ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Modern Globe

The History of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Uniform

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will bring back their classic ‘creamsicle’ uniforms for throwback games in 2023. The fan-favorite colors can make a return since the NFL rescinded its one-helmet rule last summer. But why did the Bucs get rid of their classic colors in the first place? Let’s dig into the history:
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Kevin Kiermaier back with Tampa Spartans

Kevin Kiermaier has prepared for spring training the same way for the last eight years. During the winter K-K, as he's known, becomes, unofficially, a Spartan for The University of Tampa. For the first time in his Major League career, though, he's no longer comes to practice wearing his Tampa Bay Ray's hat.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Airline slashes cost of flights from Tampa

With the COVID-19 pandemic becoming less of a barrier to travel and studies showing that Americans are spending more time on the couch than ever before, Breeze Airways has cut the price of several flights originating at Tampa International Airport to help get the country moving again. According to a...
TAMPA, FL
Modern Globe

Hidden History: Pirates in Tampa Bay

It's January in Tampa Bay. The time to be inundated with all things pirates and parades. But what were pirates to Tampa Bay? Were they a genuine threat? Did they lead to the development of the area? Were they just an extension of colonial control, Let's learn more about pirates and Tampa Bay and why we've dedicated so much to their memory.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Tampa restaurants named the most romantic in the country

Tampa is a romantic city. Don’t believe us, just check out our date night guide for some lovely inspiration. Opentable recently released a list of the most romantic restaurants in the country, and four Tampa foodie treasures made the list. The honors went to The Sacred Pepper, Ocean Prime, Charley’s Steakhouse, and Cooper’s Hawk Winery.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

The aftermath: My farewell and thank yous

So, good people of reading land this is my last article for the St Pete Catalyst. Last one ever? Well, for the end of the football year for sure. Will I be back next year? Maybe. I will tell you what I do know – I’ve grown an appreciation for...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridanationalnews.com

Raising Canes Opens Clearwater Location to Rave Reviews

CLEARWATER, Fla. (FNN) – Hundreds of people lined up Tuesday for the grand opening of Raising Canes, the latest chicken hot spot in the Tampa Bay area. Raising Canes, which was founded in Louisiana, dubbed Clearwater as their first Florida location and fans delivered a warm welcome for the chain that proudly proclaims, “we serve only the most crave-able chicken finger meals, it’s our one love.”
CLEARWATER, FL
995qyk.com

Is Your Favorite On My Top 10 Mexican Restaurants In Tampa Bay

Is your favorite on My Top 10 Mexican restaurants in Tampa Bay. Some of our favorite dishes at Mexican restaurants include tacos, burritos, enchiladas, and fajitas. Extra hot sauce and jalapenos, please? These dishes are often favorites because they are flavorful, versatile, and can be made with a variety of ingredients such as meats, beans, and vegetables. Have it your way, right? Additionally, they are often served with traditional Mexican sauces and toppings such as salsa, guacamole, and sour cream, which add a unique and delicious flavor.
TAMPA, FL
Grant Piper News

Things To Do In Pasco County Feb 1st - Feb 5th

Where: Withlacoochee River Park, 12449 Withlacoochee Blvd., Dade City. Hundreds of vans are gathering along the beautiful banks of the Withalacoochee River in Dade City. Come out and see what "the lifestyle" is all about. Experts, builders, and vanlifers will all be on hand to give you pointers and tips. Listen to live music, eat food, and tour vans in this unique experience.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Proposed plan adds express toll lanes to I-275

Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing a $7 billion investment plan to expedite transit projects across the state, including funding one in Pinellas County. If passed by the legislature, the full proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 million annually to the State Transportation Work Program, and leverage additional funding over the next four years for a total of $7 billion to strengthen Florida’s infrastructure, according to the governor’s Monday announcement.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy