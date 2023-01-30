ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Zoo Suspect Arrested After Being Seen Visiting Dallas World Aquarium

The man charged in the taking of two emperor tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo has also been linked to two other recent incidents there, authorities said Friday. Davion Irvin, 24, has been charged with two counts of burglary to a building in connection with the cutting of the enclosure fences for the clouded leopard and emperor tamarin monkeys, Dallas Police said Friday. He was also linked to the cutting of the habitat of the zoo's langur monkeys, police said. The langur monkeys didn't escape and weren't harmed; the leopard did but was later found safe near its pen.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Execution of Man Convicted in Killing of 3 in Texas Delayed

A judge has delayed next week's scheduled execution of a man convicted of killing three teenagers while they slept in a Texas Panhandle home more than 25 years ago. John Balentine, 54, had been set to receive a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville on Feb. 8. He...
AMARILLO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed, 2 Injured in Overnight Fort Worth Crash

One person is dead and two others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Worth on Thursday night. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, East Division officers responded to the intersection at Martin Luther King Freeway and East Berry Street shortly after 11 p.m. Police said a vehicle...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

One Dead in Big Rig Crash on LBJ Freeway Friday Morning

Garland police say one good Samaritan is dead and another was injured when a semi-truck loaded with ice cream crashed into them on LBJ Freeway Friday morning. "Highways are treacherous," Garland Police Lt. Richard Maldonado said. "They're very dangerous." Garland police say there was a rollover accident on westbound LBJ...
GARLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Arlington Police Investigating Gun Scare in Hospital ER, Suspect at Large

Arlington Police are working on an active situation at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital in which officers say a woman entered the Emergency Room lobby displaying a handgun at about 8:55 a.m. on Saturday. According to police, no shots were fired. The suspect fled before officers arrived and she was...
ARLINGTON, TX

