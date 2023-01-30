Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
10 DPS magnet schools earn high gradesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Weekend best bets: Krispy Kreme Challenge, Big Frosty Beer Festival
RALEIGH, N.C. — There are so many events happening this weekend! Here are our picks for weekend fun. Feb. 4: Big Frosty Beer Festival - Raleigh Beer Garden hosts this event featuring local, regional and national breweries offering samples from noon to 4 p.m. The event also includes some non-alcoholic drinks. There will be live music from Mysti Mayhem. It all happens in the event tent. Tickets are $40.
WRAL
Tar Heel Traveler: Carolina Kettle
The potato chip company that's crackling with success. The Tar Heel Traveler stopped in Raleigh to meet a man behind the company for snacks that give back. The potato chip company that's crackling with success. The Tar Heel Traveler stopped in Raleigh to meet a man behind the company for snacks that give back.
Goldsboro Thai restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants website
A Goldsboro restaurant is getting a visit from America's Best Restaurant this month.
Lidl deals Feb. 1-7: Grapes, apples, pears, ground beef, bratwurst, buns, ketchup, Duke's mayo
Lidl has new sales starting Feb. 1 including green grapes, mushrooms, apples, Mandarins, pears, ground beef, hamburger patties, bratwurst, hot dog and hamburger buns, ketchup, Duke's mayo, peanuts and more. The deals posted below are valid at a Raleigh, NC area Lidl location. Check your local ad to verify prices....
Farmers markets in Raleigh, NC
Pack your reusable shopping bags, because we’ve rounded up six farmers markets around Raleigh, NC.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
Effort ongoing to record the untold Black history at Raleigh's Dix Park
"It's a remarkable opportunity for us to learn about our past and to uncover these origin stories so that we can understand how we're all connected."
WRAL
Immigrant-run restaurants contribute to the soul of Orange County
This article was written by our client, Chapel Hill CVB. "When people sit together to share a meal, food becomes a bridge between cultures, lifestyles and backgrounds," says Laurie Paolicelli, Director of the Chapel Hill/Orange County Visitors Bureau. The greater Chapel Hill area – always welcoming ways to bridge our divides – boasts some 200 restaurants, with many serving authentic foods from other countries. Paolicelli said each night, restaurants are filled with family and friends enjoying a meal, coming together in a warm, inviting and jovial atmosphere. Looking to try something new? Here are five immigrant-run restaurants to check out in 2023.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Raleigh
Raleigh, North Carolina, is a bustling city located in the heart of the state, known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, abundance of recreational activities and cultural attractions.
WRAL
Zillow study: It take 4 to afford typical Raleigh 2BR apartment
According to a Zillow study, a typical one-bedroom apartment in Raleigh costs $1,260 a month to rent, and a typical two-bedroom apartment costs $1,392 a month. According to a Zillow study, a typical one-bedroom apartment in Raleigh costs $1,260 a month to rent, and a typical two-bedroom apartment costs $1,392 a month.
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North Carolina
#hosted by The Fearrington House Inn; opinions are my own. Logan and I set out on a short drive from our home base of Greenville, South Carolina for a weekend away without kids and discovered a dreamy gem: The Fearrington House Inn.
tourcounsel.com
Alamance Crossing | Shopping mall in Burlington, North Carolina
Alamance Crossing is a lifestyle center (outdoor shopping mall) in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Opened in 2007, it is the second shopping mall in the city, as well as the larger. Alamance Crossing comprises more than seventy tenants, including eight major anchor stores: Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, Dick's Sporting Goods and BJ's Wholesale Club.
WRAL
'Barry' the beaver spotted in river at Durham's American Tobacco Campus
DURHAM, N.C. — Employees arriving to work at the American Tobacco Campus were surprised Monday morning to see a beaver swimming in the river near the water tower. The beaver was spotted before 9:30 a.m. in the Old Bull River near the stage at the ATC water tower, close to shops, restaurants and offices.
iheart.com
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Depending on where you live, you might experience more or less pollution than other cities around the country, from pristine beach towns to trash littered along highways stretching the length of the country. LawnStarter compiled a list of 152 of the biggest U.S. cities, comparing them to each other using...
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
cbs17
Getting Answers: What areas have the most (and worst) crashes in Durham?
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Drivers in the City of Durham may have some guesses as to the worst areas for crashes in the city, and CBS 17 is getting answers. The North Carolina Department of Transportation shared a ranking of the areas in the city with the most crashes, the areas with the worst crashes, and the areas with the most crashes caused by drivers running red lights.
New study finds it takes 4 people to afford apartment in Raleigh
A new Zillow study discovered it takes four people to cover the cost of rent for an apartment in Raleigh. Chelsea Byrd went out on her own in a one-bedroom apartment, paying $700 a month. Since then, she has become a mom with a growing family, paying $1,400 for two bedrooms in Raleigh.
North Carolina BBQ restaurant gets big boost from community after fear of closing amid repairs, inflation
“Our freezer and cooler will be here in a week and a half. Our fryer and stoves are here currently,” the owner said.
Employees sought shelter in cooler during North Carolina McDonald’s shooting, 911 calls reveal
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “There’s a shooting. Please now. Please now.” That plea for help came in the first of a series of 911 calls released Monday night by the Raleigh Police Department stemming from the Jan. 20 shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in North Raleigh. The next call came in 12 seconds later. The […]
Woman in recovery helps open recovery home for other women in Johnston County
A first of its kind home is opening this week in Johnston County to help women in recovery.
