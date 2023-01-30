Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
10 DPS magnet schools earn high gradesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Zillow study: It take 4 to afford typical Raleigh 2BR apartment
According to a Zillow study, a typical one-bedroom apartment in Raleigh costs $1,260 a month to rent, and a typical two-bedroom apartment costs $1,392 a month. According to a Zillow study, a typical one-bedroom apartment in Raleigh costs $1,260 a month to rent, and a typical two-bedroom apartment costs $1,392 a month.
Tar Heel Traveler: Carolina Kettle
The potato chip company that's crackling with success. The Tar Heel Traveler stopped in Raleigh to meet a man behind the company for snacks that give back. The potato chip company that's crackling with success. The Tar Heel Traveler stopped in Raleigh to meet a man behind the company for snacks that give back.
Fact check: Did 10.5 million small businesses really start up in 2 years under Biden, Harris?
How good has the Biden Administration been for small businesses in North Carolina and beyond?
New study finds it takes 4 people to afford apartment in Raleigh
A new Zillow study discovered it takes four people to cover the cost of rent for an apartment in Raleigh. Chelsea Byrd went out on her own in a one-bedroom apartment, paying $700 a month. Since then, she has become a mom with a growing family, paying $1,400 for two bedrooms in Raleigh.
Farmers markets in Raleigh, NC
Pack your reusable shopping bags, because we’ve rounded up six farmers markets around Raleigh, NC.
'Barry' the beaver spotted in river at Durham's American Tobacco Campus
DURHAM, N.C. — Employees arriving to work at the American Tobacco Campus were surprised Monday morning to see a beaver swimming in the river near the water tower. The beaver was spotted before 9:30 a.m. in the Old Bull River near the stage at the ATC water tower, close to shops, restaurants and offices.
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Multiple NC stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
Alamance Crossing | Shopping mall in Burlington, North Carolina
Alamance Crossing is a lifestyle center (outdoor shopping mall) in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Opened in 2007, it is the second shopping mall in the city, as well as the larger. Alamance Crossing comprises more than seventy tenants, including eight major anchor stores: Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, Dick's Sporting Goods and BJ's Wholesale Club.
15 Minutes: William A. Darity Jr., Duke University Professor of Public Policy on Reparations for Black Americans
February is Black History Month, and the fight for reparations—the idea of repaying Black Americans for the losses they experienced during slavery, both financial and personal—is seeing a resurgence in the present day. Over the past few years, cities and states across the nation, including Asheville and Durham,...
North Carolina BBQ restaurant gets big boost from community after fear of closing amid repairs, inflation
“Our freezer and cooler will be here in a week and a half. Our fryer and stoves are here currently,” the owner said.
This North Carolina Bakery Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
Made in NC: Bright Black
Each year, Our State’s Made in NC Awards celebrate the talent and creativity of North Carolinians. Meet the state’s winners, honorable mentions, and judges. Check out all of this year’s winners!. In the sanctuary of almost every Black church is a VIP section. It’s not for the...
Making room for change: One of Cary's oldest homes to be relocated, replaced by new downtown development
One of the oldest remaining homes in Cary will soon be moved to a new location in the center of a rapidly growing downtown. Built roughly 150 years ago, the Ivey-Ellington Waddell House is one of only four Cary properties individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This...
Panhandling, security concerns ‘symptom’ of larger need for housing security in Chapel Hill
From panhandling concerns among Franklin Street businesses, to maxed-out shelter space, advocates say adequate housing is a critical foundation needed in Chapel Hill.
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
NC 55 reopens near Lufkin Road in Apex
APEX, N.C. — North Carolina Highway 55 was closed Monday near Lufkin Road in Wake County due to a car crash. All southbound lanes were closed before 11:30 a.m. and reopened before noon. EMS and firefighters were seen trying to get someone out of the damaged car. WRAL News...
Child hit by vehicle in Raleigh on Six Forks Road, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night in Raleigh, police said. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department said a child was hit by a vehicle on Six Forks and East Millbrook roads in Raleigh. Police said the child has non-life-threatening...
Weekend best bets: Krispy Kreme Challenge, Big Frosty Beer Festival
RALEIGH, N.C. — There are so many events happening this weekend! Here are our picks for weekend fun. Feb. 4: Big Frosty Beer Festival - Raleigh Beer Garden hosts this event featuring local, regional and national breweries offering samples from noon to 4 p.m. The event also includes some non-alcoholic drinks. There will be live music from Mysti Mayhem. It all happens in the event tent. Tickets are $40.
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North Carolina
#hosted by The Fearrington House Inn; opinions are my own. Logan and I set out on a short drive from our home base of Greenville, South Carolina for a weekend away without kids and discovered a dreamy gem: The Fearrington House Inn.
