Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Zillow study: It take 4 to afford typical Raleigh 2BR apartment

According to a Zillow study, a typical one-bedroom apartment in Raleigh costs $1,260 a month to rent, and a typical two-bedroom apartment costs $1,392 a month. According to a Zillow study, a typical one-bedroom apartment in Raleigh costs $1,260 a month to rent, and a typical two-bedroom apartment costs $1,392 a month.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Tar Heel Traveler: Carolina Kettle

The potato chip company that's crackling with success. The Tar Heel Traveler stopped in Raleigh to meet a man behind the company for snacks that give back. The potato chip company that's crackling with success. The Tar Heel Traveler stopped in Raleigh to meet a man behind the company for snacks that give back.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

'Barry' the beaver spotted in river at Durham's American Tobacco Campus

DURHAM, N.C. — Employees arriving to work at the American Tobacco Campus were surprised Monday morning to see a beaver swimming in the river near the water tower. The beaver was spotted before 9:30 a.m. in the Old Bull River near the stage at the ATC water tower, close to shops, restaurants and offices.
DURHAM, NC
CBS 17

Multiple NC stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
RALEIGH, NC
tourcounsel.com

Alamance Crossing | Shopping mall in Burlington, North Carolina

Alamance Crossing is a lifestyle center (outdoor shopping mall) in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Opened in 2007, it is the second shopping mall in the city, as well as the larger. Alamance Crossing comprises more than seventy tenants, including eight major anchor stores: Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, Dick's Sporting Goods and BJ's Wholesale Club.
BURLINGTON, NC
ourstate.com

Made in NC: Bright Black

Each year, Our State’s Made in NC Awards celebrate the talent and creativity of North Carolinians. Meet the state’s winners, honorable mentions, and judges. Check out all of this year’s winners!. In the sanctuary of almost every Black church is a VIP section. It’s not for the...
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South's Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

NC 55 reopens near Lufkin Road in Apex

APEX, N.C. — North Carolina Highway 55 was closed Monday near Lufkin Road in Wake County due to a car crash. All southbound lanes were closed before 11:30 a.m. and reopened before noon. EMS and firefighters were seen trying to get someone out of the damaged car. WRAL News...
APEX, NC
cbs17

Child hit by vehicle in Raleigh on Six Forks Road, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night in Raleigh, police said. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department said a child was hit by a vehicle on Six Forks and East Millbrook roads in Raleigh. Police said the child has non-life-threatening...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Weekend best bets: Krispy Kreme Challenge, Big Frosty Beer Festival

RALEIGH, N.C. — There are so many events happening this weekend! Here are our picks for weekend fun. Feb. 4: Big Frosty Beer Festival - Raleigh Beer Garden hosts this event featuring local, regional and national breweries offering samples from noon to 4 p.m. The event also includes some non-alcoholic drinks. There will be live music from Mysti Mayhem. It all happens in the event tent. Tickets are $40.
RALEIGH, NC

