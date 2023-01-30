Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
A Cookie Craze is Coming: Great American Cookies Expands to New Mexico, Get Ready to IndulgeAsh JurbergAlbuquerque, NM
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New MexicoTed RiversAlbuquerque, NM
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico Congressman Gabe Vasquez Appointed to House Armed Services Committee and Agriculture CommitteeAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Related
KRQE News 13
Winter storm impacts the south today
Weather across New Mexico today all depends on location, as a winter storm passes to our south. It is bringing a mess of winter weather to Texas, just clipping the far southeastern portion of the state and bringing freezing rain and snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place across the far southeast corner until early tomorrow morning, where an inch or two of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice is possible.
KRQE News 13
Active weather is on the way for parts of New Mexico
This morning, eastern New Mexico once again woke up with a thick layer of low-level cloud coverage and fog as the cold front stalls out. This fog is still apparent further east along I-40 and closer to the Texas border, and with temperatures below freezing still, freezing fog remains a slight concern. Fog is already starting to clear north into this afternoon, but temperatures are forecast to remain quite chilly east, just a few degrees cooler west.
KRQE News 13
Freezing rain possible in southeast New Mexico Wednesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm will bring freezing rain, rain, and snow chances to southern parts of New Mexico Wednesday into Thursday. Cold air will linger in the eastern part of the state for one more day. Bitterly cold air remains stalled across eastern New Mexico again today....
KRQE News 13
Wintry mix and freezing rain threat for southern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There is more fog and freezing fog in the east plains this morning, but most of the state is waking up to dry skies. The fog will dissipate by mid-morning, but clouds will move into eastern New Mexico throughout the day, while central and northwest NM will stay mostly sunny.
Much of New Mexico is wetter than last year, so what does that mean for fires?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Unless you experienced the recent snow in the mountains or the eastern portion of the state, you might think New Mexico has had a dry winter. But data reveals that the state is actually much wetter than this time last year. To be clear, much of the state is still “abnormally dry” or […]
Cold and clear start west, freezing fog east
Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re seeing freezing fog for the northeast plains this morning. It’s causing issues with reduced visibility and some slick roads. So allow extra time this morning out that way. This is because the backdoor front is moving through. Bitterly cold temperatures are pushing south through the Great Plains this morning with […]
New Mexico highway reopens following rock slide
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Traffic is flowing along a southern New Mexico highway after a rock slide. On Friday, large boulders fell near the tunnel on U.S. 82, which connects Alamogordo to Cloudcroft, forcing the road to close for several days. The New Mexico Department of Transportation has removed those rocks and resurfaced it, reopening the […]
Living on the knife’s edge, even at the source of the Rio Grande
This series originally appeared in Source NM. RIO GRANDE RESERVOIR, Colo — After 15 miles of pockmarked dirt road, the Rio Grande spreads wide in the shadows of the San Juan Mountains. It glitters, aqua, whitecaps whipped up by the wind. But even in the birthplace of the river lay the stark stains of climate change. Deep, bald […] The post Living on the knife’s edge, even at the source of the Rio Grande appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Part of I-25 near Santa Fe closed while crews repair potholes
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation has closed the right lane on southbound I-25 near Santa Fe to repair potholes on the road. The closure will be on I-25 from mile marker 280 to Cerrillos Rd. Officials say work is scheduled to be completed by 5 p.m. Tuesday evening.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
A Cookie Craze is Coming: Great American Cookies Expands to New Mexico, Get Ready to Indulge
Great news for cookie fans in New Mexico with the opening of the first-ever Great American Cookies location in the state. Great American Cookies is an American chain of owned and operated franchised stores specializing in gourmet cookies and cookie cakes. Its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe dates back to 1977.
a-z-animals.com
8 Dinosaurs that Lived in New Mexico (And Where to See Fossils Today)
8 Dinosaurs that Lived in New Mexico (And Where to See Fossils Today) New Mexico is a mother lode when it comes to fossils. According to research, the state’s fossil record is incredibly complete and highly frequent across the stratigraphic column. So far, over 3,300 unique fossil organisms have been found in New Mexico, out of which over 700 marked new scientific discoveries and over 100 eventually became type species for a variety of new genera.
The Most Popular Breakfast Spot in All of New Mexico Is Minutes From El Paso
Stacker put together a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state and the top spot in all of New Mexico is just a short drive from El Paso. If you're a breakfast enthusiast who likes variety and doesn't mind taking a cruise, read on. The Shed -...
‘Pawn Stars’ bringing touring TV show to Santa Fe, Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pawning focused reality TV show is heading for the Land of Enchantment in 2023. In a recent Facebook post, the History Channel’s “Pawn Stars Do America” announced it plans for upcoming stops in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. The “Do America” version of the Pawn Stars series launched in 2022, branding itself a […]
newsfromthestates.com
A river wounded: Crisis on the Rio Grande
Cows graze along the ribbon of the Rio Grande in Mineral County, Colorado, as it flows downstream from the San Juan Mountains. (Photo by Diana Cervantes for Source NM) The Rio Grande existed long before humans. It may not outlive us. Through millions of years, the river is mapped in...
KOAT 7
NEXUS: Soul Food, Smokehouse & the 'Exbeerience'
In honor of Black History Month, KOAT shines a light on those who have helped paved the way in New Mexico from the arts to history, culture and food. First stop: NEXUS Brewery. Nexus Brewery & Nexus Blue Smokehouse are two popular award-winning restaurants in the heart of New Mexico...
kunm.org
New Mexico bird die-off example of 'disaster ecology' in Mountain West
Thousands of birds migrating across New Mexico dropped dead in the fall of 2020 and researchers now link the event to extreme temperature and climate conditions. They call it an example of "disaster ecology" – how one extreme variable or disaster impacts an ecosystem. In this case, the air was thick with wildfire smoke when the temperatures swung from around 100 degrees to almost freezing. The drought didn’t help either.
KRQE News 13
Signing day: Where are New Mexico high school athletes going?
Plenty of high school athletes from across the state signed their letter of intent. Signing day: Where are New Mexico high school athletes …. Plenty of high school athletes from across the state signed their letter of intent. Goats help gear up for Little League season in New …. Read...
Phys.org
New Mexico's largest emitters overlooked in state climate policy, says report
Many of New Mexico's largest sources of climate and health-damaging air pollutants are not required to cut emissions at rates necessary to meet the state's climate targets, according to a new analysis from researchers at the University of New Mexico and PSE Healthy Energy. "We found that the state's existing...
KRQE News 13
Where does New Mexico rank among best, worst states for singles?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you are looking for a valentine, WalletHub ranked the best and worst states for singles. Out of the 50 states, New Mexico ranked No. 36. In order to identify the best and worst states for singles, the survey compared 50 states across three key dimensions: Dating Economics, Dating Opportunities, and Romance & Fun.
Comments / 0