A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple SurgeriesOnlyHomersDallas, TX
USPS Resumes Service at 15+ Post Offices in DallasBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Brick and Bones to Open in GarlandSteven DoyleGarland, TX
Dallas Cowboys Fire CoachOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Tampa Bay’s pro women's indoor soccer team won 12-4 and plays again this weekend
But the Tampa Bay Strikers men's side lost.
The History of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Uniform
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will bring back their classic ‘creamsicle’ uniforms for throwback games in 2023. The fan-favorite colors can make a return since the NFL rescinded its one-helmet rule last summer. But why did the Bucs get rid of their classic colors in the first place? Let’s dig into the history:
fox13news.com
Kevin Kiermaier back with Tampa Spartans
Kevin Kiermaier has prepared for spring training the same way for the last eight years. During the winter K-K, as he's known, becomes, unofficially, a Spartan for The University of Tampa. For the first time in his Major League career, though, he's no longer comes to practice wearing his Tampa Bay Ray's hat.
businessobserverfl.com
Airline slashes cost of flights from Tampa
With the COVID-19 pandemic becoming less of a barrier to travel and studies showing that Americans are spending more time on the couch than ever before, Breeze Airways has cut the price of several flights originating at Tampa International Airport to help get the country moving again. According to a...
floridapolitics.com
Ken Welch selects Hines/Tampa Bay Rays for Trop site redevelopment
The selection is likely the strongest pick to ensure the future of baseball in St. Pete. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is tapping the Hines/Tampa Bay Rays team to redevelop the 86-acre Tropicana Field site. His administration now refers to the site as the Historic Gas Plant District, a hat...
Hidden History: Pirates in Tampa Bay
It's January in Tampa Bay. The time to be inundated with all things pirates and parades. But what were pirates to Tampa Bay? Were they a genuine threat? Did they lead to the development of the area? Were they just an extension of colonial control, Let's learn more about pirates and Tampa Bay and why we've dedicated so much to their memory.
Raising Cane’s: Popular chicken finger chain opening first Tampa Bay location
The franchise hired more than 130 crewmembers for multiple positions at its new location.
thatssotampa.com
Tampa restaurants named the most romantic in the country
Tampa is a romantic city. Don’t believe us, just check out our date night guide for some lovely inspiration. Opentable recently released a list of the most romantic restaurants in the country, and four Tampa foodie treasures made the list. The honors went to The Sacred Pepper, Ocean Prime, Charley’s Steakhouse, and Cooper’s Hawk Winery.
14 arrested in Tampa street racing operation over the weekend
Tampa police officers said they arrested 14 people in a street racing operation over the weekend.
stpetecatalyst.com
The aftermath: My farewell and thank yous
So, good people of reading land this is my last article for the St Pete Catalyst. Last one ever? Well, for the end of the football year for sure. Will I be back next year? Maybe. I will tell you what I do know – I’ve grown an appreciation for...
floridanationalnews.com
Raising Canes Opens Clearwater Location to Rave Reviews
CLEARWATER, Fla. (FNN) – Hundreds of people lined up Tuesday for the grand opening of Raising Canes, the latest chicken hot spot in the Tampa Bay area. Raising Canes, which was founded in Louisiana, dubbed Clearwater as their first Florida location and fans delivered a warm welcome for the chain that proudly proclaims, “we serve only the most crave-able chicken finger meals, it’s our one love.”
995qyk.com
Is Your Favorite On My Top 10 Mexican Restaurants In Tampa Bay
Is your favorite on My Top 10 Mexican restaurants in Tampa Bay. Some of our favorite dishes at Mexican restaurants include tacos, burritos, enchiladas, and fajitas. Extra hot sauce and jalapenos, please? These dishes are often favorites because they are flavorful, versatile, and can be made with a variety of ingredients such as meats, beans, and vegetables. Have it your way, right? Additionally, they are often served with traditional Mexican sauces and toppings such as salsa, guacamole, and sour cream, which add a unique and delicious flavor.
Tampa International Airport adds new nonstop routes to popular destinations
If you're looking for new travel destinations without the worry of a layover, Tampa International Airport has added two new nonstop routes.
Tampa International Airport is now offering non-stop flights to San Diego and Puerto Rico
Two sunny destinations besides Florida are now more accessible.
Things To Do In Pasco County Feb 1st - Feb 5th
Where: Withlacoochee River Park, 12449 Withlacoochee Blvd., Dade City. Hundreds of vans are gathering along the beautiful banks of the Withalacoochee River in Dade City. Come out and see what "the lifestyle" is all about. Experts, builders, and vanlifers will all be on hand to give you pointers and tips. Listen to live music, eat food, and tour vans in this unique experience.
stpetecatalyst.com
Proposed plan adds express toll lanes to I-275
Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing a $7 billion investment plan to expedite transit projects across the state, including funding one in Pinellas County. If passed by the legislature, the full proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 million annually to the State Transportation Work Program, and leverage additional funding over the next four years for a total of $7 billion to strengthen Florida’s infrastructure, according to the governor’s Monday announcement.
Woman Extricated From Underneath A PSTA Bus After Being Hit In St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – At 10:23 a.m., a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) bus was traveling west on 1st Avenue North. The bus made a left turn to travel south on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Street North. There were no passengers on the bus.
