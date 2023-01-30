ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Yee-haw, roll coal!

By John Cole
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 3 days ago
From The Virginia Mercury : “Republicans in the House of Delegates passed legislation Wednesday [Jan. 25] to repeal a law tying Virginia to California vehicle emissions standards that are set to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars in 2035.”

Comments / 8

Scorpio
3d ago

Excellent. Virginia is independent of California and California's policies and legislation shouldn't dictate what Virginians do.

Reply(6)
6
The Virginia Mercury is an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.

