs
Eagles remain Super Bowl LVII favorites but not by much originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The odds for Super Bowl LVII MVP might be even between Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes but bookmakers maintain that the Eagles are slightly better than the Chiefs with a little more than a week before the biggest football contest of the year is played in Arizona.
NBC Los Angeles
Bengals Could Trade Tee Higgins If ‘Numbers Are Outrageous'
Bengals could trade Tee Higgins if 'numbers are outrageous' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Oh boy, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins could be on the market and Chicago Bears fans think he could be the perfect partner for Justin Fields. Fans have seen the leap young quarterbacks have...
NBC Los Angeles
Five Interesting Facts About Chiefs Coach Andy Reid
Five interesting facts about Chiefs coach Andy Reid originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. One of the NFL’s best and most likable coaches is back in the Super Bowl. For the third time in four seasons, Andy Reid will be on the sideline as his team competes for a championship. The 64-year-old coach has helped set up the Kansas City Chiefs for a potential dynasty, and this year’s Super Bowl will hit closer to home.
NBC Los Angeles
Intense Mo Bamba-Austin Rivers Brawl Breaks Out in Magic-Wolves
Intense Mo Bamba-Austin Rivers brawl breaks out in Magic-Wolves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. An intense brawl broke out in Friday night's Orlando Magic-Minnesota Timberwolves game that led to five players being ejected. Late in the third quarter at Target Center, Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers appeared to exchange words...
