Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NFL Coach Calls Out Patrick Mahomes, Refs, League for Flopping in Chiefs win vs. Bengals
This unidentified NFC coach apparently was trying to be funny with a comment about Patrick Mahomes. Still, you don’t often see the word “flopped” adjacent to the name of one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL. Let’s go back to the final seconds of the...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Look: NFL World Praying For Patrick Mahomes' Mom
Earlier this week, Randi Mahomes, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes had football fans worried. Just two days after the team won the AFC title game over the Cincinnati Bengals, Randi posted a message on Twitter. She revealed she wasn't feeling well and asked for prayers from her ...
Horrific Call on Bengals Joseph Ossai Was Unnecessary
Considering the time, score and magnitude of the situation, the referee should have kept that flag in his pocket.
Pat McAfee Goes On Massive Rant About NFL Officiating
NFL fans are up in arms after some questionable officiating late in the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to Kansas City. The... The post Pat McAfee Goes On Massive Rant About NFL Officiating appeared first on Outsider.
‘The Rock’ Shouts Out Travis Kelce for Post-Game Quote
The Chiefs tight end called the Cincinnati mayor a ‘jabroni’ after the team’s win.
What’s a jabroni? Chiefs TE Travis Kelce fires back at Cincinnati mayor
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce couldn’t wait to take a jab at Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval after trash talk before the game.
Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Celebrate Patrick Mahomes Going to the Super Bowl: Photos
Brittany Mahomes and her toddler daughter were excited to watch Patrick Mahomes secure his AFC Championship win Brittany Mahomes watched a very special moment in her husband's career with her little girl by her side. The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, was joined by daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, at the AFC Championship game Sunday to watch Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs earn their spot in Super Bowl LVII. Sharing posts on her Instagram Story before the game's thrilling end, the new mom of two showed Sterling...
hotnewhiphop.com
Shannon Sharpe Puts An End To Mahomes Vs. Burrow Debate
Shannon Sharpe had a lot to say about the AFC Championship Game. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been debating all season long about NFL quarterbacks. Bayless seems to believe that Joe Burrow is the best QB in the league. However, Shannon has been adamant that it is actually Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs could become second champ in row with losing ATS mark after 30-plus years without one
The Super Bowl LVII matchup is set, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have played on this stage before, while the Eagles are back in the Big Game for the first time since the 2017 season thanks to Jalen Hurts and the ferocious Eagles defense.
A Bengals fan is being called out for lying about Chiefs fans breaking into his car in KC
A Cincinnati Bengals fan is getting called out by Chiefs fans for lying about their car getting broken into in Kansas City. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs battled in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year. The Bengals were victorious last year to make it to Super Bowl 56, and were looking to make it two trips to the big game in a row. After a week of trash talk from the Bengals and even the mayor of Cincinnati, the Chiefs silenced the noise by picking up the 23-20 win.
Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl
Of all the fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl, Donna Kelce might be the most nervous. Donna is the mother of both the Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce and the Eagles’ Jason Kelce. She must now pick a side for the Super Bowl. While brothers, Travis and Jason will now be facing […] The post Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
sportszion.com
Colin Cowherd addresses “NFL is rigged” claims following Chiefs’ dramatic win vs Bengals in AFC Championship Game
The recent AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals sparked off a social media frenzy with the hashtag “NFL rigged” trending on Twitter. This was due to some questionable officiating decisions during the match. However, popular sports analyst Colin Cowherd has a different...
NFL
Bengals LB Germaine Pratt apologizes for reaction to Joseph Ossai's personal foul at end of loss to Chiefs
The pain of defeat overwhelmed Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt, who shouted angrily at his teammate in the immediate moments following Sunday night's AFC Championship Game loss to the Bengals. A day later, Pratt expressed regret for his actions and harsh words for fellow defender Joseph Ossai. "I was emotional. I...
Travis Kelce’s mom shares insights on the Chiefs tight end’s character and nature
In a radio interview, Donna Kelce told stories about her son, the Chiefs tight end, as a kid growing up.
thecomeback.com
Cincinnati mayor reacts to being called a jabroni
Aftab Pureval, the Democratic mayor of Cincinnati, had a simple plan: Make a post about the local sports team for cheap social media interaction. That’s what Pureval attempted to do days before the Cincinnati Bengals faced the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The joke, which centered...
When, where would Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade take place? Here’s a look at the planning
Plans are underway for a potential Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Kansas City has experience in staging such an event, having thrown mega-parties for champion Chiefs and Royals teams in recent years.
