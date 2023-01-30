Man killed in building fire on Plainfield Avenue

A 71-year-old man died in a fire at a building in Plainfield Township Sunday night.

Crews responded to the deadly fire off Plainfield Avenue near Coit Sunday night.

Calls began going out shortly after 11 p.m.— flames and smoke could be seen coming from a building housing an insurance company with apartments above it.

As morning rolls around crews continue looking into building fire on Plainfield Avenue

FOX 17 spoke to a woman there who says she and her three children live on an upper floor of the building— they were able to get out.

The Plainfield fire chief says a body was found inside the building has been identified a s 71-year-old Steven Dood. Officials say Dood died as a result of smoke inhalation.

Roads in the immediate area reopened just after 4 a.m.

The cause has not been officially determined yet.

