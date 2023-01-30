how is that good advice. you need to show your worth to get top dollar. being a spoiled brat and not playing until you get what you want isn't the answer. also football is a team sport not a one player game. if it weren't for the rest of the team the QB wouldn't get to show their talent
Football is the most dangerous sport, yet, it is the only sport where contracts are not fully guaranteed. I do not blame players for trying to get the most guaranteed money. The owners are the ones responsible for giving up these ridiculous contracts. $50 mil/ yr for this guy, $47 mil/yr for that guy, $45 mil/yr for guy. No one is worth that much money for playing a sport. Yet, we the 9 to 5ers are the ones really paying these exorbitant contracts. I am not mad at Lamar. I am mad at the owners!
250 million with a 133 guaranteed is not playing anymore, how can he expect to get help if team has all money wrapped up in. him , why do you think Brady and Manning got weapons, taking a pay cut
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Ross Dress for Less is Opening a New Discounts Store in MarylandBryan DijkhuizenLaurel, MD
The richest person in MarylandLuay RahilBaltimore, MD
Major Trade Made In MLBOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding receptionMEDIALINKERS NEWSAberdeen, MD
Comments / 46