Curious bear takes 'selfies' with Colorado wildlife camera
There's a very camera-savvy bear in Boulder, Colorado. Not only has the curious critter been drawn to a wildlife camera, but it's also managed to strike a pose and there are numerous "selfies." City officials set up the camera last year hoping to learn more about the wildlife in the area, and they got quite the surprise. Normally a bear might keep its distance, but this one seems to truly enjoy the spotlight.
