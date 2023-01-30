Read full article on original website
WSAW
Miss America Grace Stanke to make special appearances in Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Miss Wisconsin Organization is welcoming Wausau native Grace Stanke, Miss America 2023, home to Wisconsin. Official celebrations for Stanke’s win will take place across the state Feb. 16-20. There are both open and private events where Stanke will be appearing at throughout the state. Celebrations and events will feature a number of state and local titleholders including current Miss Wisconsin, Kylene Spanbauer, Miss America’s Teen, Morgan Greco, and Miss America, Grace Stanke.
WSAW
As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bed Bath & Beyond in Rib Mountain is closing and as of right now, there is no replacement business to take over the soon-to-be vacant lot. That means new businesses will soon come to Rib Mountain. A ‘Crumbl Cookie’ is already set to arrive in the spring and there are hints that a Chick-fil-A is still a possibility. Even though ground has not been broken on the Rib Mountain Community Development, Director Jared Grande is hopeful.
WSAW
Tuesday’s highlights feature Wausau boys basketball action, Merrill boys wrestling topping Wausau East
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Newman Catholic and Mosinee boys basketball emerged victorious, while Merrill boys wrestling topped Wausau East in Tuesday’s action. Newman and Auburndale entered Tuesday’s tilt second and third in the Marawood Conference, respectively. After Auburndale beat Newman in the first matchup, the Cardinals aimed for revenge. Newman came out on top, 75-56, behind 33 points from Mason Prey.
WSAW
New Stevens Point car wash offering free washes this weekend
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - National car wash franchise Tommy’s Express recently opened a new location in Stevens Point and it’s celebrating by giving out free car washes to anyone beginning Friday. The offer will run through the time they close on Sunday and guests will receive the...
WSAW
Kwik Trip eyes Marathon for newest location
MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - Kwip Trip is proposing the construction of a convenience store and gas station in the village of Marathon. The new project will be located on an empty lot in the Northeast corner of the intersection of Hwy 29 and Hwy 107 off of exit 156. Plans...
WSAW
Wausau School District believes they’ve turned a corner on bussing issues
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For some Wausau families, bus service has been anything but reliable. It’s an issue seemingly stalled on the side of the road since the start of the school year. One mother of three in the Wausua School District said it got even worse as the year went on.
WSAW
Hilight Zone Podcast: Chip on the Shoulder
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We’ve all heard the noise—Wausau East Athletics are on the downturn. Their boys basketball team aims to reverse that notion. Their thrilling 77-69 overtime win over D.C. Everest is a start to bigger goals. Noah Manderfeld talks with their leading scorer Jesse Napgezek, Isaac...
WSAW
Marathon County snow plows get green light to upgrade vehicles
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s only February, which means plenty of time for more snow to fall and snow plow drivers will be back on the roads clearing it. The next time we see a snowstorm though, the plow trucks will look a little different. Last year the state...
WSAW
Biery Cheese Company to close Plover plant in spring
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Biery Cheese Company will close its Plover plant at some point between April 2 and May 30 this spring, meaning over 100 workers will be without a job. Director of Human Resources Natalie Seesan said in a WARN Notice to the Department of Workforce Development...
WSAW
UW-Stevens Point women’s basketball outscored by 9 in 4th quarter, fall to No. 23 UW-Whitewater
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point women’s basketball were overmatched by No. 23 UW-Whitewater in a 73-64 loss on Wednesday. The Pointers Trailed by as many as nine in the first quarter before reeling off a 9-3 run near the end of the quarter. They trailed by just one point at halftime.
waupacanow.com
Amherst Marine moves to Waupaca
Amherst Marine is building a new complex just off State Highway 10 near the County Trunk Highway Q intersection. Work is already underway at the 10-acre site and the plan is to be open by midsummer if the construction process stays on track. The empty lot is mix of meadow and stands of pine trees.
WSAW
King veterans home seeks Valentine’s Day cards for Veterans
KING, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs has asked for people to help send Valentine’s Day cards to veterans living at the skilled care home in King. “While it may seem like a small gesture, these small acts of kindness can really make a huge difference to those living in our Veterans Homes,” said Diane Lynch, Administrator of the Division of Homes at WDVA. “This is a wonderful opportunity to thank our veterans and their loved ones in our care.”
Wausau among Bed Bath & Beyond closures reported this week
Wausau’s Bed Bath & Beyond appeared Monday on a list of planned store closures for the financially-troubled retailer, weeks after the company suggested potentially filing for bankruptcy protection. The company announced 87 closings Monday, a list that includes the Rib Mountain location. In September, the company announced closures of...
stevenspoint.news
Mitchell’s family spread out
The wife of Mathias Mitchell and one of his daughters received a Power of Attorney to act on his behalf to recover his estate in a filing at the Portage County Register of Deeds Office May 7, 1891. Catherine Mitchell of Fresno County, Calif., the widow of “Matthias,” now deceased,...
WSAW
Crews investigating fire in Athens
ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are investigating the cause of a fire at a mobile home on Plisch Street in Athens. The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the home. This is a developing story. More details will be added when they are...
WSAW
First Alert Weather Day: Arctic cold air returns Friday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for a portion of Friday, from midnight until noon. Expect a period of dangerously low wind chills between -25° to -35° Friday morning. A blast of cold air arrives Thursday afternoon as a strong arctic front...
WSAW
United Way providing warmer options to area homeless
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the area faces some of its coldest days this winter, overall health is a risk if people stay out in the cold for too long. The United Way knows this and wants homeless people in the area to know they have options for staying warm. Warming shelters are opening for those in need. These shelters are essential for survival this winter season.
WSAW
3M workers threaten strike if contract disputes continue
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Employees at the 3M plant in Wausau are reportedly taking steps to formally strike, including picketing, which could happen as early as next week if labor contract disputes continue. The biggest issues that workers are pursuing are that their wages do not match the current rate...
WSAW
Crandon girls basketball hands Witt-Birn 3rd loss of season
WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) - Crandon girls basketball knocked off Wittenberg-Birnamwood on the road, 42-34. Mara Stamper added two early scores for Crandon on steals to give Crandon the early advantage. The Cardinals move to 15-1 on the season, while the Lady Chargers fall to 15-3.
WSAW
Subzero temps hamper battle to supress house fire in Lincoln County
IRMA, Wis. (WSAW) - Firefighters said it took six hours to battle a house fire near Irma Monday evening. The occupants of the house and one dog were not hurt in the fire, but one firefighter did suffer minor frostbite injuries. First Responders reported smoke but no visible fire. Another...
