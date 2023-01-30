It wasn’t just his fault. They had 4 quarters to get the job done. You can’t point fingers to just one play. I hope he doesn’t blame himself for the loss!
exactly. Burrow threw 2 INTs, they gave up a big kickoff return in the final drive, Apple had a holding call, the officials missed when one of their own was coming in to blow the play dead. so it all adds up
I love the comptive spirit between these 2 teams,hopefully the Bangers will b back to Arrowhead , I still remember the Cincinnati, 49ers superbowl with Montana,but I graduated H.S. in Mt. View Ca ,to Shannon Sharp there is no Comparisons to Clyde Drexler ,lived in during his time as a Portland Trailblazer went to some of their games, the pistons beat 1 year thin her the # 23, from Northern Arkansas Go Chiefs
