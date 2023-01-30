Read full article on original website
hellardj
3d ago
These are the same politicians who have approved and supported laws that allow foreign companies to drill wells in unincorporated lands like Rio Verde to grow crops that are exported back to their own countries. One supervisor from Wilcox stated that just one of these companies pulls more water from the aquifer in a year than the entire city of Tucson.
Reply
3
William Brinkman
2d ago
The developer choose to break his lot up in 5 parcels not 6. With the smaller lot this would not happen. Before you Buy, you have to do the research. Blame No won, Blame yourself.
Reply
2
Toobeornottobe
3d ago
They had 2 years to drill their own well! Unincorporated is exactly that, your on your own.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant and Market Closing After 6 MonthsGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Local Coffeeshop Review: Cup of JoeySuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of ArizonaABSEESITALLArizona State
Related
AZFamily
Scottsdale removing unused grass in response to Colorado River water cuts
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Arizona continues to see less water from the Colorado River, one Valley city is looking to save water wherever possible. After being notified of the impending water cuts from the federal government last year, the city of Scottsdale has saved more than 38 million gallons of water, or 6% of its total water usage.
Four new counties? It could happen as Republicans propose breaking up Maricopa County
PHOENIX — Maricopa is Arizona's most populous county – and by a lot. But two proposals from House Republicans could see Maricopa County carved into four separate pieces. If passed, the proposals would shrink Maricopa County's borders to cover the bulk of Phoenix and surround it with three new counties.
AZFamily
Popular Tempe restaurant, Mesa dessert cafe hit with health violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates rode along with firefighters to see the toll it’s taking on them firsthand and what it means in an emergency. Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity. Updated: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:49 PM MST. |. Some victims said he took...
AZFamily
Parents upset after longtime Tolleson teacher's contract not renewed
Fat Tuesday on Mill Avenue in Tempe and Fire Tiger Dessert Café in Mesa are among some restaurants hit with health violations. Scottsdale remodeling parks to help save water amid Colorado River cuts. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The city of Scottsdale is looking to remove grass across the...
AZFamily
Cost of eggs driving up prices at Phoenix area breakfast restaurants
Fat Tuesday on Mill Avenue in Tempe and Fire Tiger Dessert Café in Mesa are among some restaurants hit with health violations. Parents upset after longtime Tolleson teacher's contract not renewed. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Dozens of former students, parents, and community members showed up in support of...
AZFamily
City of Mesa asks for public input in new 10-year general plan
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Mesa is asking locals to give input on the city’s General Plan for 2023. Every 10 years, the City of Mesa refocuses its development plan. “Mesa’s exceptional growth didn’t happen overnight. We are now reaping the fruits of years of careful planning by our involved Mesa community, elected officials and city personnel,” said City Manager Chris Brady.
Kari Lake's Day of Destiny
The Republican is taking her claim that the Arizona gubernatorial election was stolen from her before the state's Court of Appeals.
AZFamily
Scottsdale remodeling parks to help save water amid Colorado River cuts
Fat Tuesday on Mill Avenue in Tempe and Fire Tiger Dessert Café in Mesa are among some restaurants hit with health violations. Parents upset after longtime Tolleson teacher's contract not renewed. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Dozens of former students, parents, and community members showed up in support of...
Sonoran News
Property preserved for generations
The Town of Cave Creek recently received confirmation from the Desert Foothills Land Trust (DFLT) that its purchase transaction with Maricopa County for 30.6 acres of land adjacent to Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area (SCRCA) closed escrow and was recorded on Friday, December 29, 2022. The property will now be preserved for future generations.
azbex.com
Phoenix May be Growing Up
Partly because of its proximity to the airport, partly because there has always been land to build out horizontally, and partly for any number of other reasons, the Phoenix skyline has never boasted the soaring height and volume of towers that other large cities can claim. That has evolved, somewhat,...
ABC 15 News
I-10 improvement project to start despite lack of federal funding
PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars have been awarded to infrastructure projects across the U.S., but Arizona is not among them. The Wild Horse Pass Corridor project was hoping to get hundreds of millions to improve I-10. The Arizona Department of Transportation now says they’ll look for the rest...
azbigmedia.com
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
Phoenix New Times
See the Diversity of Native Tribes This Weekend at the Arizona Indian Festival in Scottsdale
As part of the Scottsdale Western Week, the Arizona Indian Festival, held Saturday, February 4, and Sunday, February 5, at Scottsdale Civic Center, will showcase an element of the state’s history that, by far, predates the six decades of the Parada del Sol or Hashknife Pony Express. This part...
AZFamily
An east Phoenix shop is selling 90s memorabilia
The 2-year-old boy was found in a neighbor's backyard pool Wednesday morning. Restaurants around Phoenix ready to feed hungry WM Open, Super Bowl crowds. Valley eateries are hoping to handle the big crowds that come with the upcoming WM Phoenix Open and Super Bowl. Whitney Clark reports from Scottsdale. How...
‘Salad and Go’ to open two new locations in Arizona this February
‘Salad and Go’ to open two new locations in Arizona this February. The storefronts are headed to San Tan Valley and Glendale, here’s when they’ll open.
AZFamily
City of Phoenix gets heat for photoshopped Twitter photo
Investigators say the two were in their car when several suspects began shooting at them from another vehicle. The funds will help kids get through nursing school but will also directly impact people living in Arizona. Data from Arizona Department of Health shows opioid deaths decreasing. Updated: 2 hours ago.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Small-scale subdivision planned in Mesa
A seven-home subdivision called Lemon Lane is to be constructed at the site of a 100-year-old citrus grove south of McLellan Road and east of Val Vista Drive in Mesa. The Mesa Planning and Zoning Board on Jan. 25 voted unanimously in a consent agenda with other items to recommend that the City Council approve a preliminary plat for the 10-acre development and rezoning the property to single residence-35 with a planned area development overlay. Board Chair Jeffrey Crockett and Vice Chair Benjamin Ayers were absent.
AZFamily
FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
AZFamily
Robbery suspect attacks employee at Glendale Circle K
Scottsdale remodeling parks to help save water amid Colorado River cuts. The city of Scottsdale is looking to remove grass across the city they feel is being unused, which in turn is wasting water and money. Dashcam video shows man nearly hit by semitrucks on Phoenix area freeway. Updated: 1...
Phoenix New Times
Advisory Board ‘Outraged’ Over Treatment by Sheriff Paul Penzone
Since Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone was cited for contempt of court more than two months ago, tensions have been building between the sheriff's office and a court-ordered board meant to provide public input and oversight. The conflict came to a head on Friday during a hearing in Melendres v....
Comments / 4