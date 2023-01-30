Read full article on original website
Related
The Story of Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar in 9 Albums
Slack key guitar is the sound of Hawaiian fellowship, protest, and love for native land. Most scholars trace the origin of the indigenous fingerstyle technique—named for the fact that the strings are tuned “slack” so that chords can be played open, without fretting—to the 1830s, when Mexican cowboys brought guitars to Hawaiʻi, hired by King Kamehameha III to teach Hawaiian cowboys how to properly herd their cattle. When those Mexicans headed back home years later, some of them left their guitars behind. However, they probably didn’t teach the Hawaiians how to play; instead, the Hawaiians experimented with the instrument, re-tuning it to suit an established repertoire of traditional Hawaiian song known as mele. The resulting style of play evolved into slack key—a distinctly Hawaiian sound with complex patterns of rhythm, bass, and a leading melody all handled by one player on an acoustic guitar. It would become synonymous with the identity of the islands.
Television’s Tom Verlaine Changed the Guitar for the Rock Underground
It was the most delicate sound to ever emerge from the CBGB stage. Others stormed, bludgeoned, or wailed, but Tom Verlaine’s guitar crept. His touch was more like that of a zither player, and the Television frontman did more with one finger of his left hand than most did with a stage full of effects pedals. There was something nearly pitiless in the precision of his fingers—watch the way he wrangles the quicksilver high notes during the “Foxhole” solo from the band’s 1978 show for BBC Four. He seemingly trapped notes, agitating and destabilizing them before letting them go. He was capable of a vibrato so expressive it would go from wobbly to piercing within half a second.
Wendy
Around the release of his debut EP, The Beautiful Moon, New York songwriter Will Epstein (then known as High Water) described his changing relationship with Bob Dylan’s music. A lifelong fan, Epstein didn’t really pay attention to what Dylan was singing until adulthood. “The lyrics act like a spell, to summon the spirit,” he said in 2013. “He uses these words to summon this emotion, and I as a listener can experience the spirit without knowing the spell.” The composer, multi-instrumentalist, and longtime collaborator of Nicolás Jaar, has since referred to his own songs as incantations, their circular structures mutating with each rotation. On his new album, Wendy, Epstein leads a cast of contributors through an imaginative blend of cosmic jazz, psych, and 1970s soft rock, but his songwriting doesn’t always stand up to the detailed arrangements.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Taylor Swift Shares New “Lavender Haze” Video: Watch
Taylor Swift has shared a new video for her Midnights track “Lavender Haze.” Swift wrote and directed the softly psychedelic visual, which finds her wandering through her home in a dream state as flowers sprout from the carpet and her house floats through the cosmos. The clip also stars Laith Ashley de la Cruz, a transgender actor and activist, as Swift’s lover. Take a look below.
Van Conner, co-founder and bassist of the grunge band Screaming Trees, dies at age 55
His brother Gary Lee Conner announced the death, revealing Conner had been suffering from a prolonged illness for some time before ultimately losing a battle with pneumonia.
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'
The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
Ringo Starr Hilariously Described Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts’ Style in 11 Words
Ringo Starr said Charlie Watts beat him in the less-is-more department with a hilarious 11-word analysis.
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘I Am the Walrus’ Could’ve Been About a Pudding Basin Instead
John Lennon discussed his feelings regarding the "eggman" in The Beatles' "I Am the Walrus," as well as the song as a whole.
Jeff Beck Remembered: 10 of the Guitar Hero’s Finest Musical Moments
Jeff Beck, who died suddenly at the age of 78, was among the first and last of rock music’s epic guitar heroes. He played according to his own rules, with styles as unpredictable as the diverse genres through which he jammed, flanged, strummed and rolled. Capriciously innovative and unwilling to compromise — often to the detriment of having a single-minded career goal — Beck was one of Great Britain’s most noted musicians to come out of the psychedelic blues-based 1960s, an honor he shared with his fellow Yardbirds, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. For all of his frenetic soloing prowess, however, Beck was,...
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
musictimes.com
Anthony 'Top' Topham Dead 2 Weeks After Jeff Beck Died: Cause of Death of Yardbirds Founding Guitarist As Tragic?
Anthony "Top" Topham, the founding guitarist of The Yardbirds, has passed away at the age of 75, only two weeks after Jeff Beck, his successor in the groundbreaking blues band, died. According to his spokesman, Topham died peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday after a battle with dementia. In...
The Tallest Man on Earth Announces New Album Henry St., Shares Video for New Song: Watch
The Tallest Man on Earth has announced his new album, Henry St., with a video for the new song “Every Little Heart.” Kristian Matsson’s first album of originals since 2019’s I Love You. It’s a Fever Dream., the new LP is due out April 14 via Anti-. Watch the Jeroen Dankers–directed video for “Every Little Heart” below.
Ringo Starr’s Songwriting Process Was So Complex, It’s a Miracle He Wrote Any Beatles Songs
The Beatles didn’t need Ringo Starr to be a songwriter. Paul McCartney and John Lennon took up those duties early in the band’s career. George Harrison grew his writing skills. Not being relied upon for songs lessened the pressure on the drummer, which Ringo said was a positive of being the fourth Beatle. Still, he attempted to write songs. When you go inside Ringo’s clunky songwriting process, it’s a miracle he ever got any tracks on Beatles albums.
Vic Mensa and Thundercat Share New Song “Strawberry Louis Vuitton”: Watch the Video
Vic Mensa, Thundercat, and R&B singer Maeta have joined forces on a new song titled “Strawberry Louis Vuitton.” Virgil Abloh, the late designer and former menswear director at Louis Vuitton, heavily influenced the accompanying video, according to a Vic Mensa. Take a look at “Strawberry Louis Vuitton” below.
Stereogum
Gorillaz – “Silent Running” (Feat. Adeleye Omotayo)
Next month, Gorillaz will release their eighth studio album, Cracker Island. We’ve already heard a few songs from it, including the title track, “New Gold,” “Baby Queen,” “Skinny Ape,” and tons more live. Today, Gorillaz are sharing another new track. It’s a hypnotic, psychedelic one called “Silent Running” (possibly named for the 1972 sci-fi movie starring Bruce Dern?) featuring the Humanz Choir vocalist Adeleye Omotayo.
Skrillex and Bladee Share Video for New Song “Real Spring”: Watch
Skrillex has teamed up with Bladee for a new song. “Real Spring” is the latest in a string of collaborative singles from Skrillex, following “Rumble” (with Fred Again.. and Flowdan), “Way Back” (with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd), and “Leave Me Like This” (with Bobby Raps).
Rosalía Shares New Song “LLYLM”: Listen
Rosalía has released her first new single of the year. The track is titled “LLYLM,” short for its refrain of “Lie Like You Love Me.” Rosalía produced the track with David Rodríguez, Dylan Patrice, and Noah Goldstein. Check it out below. After issuing...
Jana Horn Announces New Album The Window Is the Dream, Shares New Song: Listen
Jana Horn has announced that her second album is on the way: The Texas-born singer-songwriter’s second LP is titled The Window Is the Dream and it’s out April 7 via No Quarter. Listen to the record’s lead single, “After All This Time,” and find the album’s full tracklist below.
